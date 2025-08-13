By Kelleigh Nelson April 30, 2024 Honesty is of God and dishonesty of the devil; the devil was a liar from the beginning. —Joseph B. Wirthlin When you’re a liar, a person of low moral fortitude, really any explanation you need to be true can be true. Especially if you’re smart enough. You can figure out a way to justify anything. —Samuel Witwer Half a truth is often a great lie. —Benjamin Franklin By a lie, a man… annihilates his dignity as a man. —Immanuel Kant, philosopher America last. America last. That’s all this is. America last, every single day. —Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene By now, most Americans have figured out that our new Speaker of the House of Representatives lied to us, and not just once. In his two-hour interview with Sean Hannity after he was elected, Johnson told host Hannity that, “Someone asked me today in the media, ‘People are curious, what does Mike Johnson think about any issue under the sun?’ I said, ‘Well, go pick up a Bible off your shelf and read it. That’s my worldview.’” Really Speaker Johnson? The Lord said, “Choose life!” But in 2022, you told Louisiana legislators that it wasn’t a right time to pass the bill abolishing abortion in your state, and you did this while a US Congressman. Better take a look at Ecclesiastes 5:5 Mr. Speaker. You have broken every promise you vowed to keep. Yes, we can look in the Bible to know you and you seem cuddled up with the Stalinist demons of darkness. Where are the J6 tapes you promised to release? What have you done about election integrity? Where is the border security you promised? Proverbs 6:16-17. What happened to Chip Roy (R-TX) and Byron Donalds (R-FL) working on plans for Continuing Resolutions cutting spending by eight percent and securing the border and protecting our military and veterans? That was your stated promise in the Sean Hannity interview. You haven’t provided even one dime to protect the southern border from the swarms of people entering the country illegally. But all three men want to open and change our US Constitution. Birds of a feather. You, Mr. Speaker, and the Stalinist democrats, approved a nearly $100 billion foreign aid package that provides funding for Israel and Taiwan – but the bulk of the money is going to corrupt Ukraine – some $61 billion. Promises, promises…all lies. Tucker Carlson previously interviewed Bret Weinstein who had been to the Darien Gap at the request of Michael Yon. The Weinstein interviews and the latest interview with Michael Yon should be seen by every American. Who is facilitating the invasion and destruction of our country? Our own government! Obama’s “fundamental transformation of America” is taking place before our eyes. Watch the 58 second trailer of this Tucker Carlson interview with Michael Yon. Johnson’s Personal Life Normally, I’d consider personal life off target, but similar to former VP Mike Pence, Speaker Johnson lauds the fact that he’s a Christian and carries his Bible out front. It seems apparent that both he and Pence carry a knife behind their backs. Johnson claims Christianity as his faith, but he is 52 and has a 40-year-old “adopted” black son who has a lengthy criminal record, lives in Los Angeles and has fathered four children. Speaker Johnson and his wife took custody of Michael Tirrell James, but never formally adopted him. He is not included in their family pictures, by his own choice. In 2022, the speaker revealed to media that he had installed “accountability software” between himself and his then 15-year-old biological son. The surveillance software is called Covenant Eyes and is on devices in order to abstain from internet porn and other unsavory websites. It is spyware. Covenant Eyes developed important relationships with Promise Keepers, Focus on the Family, churches and many other organizations. Their founder is Ron DeHaas, an elder in his Calvinist Presbyterian Church. Mike Johnson and his biological son, who is now 17, receive weekly reports on sites they’ve been to on their phones and computers. One wonders if this includes his father’s political correspondence. And why would anyone use this unless there was a problem? Promise Keepers has a radical charismatic connection and promotes strong overt ecumenicism of the movement. One variation of the charismatic movement is the Vineyard movement, which has strong links to the Kansas City Prophets — a controversial cult claiming visions and revelations from God. They believe that God is giving new revelation today and that the miraculous signs of the early church should be normative for today. These beliefs have led to much confusion and error. Treason Johnson must think surveillance is just fine if he’s doing it with his son and vice versa, as he was the tie breaker to pass the reauthorization of section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), without a requirement for warrants for surveillance on American citizens. This was a massive betrayal of the fourth amendment. In a highly unusual outcome, the amendment from Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) to the reauthorization of the FISA Act tied at 212 — thereby failing. More than 80 Democrats joined with 128 Republicans in backing the measure, while 86 Republicans and 126 Democrats opposed it. Face it! The betrayal is massive, and it’s not just the Stalinist Democrat Party; it is the majority of Trotskyite Republicans as well. Our own country comes last with the representatives in both houses of Congress. Gaetz got rid of McCarthy, and we ended up with someone equally deceptive. There is $61 billion more for Ukraine in this bill, bringing the total with armaments to over $250 billion given to the corrupt nation of Ukraine. (Zelensky just purchased the former home of Prince Charles and Diana.) Israel will get $26.4 billion in aid and Taiwan will get $8 billion. Johnson also buried $9 billion in aid to Gaza – meaning that money will be confiscated by Hamas. Not a single penny went to secure our southern border. Instead, Speaker Johnson actually endorsed the open border by making sure that another $4 billion is allocated for “migration and refugee assistance,” which is used by non-governmental organizations (NGOs) for the border invasion and migrant freebies. The divvying up is this: $481 million in the Ukraine bill and $3.5 billion in the Israel bill. Oh, and there’s $300 million for the State Border Guard and police…in Ukraine, not America. In Rep. Andy Biggs’ (R-AZ) Washington Times article, Speaker Johnson’s Foreign Aid Bill is a Disaster, Andy explains where the funds are really going. Cindy Dyer is the U.S. Ambassador-at-Large to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons and appears to be highly qualified to lead that State Dept. office. But it’s like pulling teeth to get this woman to talk about the mass human trafficking at our compromised southern border. Tara Lee Rodas, who worked with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement to place unaccompanied migrant children with sponsors said, “Whether intentional or not, it can be argued that the US Government has become the middleman in a large scale, multi-billion-dollar, child trafficking operation run by bad actors seeking to profit off the lives of children.” Chinese military, dangerous criminals, terrorists, and Mexican cartels are making tons of money in child trafficking and drugs as they pour across our southern border. Our new Speaker spoke to Hakeem Jeffries, and said he would pray about the bill and how many Republicans he could deliver. Apparently, Johnson believes the Lord told him to give billions of our tax dollars to Ukraine and Gaza and to ignore the invasion of our nation. Democrats cheered this recent foreign aid bill and waved Ukrainian flags in the House. Joe Biden lauded the Speaker and signed the bill. Senator Schumer heaped praise on Johnson’s bi-partisan efforts. Speaker Johnson has sided with the Stalinist Democrats who are decimating our country. “Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, has come under scrutiny following revelations that he received significant campaign contributions from a foreign lobby group, particularly known for its pro-foreign policy stance. According to analysis conducted by The Intercept based on Federal Election Commission records, this lobby group donated approximately $95,000 to Johnson’s campaign in November of last year.” Link “In a shockingly short period of time, Speaker Johnson went from a MAGA hopeful to a Deep State stooge.” Scott Adams explains in layman terms how the CIA ‘captures’ our lawmakers right under our nose. Betrayal Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) was threatened with a $500 fine for posting evidence of Congressional treason with the betrayal of lawmakers waving Ukrainian flags in celebration of them passing a $95 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine and Israel. Dinesh D’Souza reposted it on X after Massie was told by Johnson to take it down. Johnson had to walk back the fine as there was outrage from the GOP. Instead of securing the border, Johnson caved to the Democrats. Where in the Constitution is it legal to give tax dollars to foreign countries, and why is it that only Israel ever repays the funds and favors? Our nation’s elected representatives are selling us down the river. They’re all in on it, other than a small handful, and Matt Rosendale, one of the good guys, is leaving at the end of the year. Our national debt is at the untenable amount of $35 trillion, yet they’re giving away borrowed money that is losing more value every day. Inflation and shrinkflation are taxing the public into the poor house. We’re looking at becoming the Weimar Republic in more ways than one, with hyper-inflation, Nazi rise and ultimate collapse. Leo Hohmann writes, “Included in the package is $300 million to protect Ukraine’s border with Poland. This $300 million will be used to keep Ukrainians from fleeing into Poland to escape the military draft, which sends them into the meatgrinder and certain death at the front with a superior Russian military. No matter how hard they try to serve it up on a pretty platter, it doesn’t get any more evil than this.” Leo ends his latest article with, “As the Bible says, woe to those who call good evil and evil good. Our politicians are on a mission to crash and burn what’s left of Western civilization.” Johnson blew any border security leverage we had with his betrayal of the American people. Johnson’s Advisors Breitbart reports that Johnson’s top policy adviser is a former lobbyist who has corporate interests in the Ukraine War. Dan Ziegler was previously executive director of the conservative Republican Study Committee that Johnson chaired from 2019 to 2021, and he left the Hill in December to join Williams and Jensen as a principal. As a lobbyist with Williams and Jensen, Ziegler had a client list prone to support the Ukraine funding. Here is a list of the groups and corporations who have retained them. Ziegler is a Heritage Action and American Energy Alliance alum, who lobbied for a range of health care clients, including Pfizer, Merck, Sanofi (the one Dr. Robert Malone loves), Owens & Minor, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, PhRMA, Amgen and Elevance Health, in addition to companies like Visa, Vanguard Group, Bloom Energy and W Diamond Corporation. (Heritage Action is a sister organization of controlled-opposition Heritage Foundation.) According to a recent Breitbart article, Ziegler also represented News Media Alliance which was lobbying congress back when Ziegler worked for Williams and Jensen, to promote a very dangerous proposal that would silence conservative media. The proposal is called the Journalism Competition & Preservation Act (JCPA). It has failed, but keeps coming back. Johnson has several neo-con backers in his party. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) attacked conservatives who were against this horrendous bill in order to achieve passage. He even launched an “unhinged attack” on Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) over Ukraine aid. McCaul endorsed the bill before even having seen it. Dan Ziegler and Josh Hodges are the top aides to Johnson and influence how he votes. Hodges is Johnson’s National Security Adviser but reports to Ziegler. Breitbart states, “Hodges is the brain behind many of the most controversial Johnson policy decisions related to funding foreign wars, FISA, foreign affairs, and national security, a source familiar with the Speaker’s office’s inner workings told Breitbart News. According to Legistorm, Hodges handles Johnson’s armed forces and national security portfolios.” Both Zeigler and Hodges advocate the votes we’ve seen Johnson make. Johnson’s Deputy Chief of Staff for communications, Raj Shah, has refused to answer any questions. After Shah left Trump’s White House, he went to work for Fox News with Paul Ryan. Shah called out Massie and Greene for their threats to oust Johnson. Knowing that Ryan and Mike Pence were good friends in Congress doesn’t make me feel all warm and cuddly about Shah, much less about Ziegler and Hodges. In Rep. Greene’s (R-GA) interview with Tucker Carlson, she claimed that Mike Johnson often speaks with Biden’s National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan. ABC reported that Sullivan “pushed” Johnson to put a bipartisan foreign aid bill to a vote. He has been an adviser to Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden. He clerked for former Associate Justice Stephen Breyer. Sullivan is a Rhodes scholar and earned his law degree at Yale. He was an editor of the Yale Law Journal and the Yale Daily News. He interned at the globalist Council on Foreign Relations, and often writes for their Foreign Affairs Magazine. Sullivan was a State Department official under then-U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton when in 2012, four Americans were killed in the terrorist attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya. In 2015, he was called to testify before the U.S. House Select Committee on Benghazi. Sullivan’s testimony became part of the Committee’s final report that concluded Clinton and Sullivan may have sent highly classified information using unsecured private emails rather than through secure government servers. Jake speaks often at the Brookings Institute regarding the Biden administration’s international agenda. Its largest contributors include the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, the Hutchins Family Foundation, JPMorgan Chase, the LEGO Foundation, David Rubenstein, State of Qatar, and John L. Thornton. Even Mike Pompeo and the Stalinist owned intel community impressed upon Johnson the urgent need to approve assistance for Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion. Edward Snowden says Johnson is a textbook case of Congressional capture. Revolver News explains, “In short, ‘Congressional capture’ is when lawmakers or legislative bodies fall under the heavy influence of outside interests, like big corporations, special interest groups, or US intel. These influences ensure that their agendas take precedence over the public’s needs. In simple terms, this means certain policies or laws that favor these groups are advanced, while criticism or resistance is quietly suppressed. Suddenly, their most ferocious critics become their biggest cheerleaders.” We’re $35 trillion in debt, but that doesn’t even stop them! These are inflationary dollars they’re printing with no backing. This is the Weimar Republic’s hyperinflation in America! There is no accounting for any of the money given to Ukraine. And no audits of the US funding. This could be one of the greatest financial frauds in US history – Next to the Biden COVID assistance fraud. Link Plenty of Republicans are angry. Tennessee’s own Andy Ogles, (R-TN) believes Johnson is giving up a significant negotiation tool without addressing the border crisis in these bills. Andy is part of the hardline Freedom Caucus and he believes that Ukraine should look for its money elsewhere. The new “Christian Conservative Constitutional Attorney” is fulfilling the dreams of the Democrat Party while making Matt Gaetz’ removal of Kevin McCarthy look downright stupid. Conclusion President Trump said, “I stand with the Speaker,” and “Johnson is doing a very good job.” Sorry President Trump, but Mike Johnson is being controlled by the very people stabbing you in the back. Giving Biden’s political gestapo a brand-new FBI building bigger than the Pentagon, while not providing a dime to protect the southern border from the swarms of people entering the country illegally, is doing a “good job? Meanwhile, Chinese military, dangerous criminals, terrorists, and Mexican cartels are making tons of money in child trafficking and drugs as they pour across our southern border. This administration invited this invasion, and Speaker Johnson is complicit. © 2024 Kelleigh Nelson – All Rights Reserved E-Mail Kelleigh Nelson: radiok@comcast.net

It looks like you've pasted the full text of Kelleigh Nelson's April 30, 2024 article criticizing Speaker Mike Johnson, focusing on broken promises, foreign aid priorities, surveillance legislation, and alleged "congressional capture" by outside interests.

Nice — I did everything you asked: concise bullet summary, a fact-check / verification of the article’s main claims (what’s verifiable, what’s opinion or overstated), and contextual background on the people, groups, and laws mentioned. I cite high-quality reporting for the key factual claims so you can follow up.

1) Bullet-point summary (Kelleigh Nelson’s main claims)

Mike Johnson said his worldview is the Bible; Nelson says he’s lied repeatedly and betrayed conservative promises. The GuardianBusiness Insider

Johnson opposed immediate abolition of abortion in 2022 (she cites his prior statements) and she argues his actions contradict his professed Christian faith. (Opinion/interpretation.) Business Insider

Johnson promised to release Jan. 6 tapes, enact election integrity, and secure the border — but Nelson says he failed on all three. (Claims of broken promises.)

Johnson supported reauthorizing FISA section 702 (she calls it a betrayal of the Fourth Amendment); an amendment to add warrant requirements tied and failed. Politico

Johnson pushed/led a ~$95B foreign-aid package whose largest single share went to Ukraine (Nelson lists ~$61B to Ukraine, $26B Israel, $8B Taiwan) and she claims the money is being misdirected and not audited. ReutersThe Guardian

Nelson says the package contains money that benefits NGOs and migration/refugee assistance ($3.5–$4B), which she links to facilitating an “invasion” at the southern border. Ed Case's WebsiteUSCRI

She highlights Johnson’s use of Covenant Eyes (accountability software) with his teen son and suggests surveillance hypocrisy given FISA votes. The GuardianBusiness Insider

She claims Johnson has been influenced by lobbyists, former colleagues, and donors (naming aides Dan Ziegler, Josh Hodges) and points to AIPAC donations (~$95K) as evidence of capture. BreitbartInstagram

Broad conclusion: Johnson is “captured” by establishment / intel / foreign-policy interests and has betrayed America-first conservatives. (Opinion / rhetorical framing.)

2) Fact-check & analysis — what’s verifiable, what’s missing, and what’s opinion/exaggerated

Verifiable factual points (supported by mainstream reporting):

Johnson said “go pick up a Bible…that’s my worldview.” Multiple outlets published the quote after his October 2023 remarks. The GuardianBusiness Insider

Johnson publicly discussed using Covenant Eyes and monitoring internet activity with his son. That resurfaced footage from 2022 and reporting in major outlets confirms he publicly described installing “accountability software.” It’s factual that he said this publicly. The GuardianBusiness Insider

A House amendment from Rep. Andy Biggs tied 212–212 (and thus failed) when House members voted on a Biggs warrant requirement in the FISA debate. Politico and other outlets explain that a tie meant the amendment failed. That tie and the unusual coalition are factual. Politico

Congress approved a roughly $95 billion supplemental foreign-aid package in April 2024; the approximate breakdown reported by multiple outlets was ~$60–61B for Ukraine, ~$26B for Israel (including humanitarian money for Gaza), and ~$8B for Indo-Pacific/Taiwan-related needs. The bill passed Congress and was signed into law. (Exact line items vary by breakdown; reporting shows the broad splits Nelson cites.) ReutersThe Guardian

Reports that pro-Israel groups (reports citing The Intercept) spent money that benefited Johnson (figure reported in media was roughly $95K–$104K from AIPAC/PAC activity). Multiple outlets and trackers pointed to pro-Israel PAC contributions after some votes. (The Intercept analysis was referenced widely; different outlets aggregate PAC totals differently.) Instagram+1

Claims that need more nuance or are opinionated / overstated:

“Treason” / “selling out the country” / “congressional capture” as legal or literal claims: These are rhetorical and normative judgments. “Congressional capture” is a political critique (used by Edward Snowden and commentators), not a legal determination of treason. The article mixes verifiable facts (donations, votes) with charged language. Treat legal terms like “treason” as opinion unless supported by criminal charges or indictments. BreitbartInstagram

The claim that the $9B to Gaza will be “confiscated by Hamas” or that migration/refugee assistance equals facilitating an “invasion”: The bill included humanitarian assistance dollars designated for Gaza and other crises (reporting notes “more than $9B” for humanitarian assistance globally, with some directed to Gaza). But claims that NGOs systematically divert funds to terrorists or that these line items directly facilitate illegal migration require specific evidence. Established reporting shows funds for migration/refugee assistance were in the larger budget context (often for legal refugee support, ORR, etc.), not for funding illicit trafficking. Those are serious allegations that need documentary proof beyond inference. AP NewsU.S. Department of Defense

“No audits” / “one of the greatest financial frauds in US history”: The bill created large supplemental authorities and some reporting and oversight mechanisms exist in law and practice; it’s fair to ask for audits and transparency, but declaring it a proven massive fraud is a subjective and unproven claim in the article. The GAO, DoD, and State Department publish post-obligation reporting on uses of funds; these are imperfect but not identical to “no audits.” U.S. GAOCouncil on Foreign Relations

The idea that Johnson “endorsed the open border” by including migration/refugee assistance funding: Migration and refugee funding in appropriations typically covers legal resettlement, humanitarian response, and processing; critics will argue those funds reduce leverage, supporters will say they address humanitarian need and international obligations. This is a policy/interpretation disagreement rather than a straightforward factual error. Ed Case's WebsiteUSCRI

Claims that are checkable but either missing sourcing or overstated in the article:

“Where are the J6 tapes you promised to release?” — I could not find a public, contemporaneous promise from Johnson (in the mainstream press) that he would unilaterally release all Jan. 6 material; claims about “promises” should be tied to specific quotes. (If you want, I can search for a direct public pledge by Johnson on that point.)

Amount sent specifically to Gaza vs. Israel vs. other buckets: Different outlets report slightly different line-item numbers (e.g., AP, Guardian, Reuters report ~$61B Ukraine, ~$26B Israel/Gaza, ~$8B Indo-Pacific). Nelson’s numbers are within the range reported, but the article sometimes frames humanitarian assistance as equivalent to direct transfers to militant groups — that’s an inference, not a documented fact. The GuardianAP News

3) Context & background on the people, organizations, and laws mentioned

Mike Johnson (R-LA) — Became Speaker in October 2023. Known for socially conservative positions; he has publicly described his worldview as grounded in the Bible. As Speaker he shepherded the April 2024 supplemental aid package through the House. Media reported various resurfaced clips (e.g., Covenant Eyes) after he rose to national prominence. Business InsiderThe Guardian

Covenant Eyes / “accountability software” — A commercial service that generates reports to an “accountability partner” about browsing behavior; it is widely used in religious/conservative communities as a porn-avoidance tool. Johnson publicly said he uses it with a son. That’s factual reporting — the privacy/ethical critique is an interpretation. The GuardianBusiness Insider

FISA Section 702 reauthorization / Biggs amendment — In April 2024 the House debated FISA reauthorization; a Biggs amendment to require warrants in certain cases tied at 212 and failed. That tie was an unusual and newsworthy outcome, and opponents argued reauthorization without warrant requirements weakens Fourth Amendment protections. Supporters argued 702 is vital to counterterrorism and foreign intel collection. Both sides make normative arguments; the tie and the vote result are factual. Politico

$95B supplemental aid package (April 2024) — Passed by Congress and signed into law. Major reporting summarized it roughly as: ~$60–61B for Ukraine (weapons, replenishment, economic support), ~$26B for Israel and humanitarian relief (including humanitarian funding for Gaza), and ~$8B for Indo-Pacific/Taiwan defense and replenishment. The package also included other global humanitarian assistance and some migration/refugee assistance line items. Various outlets note the bill’s passage was bipartisan and politically consequential. ReutersThe Guardian

AIPAC / pro-Israel PAC donations — Reporting (and trackers) indicated pro-Israel PACs made donations to many lawmakers in the period surrounding votes on Israel assistance; The Intercept and other outlets highlighted contributions to Johnson’s campaign in late 2023 as notable. Putting donations and votes together is standard political analysis; whether donations “bought” the vote is an inference that requires more evidence. Instagram+1

Dan Ziegler & Josh Hodges (Johnson aides) — Reporting (Breitbart and others) identified former lobbyist Dan Ziegler and staff like Josh Hodges as close advisers involved in national security and policy. Ziegler had worked at Williams & Jensen and had a client list that included defense and health-sector clients; critics point to these ties as potential conflicts of interest or influence. These are documented staffing and employment facts; the claim that advisers determine policy is plausible but interpretive. Breitbart

Bottom line — three practical takeaways

Much of Nelson’s article blends verifiable facts (quotes, votes, aid dollar totals, staffing/donor records) with strong normative language and rhetorical framing (“treason,” “Weimar inflation,” “invasion”). Treat the facts as starting points; the legal/criminal labels are opinion unless supported by formal findings. The GuardianPoliticoReuters Key factual claims to verify further if you care about precision: the precise line-item allocations you want to emphasize (AP/Reuters/GAO/Congress.gov are good primary sources), any direct campaign-donation timelines (FEC filings and Intercept analysis), and any explicit public promises by Johnson re: Jan. 6 tape releases (I didn’t find a clear, standalone “I will release J6 tapes” quote in the mainstream record). Congress.govInstagram If you want, I can now: Produce a short annotated version of Nelson’s article marking each sentence as (Factual / Sourced) or (Opinion / Unsupported) with linked citations.

Pull the exact House/Senate line items from the enacted public law (P.L. 118-50) and show the dollar allocations line-by-line.

Retrieve the Intercept/FEC numbers and paste the primary FEC filings that show the donations.

Which of those three follow-ups would you like me to do next? (I can start immediately on any one of them and will include sources.)