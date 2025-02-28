-Re-: Letter to Editor

Fr01n:Alfonso Pompella (alfonso.pompella@unipi.it) To:patrons99@yahoo.com Cc:eric.kelley@hsc.wvu.edu

Date:Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at 05:26 AM CST

Dear Ors. Davidson & Winey,

Thank you for your kind message of Feb. 18, 2025. Your concerns are certainly deserving attention.

We are therefore inviting you to submit your 'Letter to the Editor' online through the official website of our journal. We shall forward it to Drs. Wagner & Buettner asking them to reply to your criticisms, and will possibly publish both texts in one of our forecoming issues.

Thank you again for your attention and consideration. With best regards,

A. Pompella

ARRES Co-editor-in-chief

Da: Robert Davidson <patrons99@yahoo.com>

lnviato: marted] 18 febbraio 2025 05:51

A: Alfonso Pompella

Oggetto: Letter to Editor

Dear Prof/Doctor Alfonso Pompella, MD PhD

Co-Editor-in-Chief for Advances in Redox Research -

We write to express our concerns regarding the publication of Wagner & Buettner (2023) [1] in your journal. This article presents a highly selective and potentially misleading view of vitamin C's chemical speciation and biological role, failing to acknowledge alternative perspectives and relevant published literature. Such omissions, if left unaddressed, may have serious implications for both clinical and scientific research.

Key Concerns

Omission of Relevant Literature:

Wagner & Buettner (2023) fail to cite critical reviews, including our prior work (Davidson & Winey, 2021; Davidson & Winey, 2022) (2,3], which directly addresses the chemical speciation and reactivity of vitamin C. Given that our articles cite Buettner's prior work, the omission appears to reflect either a lack of due diligence or a deliberate exclusion of opposing viewpoints.

Contradiction Within Their Own Work:

The claims made in Wagner & Buettner (2023) [1] conflict with another publication by the same authors in the same year [4]. Specifically, their assertion that the ascorbate monoanion (AscH-) dominates biological activity

contradicts their own findings on ascorbate's role in non-enzymatic nitrite reduction. These inconsistencies necessitate editorial scrutiny and clarification.

Misrepresentation of Vitamin C Speciation:

The authors categorically dismiss the biological relevance of neutral vitamin C species, including L-ascorbic acid and the ascorbic acid free radical. However, Raman spectroscopy and density functional theory studies [5] confirm the presence of L-ascorbic acid in biological systems. Their conclusions not only contradict established evidence but also ignore the role of vitamin C in non-enzymatic group transfer catalysis (NGTC), a critical aspect of its function beyond antioxidant activity.

Potential Impact on Clinical and Preclinical Research:

The article's mischaracterization of vitamin C could mislead ongoing and future clinical trials investigating high­ dose intravenous vitamin C (IVC) for conditions such as cancer, ischemia, and sepsis. The protocol recommended by Wagner & Buettner (2023) may significantly alter the pharmacokinetics and bioavailability of L-ascorbic acid, thereby impacting patient outcomes and confounding trial results.

Request for Editorial Action

Given the scientific and clinical significance of this matter, we urge the journal to take corrective measures, which may include:

Inviting a response or commentary to address the oversight in Wagner & Buettner (2023);

Issuing an editorial clarification regarding the omissions and inconsistencies;

Requesting the authors to revise their article to acknowledge the broader body of literature on vitamin C speciation.

Scientific integrity demands that all viewpoints be fairly represented and rigorously debated. The omission of alternative perspectives in this case does not serve the advancement of knowledge but instead reinforces dogma at the expense of scientific progress.

We appreciate your consideration and look forward to your response.

Respectfully,

Robert M. Davidson, MD, PhDindependent Physician & Medical Researcher

Timothy R. Wineyindependent Researcher & Materials Scientist

References

Wagner BA, Buettner GR. Stability of aqueous solutions of ascorbate for basic research and for intravenous administration. Advances in Redox Research. 2023;9:100077.

Davidson RM, Winey TR. Vitamin C mitigating and rescuing from synergistic toxicity. Int J Vaccine Theory Pract Res. 2021;1(2):243-82. https://doi.org/ 10.56098/ijvtpr.vli2.12.

Davidson RM, Winey TR. Are the mRNA vaccines inducing the Sanarelli-Shwartzman phenomenon? GSC Adv Res Rev. 2022;13(2):015-50. https:/ /doi.org/ 10.30574/gscarr.2022.13.2.0238.

Du J, Filipovic MR, Wagner BA, Buettner GR. Ascorbate mediates the non-enzymatic reduction of nitrite to nitric oxide. Advances in Redox Research. 2023;9:100079.

Berg RW. Investigation of L (+)-Ascorbic acid with Raman spectroscopy in visible and UV light. Appl Spectrosc Rev. 2015;50(3): 193-239.