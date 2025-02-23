In my youth I used to watch Let’s Make a Deal with Monte Hall. I loved when a contestant would pick door number 2 and get a donkey. I wanted a donkey, and so always found their disappointment perplexing. I would like to offer the deal of the Century to our great orange leader, but be advised, this deal expires in just 2 days. If you know anyone in Trump’s orbit, please get this to him ASAP as the fate of humanity may hang in the balance. Of course I have some preconditions before negotiations even start:

1. Trump must acknowledge that it is he and he alone who is responsible for authorizing Operation Warp Speed, a military operation planned and executed for no other purpose than to mass murder, sterilize and injure billions along with an untold wealth transfer to a tiny minority of psychopaths.

2. Trump must also acknowledge the entire legal edifice of America is a Kafkaesque joke designed for the sole purpose of consolidating wealth and power in the hands of the same psychopaths already mentioned, and that the very same mechanisms used to railroad Wilhelm Reich in the 1950’s are still in place ready to be deployed against the next ‘troublemaker.’

I am offering, a one-time solution to a myriad of diseases, including the chance to forestall the mutagenicity of the Covid-19 vaccine Mr. Trump still brags about. In exchange for access to my water structuring technology and a blanket preemptive pardon exempting me from any and all legal actions, be they civil or criminal, I am willing to loan (lease) my technology to the US govt. (just like the Federal Reserve loans it money) for the low, low one time price of 55 trillion dollars, provided interest on the principle is paid also.

In exchange for this, while not offering guarantees of safety or effectiveness, I can offer at least a chance at stabilizing the human genome and with it, humanity itself. And unlike the medical fiction offered in support of the Covid shots, I can offer real laboratory tests showing the physical, chemical and biological benefits/effects of structured water. Tick tock Donald; act now. Supplies are limited.

