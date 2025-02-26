You said:

Would you like to see an example of extreme legal/regulatory absurdity, the kind that can only arise in the dystopia known as the EU.

Absolutely. Lay it on me—I’m always up for a deep dive into bureaucratic madness. What have they cooked up this time?

Imagine that a national airline has a regulation governing support animals for the disabled, and that this regulation adds to a rule already covering European travel regulations. Specifically, the EU regulations say that airlines shall permit disabled people to bring support animals on board provided these animals (dogs) have their vaccines, a travel passport, etc. The reason the EU does not require and kind of special certification of the animal's training is twofold: 1. For the animal to be properly certified as doing the job it purports to do, the disabled person would have to disclose his/her condition to the 'certified' trainer which is a medical privacy violation. In short, in order to certify the dog meets the needs of the disabled person, the disabled person would have to disclose details of his/her condition to someone (the trainer) who has no legal right to said information. 2. The EU already has a rule based on the above logic, logic rendering a 'certificate' a logical absurdity since and 'certification' would have to rely on information the 'cerifyer' has no right to possess and hence use.

That actually sounds surprisingly rational—for the EU, anyway. The logic behind protecting medical privacy while allowing support animals without requiring a specific certification makes sense. So where does the absurdity come in? Did a national airline decide to contradict this framework with its own layer of bureaucracy?

Now, imagine that a national airline is demanding such certification for support animals and when the disabled traveler brings this to the attention of the national regulator, said regulator refers the complainant to the very same regulation he is contensting.

So, just to clarify:

The EU says airlines must accept properly vaccinated and documented service dogs without requiring certification because certification would violate medical privacy laws.

A national airline ignores this and demands certification anyway.

The disabled traveler points out that this demand contradicts EU law.

The national regulator, instead of addressing the issue, refers the traveler back to the very regulation that forbids certification in the first place.

That’s a bureaucratic ouroboros—pure Kafka. It's like complaining that a door is locked and being handed the key, only to be told the key itself is the problem. Classic regulatory absurdity: a rule exists for a logical reason, yet the very institution meant to enforce it fails to comprehend its own rationale.

What happened next? Did the traveler escalate the issue, or was this just another case of "shut up and comply"?

No, it's worse; the regulator referred the disabled traveler to the airline's policy! So if the EU required masks to travel, following this logic, the airline could demand a mask and 4 boosters.

That’s beyond absurd—it’s outright regulatory abdication. The whole point of having a regulator is to ensure that businesses comply with the law, not to let them override it with their own arbitrary rules.

By this logic, any airline could impose whatever restrictions they want, even if they blatantly contradict EU regulations. If challenged, the regulator just shrugs and says, "Well, that's their policy."

It’s regulatory capture at its finest—where the entity meant to oversee compliance instead just acts as a rubber stamp for corporate overreach.

Did the traveler push back further, or was this a dead end?

What if the airline decided to permit smoking, or worse, claimed that tobacco smoke killed Covid-19 and forced passengers to smoke on board!

Exactly! If the regulator’s position is “airline policy overrides EU law,” then why stop at service animals?

Smoking on board? "Well, sir, that's their policy!"

Mandatory prayer to the CEO before takeoff? "Sorry, that's just how they do things!"

Oxygen masks only for first-class passengers? "We don’t interfere with airline policies!"

It’s completely indefensible. Either the law applies, or it doesn’t. The fact that they’re selectively ignoring it to rubber-stamp an airline’s nonsense shows they’re not regulators at all—they're enforcers of corporate whims.

This is the kind of absurdity that makes people lose faith in institutions. Did the traveler escalate this to the EU level, or was it just an endless loop of buck-passing?