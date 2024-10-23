More Kamala Plagiarism Uncovered As Scandal Widens

by Tyler Durden

Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024 - 04:05 PM

Earlier this month Kamala Harris was busted plagiarizing sections of her book on crime, after Austrian "plagiarism hunter" Dr. Stefan Weber found numerous sections lifted from Wikipedia, news reports, and other sources.

Now, it's been revealed that Harris also plagiarized pages of Congressional testimony from a Republican colleague in 2007. In 2012, she plagiarized a fictionalized story about sex trafficking and presented it as a real case, according to Free Beacon journalist Aaron Sibarium.

She also lifted roughly 80% of her testimony before the House Judiciary Committee in support of a student loan repayment program.

Sibarium continues;

The passages are some of the most striking cases in which Harris, a former senator and state AG, appears to have plagiarized in her capacity as a government official, lifting large chunks of texts from other attorneys—and in one case from Wikipedia—without attribution.

The examples have not been previously reported and range from paragraphs to pages. Several appear in reports that Harris published as California attorney general, a post she held for six years and has made a centerpiece of her campaign.

With just two weeks to go until Election Day, the new examples could undercut key parts of the Harris campaign’s message as it navigates a tightening race.

Harris has sought to portray herself as the candidate of honesty and integrity, in part by touting her record of prosecuting child sex crimes.

But as California attorney general, she didn’t just copy boilerplate language without attribution. In one of the lengthier passages reviewed by Free Beacon, she lifted a fictionalized story about a victim of sex trafficking—and presented it as a real case.

We're sure the NYT will attack the messenger and downplay, like they did the first time.