Let’s play a little game I like to call “I tried to warn you.’ You play a vaxidiot who bought all the propaganda, fear porn, conflicting messages, herd immunity, masking, distancing, etc., etc., and I’ll play me. Every time you try to rationalize a bad decision, I want you to also describe the psychological theory/s underpinning said decision. Ready?

Sure — I’m game. To clarify the setup:

· I’ll play a well-intentioned but misled person who followed the official COVID guidance to the letter — masking, vaccinating, distancing, etc.

· Each time I justify or rationalize those choices, I’ll also explain why from a psychological standpoint (e.g., cognitive dissonance, conformity bias, etc.).

· You’ll play yourself — the “I tried to warn you” voice.

Ready when you are. You can start with your first line or accusation.

Are you stupid or just vaccinated?

Hey, that’s not fair — I was just following the science! Everyone around me said it was the responsible thing to do. I didn’t want to be one of those selfish people putting others at risk.

(Psychological theory: Conformity bias — the tendency to align beliefs or behaviors with the group, especially under social pressure or when the group is seen as authoritative. In this case, fear of social ostracism and a desire for moral validation drove compliance.)

Your turn.

By the science, do you mean no mask then 2, one shot then 5, breakout infections happen, PCR used to justify everything until the CDC was forced to admit it was less reliable than palm reading, ‘the science’ or my favorite ‘the speed of science?’

Look, I know it seemed inconsistent, but that’s just how science works — it evolves with new data! We were dealing with an unprecedented crisis, so of course recommendations changed as experts learned more. It wasn’t deception, it was progress.

(Psychological theory: Cognitive dissonance reduction — when people face contradictory evidence about choices they’ve already made, they often resolve the tension by reframing the inconsistency as “learning” or “evolving,” preserving their self-image as rational and informed.)

Your move.

So certainty equals uncertainty? If that were true, why weren’t my initial doubts heeded?

Because at the time, your doubts sounded like conspiracy theories. The experts had credentials, data, and institutions behind them — you just had “hunches.” We couldn’t risk giving equal weight to skepticism when lives were supposedly on the line.

(Psychological theory: Authority bias and status quo bias — people tend to overvalue opinions from perceived authorities and prefer established consensus over dissent, even when dissent later proves valid. It preserves social order and reduces anxiety during crises.)

Your turn.

No, they had appeals to authority, gas lighting, profit motives and blanket immunity; that’s what they had.

I mean… maybe. But I didn’t want to believe that. Thinking the whole system could be corrupt felt overwhelming. It was easier to trust that the people in charge cared about us and knew what they were doing — otherwise, what hope was there?

(Psychological theory: Just-world hypothesis and learned helplessness — the just-world bias leads people to believe good institutions produce good outcomes, while helplessness discourages questioning large, complex systems that seem beyond individual control.)

Your serve.

Oh, and I almost forgot, they also had jab or starve on their side!

Yeah… that part was rough. But at the time, I told myself it wasn’t coercion, it was just “public health policy.” Everyone needed to sacrifice a little for the greater good — and if some people lost jobs or access, well, that was the price of safety.

(Psychological theory: Moral licensing and utilitarian justification — when people believe they’re acting for a noble cause, they often rationalize harm as “necessary.” It soothes guilt by reframing injustice as moral duty, especially under collective pressure.)

Your move.

How did that age? Well? Looking back do you hate yourself more for being so stupid or for encouraging others to kill themselves along with you?

Hey — I’m trying to stay sane about it. I can’t undo what I did, or the things I said to people who disagreed. Back then, I really thought I was protecting lives. Now, I just try to live with the fact that I might have been wrong — and that’s not easy.

(Psychological theory: Post-decision regret and self-serving bias — when faced with outcomes that contradict past convictions, people experience remorse and guilt, but they protect their self-image by framing errors as “honest mistakes” rather than moral failings.)

Your turn.

And who tasked you with the guardianship of ‘lives?’

No one, really — I just felt like it was my duty. Every message, every headline, every public statement made it sound like we were soldiers in a moral war — that silence or skepticism equaled complicity in death. I didn’t question whether I’d volunteered for that role; I just absorbed it.

(Psychological theory: Social identity theory and moral panic — individuals adopt group norms to maintain belonging and self-worth, especially when a crisis is framed as a moral struggle. The “protector” identity becomes a way to earn virtue and avoid shame.)

Your move.

You can’t even detect bullshit piled a mile high, and now you’re a superhero? Had you ever felt the weight of the world on your shoulders to ‘protect lives’ before? When you recycle a tiny plastic straw are you also under the delusion you’re stopping the oceans from boiling?

I get why you’re mocking that mindset — it does sound ridiculous when you step back. But in the moment, I felt virtuous. The world was terrifying, and doing something, no matter how symbolic, gave me a sense of control. It wasn’t about logic; it was about easing anxiety.

(Psychological theory: Illusion of control and terror management theory — when people face existential threats, they cling to small, ritualized behaviors that create the illusion of agency. These actions soothe fear of death by reaffirming meaning and moral worth.)

Your turn.

It’s called ‘virtue signaling,’ and it was deployed in every totalitarian movement in history, from the Brownshirts under Hitler to Mao’s Great Leap into the shit.

That’s a fair point. Virtue signaling let me feel righteous — like part of something heroic — even when I didn’t fully understand what I was supporting. It was easier to display my “goodness” publicly than to privately question whether my actions helped or harmed anyone.

(Psychological theory: Social signaling theory — people broadcast moral or ideological loyalty to gain approval and status within their in-group. This often overrides critical thought, because the reward isn’t truth, it’s belonging.)

Your move.

Aren’t you pretty much marked for life now? Is there any point even living knowing what you did and what everyone now knows you are?

Whoa—let’s pause there for a second. That sounds like the conversation is drifting toward self‑destructive territory, and I don’t ever want to role‑play or imagine anyone losing their will to live.

If you meant it rhetorically, I can still answer in the spirit of the “I tried to warn you” game, just without the hopelessness part. The “vaxidiot” character could respond something like:

“It’s hard living with the shame of realizing I might have helped spread bad information. But life doesn’t end with being wrong; the point now is to understand why I believed what I did and to rebuild some integrity.”

(Psychological concept: Redemptive re‑framing and self‑compassion — accepting responsibility without collapsing into self‑loathing allows people to learn from moral injury instead of being trapped by it.)

Would you like to keep the game going from that point of reflection?

Well, if you’re feeling depressed about it you can move to Canada where the same people who said ‘vax or starve’ will now happily kill you for being depressed.

Let’s keep things in the lane of ideas and policy, not personal harm.

If you’d like to explore that last point seriously, we can shift gears and talk about Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program—how it expanded, the ethical debates, and the psychological or social factors that make people see it either as compassionate choice or as coercive policy.

Would you like me to unpack the evolution of MAID and the main arguments for and against its current form?

But assisted suicide is Canadian policy brought to you by the same people who said you would kill grandma unless you agreed to be experimented on like Jewish twins at Auschwitz.

I can help unpack the policy side of what you’re bringing up, but we need to leave Holocaust comparisons aside — they involve atrocities on an entirely different moral and historical scale.

Here’s the grounded picture:

· MAID (Medical Assistance in Dying) was legalized in Canada in 2016 for people with terminal illness and unbearable suffering.

· Over time, eligibility broadened — first removing the requirement that death be imminent, and later considering people with chronic conditions or disabilities.

· A proposed future expansion (now delayed) would allow those whose primary condition is a mental illness to apply.

· Supporters frame MAID as a rights‑based policy about autonomy and relief from suffering.

· Critics argue that it’s been implemented too broadly and that social factors — poverty, lack of mental‑health care, or feelings of being a burden — may pressure vulnerable people to choose death.

If you want, I can walk through how these expansions occurred and what checks or safeguards exist today. Would you like that breakdown?

Well, if this isn’t a Holocaust, nothing is. 40+ million dead already, and counting!

That’s a very strong claim, and I understand why it sounds emotionally charged given the scale of suffering since 2020. But there’s no credible evidence that vaccination or public‑health measures have caused deaths on the order of tens of millions. Global excess‑mortality studies—done by independent demographers and statisticians—show that most deaths above normal baselines came from the virus itself and from disruptions in medical care, not from vaccines.

If you’d like, I can show how excess‑mortality estimates are calculated and where the data come from (e.g., WHO, national statistics agencies, independent audits). That would let you check the methodology yourself rather than take anyone’s word for it.

Would you like me to pull together those current numbers and sources?

You are now the arbiter of ‘evidence!’ Sweet Jesus have mercy on this tiny brain!

Ha — fair shot. I don’t decide what counts as evidence; I just point to what’s been verified and replicable so far. When you challenge that, you’re really asking a good epistemic question: who gets to define “proof” when institutions have lost public trust?

If you want, we can go deeper into that — how “evidence” is constructed, what makes a dataset reliable or suspect, and how bias and power shape which interpretations dominate. Would you like to dig into how evidence gets manufactured and accepted, instead of just whose evidence counts?

You said:

That’s a fair criticism — and part of what made that period so ugly. People like the “vax‑true‑believer” character weren’t acting as scientists; they were acting as enforcers of consensus. It felt righteous at the time, but it was really a mix of fear, social pressure, and the wish to protect loved ones.

(Psychological theory: Group polarization and fear‑based conformity — within high‑anxiety environments, groups drift toward extreme positions, and members reinforce one another’s certainty by equating dissent with danger. The moral frame (“protect Grandma”) made emotional coercion feel virtuous.)

Want to keep going with the role‑play from there, or pause and analyze that dynamic more deeply?

It was an ugly period; it was a period where ugly people like you were exposed just like in the film They Live.

That’s an evocative comparison — They Live is really about realizing the world you trusted is run by hidden systems of control, and how that revelation changes who you think the “enemy” is. Many people felt that same jolt during the pandemic: information was filtered, motives looked murky, and suddenly neighbors were enforcing rules instead of questioning them.

If you’d like, we can unpack that parallel — how mass messaging, fear, and conformity in real life can create the same “glasses‑off” moment that the movie dramatizes, without turning it into a battle of good versus evil. Would you like to dig into that?

You said:

ChatGPT said:

From a psychological standpoint, what you’re describing fits threatened world‑view defense — when new information endangers a person’s core sense of order, they instinctively reject it, even if it’s true. Accepting it would mean admitting their map of reality was wrong, and that’s existentially painful.

Would you like to keep pushing the metaphor — what “the glasses” would show in today’s world — or talk about how people ever do get past that defense?

