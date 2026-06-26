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JohnSmith
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Vis sanatrix naturae! La Vita è progettata ed ha le capacità per non morire. I patriarchi della bibbia vivevano mille anni. Auguri per queste osservazioni e speriamo bene per la cagnolina. Oltre a farle bere acqua strutturata provate a fare impacchi sugli occhi ( magari uno solo). Un po' penetra un po' mette in risonanza le altre acque. Aspettiamo notizie

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