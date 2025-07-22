Ok Donald, I’m ready to deal. Now that you are clearly suffering vaccine injury as evidenced by your swollen legs, purpura on your hands (not bruising) and cognitive decline, I have an offer I don’t think you can refuse…

1. Your admission that Warp Speed was a military operation designed to kill millions, possibly billions (the military angle will be elaborated on later),

2. An admission that Warp Speed was wholly unconstitutional,

3. An admission that the US alone is responsible for the Corona Virus if there even was such a thing,

4. I along with every other thinking scientist not pimped out by big pharma was right from the get-go which means you had perfect access to perfect medical skepticism/information from the get go,

5. You were not lied to; you went along,

6. Reparations to all countries to whom you sold this poison,

7. Reparations to and reinstatement of all vaccine skeptics who were fired, demonized, jailed, censored, etc.

8. An admission that because Warp Speed was a military operation deploying ‘countermeasures’ and lockdowns, mandates, coercion, etc., only military tribunals will suffice for the charging and sentencing of all responsible for genocide (Fauci, Berx, Welinski, Biden, Zukerberg, and thousands of other public officials and private collaborators in this cull.

If you consent to my terms and don’t renege, I will guarantee you the closest thing to a cure possible, structured water. At the first sign of the tiniest hint equivocation, backpedaling or rationalization, I reserve the right to cut off your water supply at my exclusive and unimpeachable discretion.

If you agree, sign here; and not with Autopen.