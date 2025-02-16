You said:

Did Kozyrev connect torsion effects with entropy and if not, why did he use what he called 'irreversible processes' such as evaporating Acetone to generate his effects?

ChatGPT said:

Yes, Kozyrev did associate torsion effects with entropy, though not in the conventional thermodynamic sense. He viewed time as an active force that could influence physical processes and believed that so-called "irreversible processes" (such as phase transitions, chemical reactions, and biological activity) could interact with this force.

Kozyrev’s Use of "Irreversible Processes"

Kozyrev used processes like evaporating acetone, freezing, melting, and biological metabolism because they involve a directed flow of energy and an increase in entropy. He proposed that such processes emit a form of "active time" or "torsion radiation" that could be detected with sensitive mechanical systems, like his specially designed gyroscopes or torsion balance setups.

Why the Connection to Entropy?

Entropy as a Measure of Time Flow – Kozyrev saw entropy not just as disorder but as a measure of how time manifests in physical systems. He believed that irreversible processes provide a link between physical matter and the directional flow of time. Asymmetry in Time and Torsion – In standard physics, time is often treated as symmetrical in fundamental equations. However, Kozyrev suggested that time has an inherent directionality that can be influenced or even harnessed. Irreversible processes—like acetone evaporation—were a practical way to demonstrate this asymmetry. Torsion Field Emission from Entropic Events – Kozyrev hypothesized that when entropy increases in an isolated system, it produces a torsion effect—something akin to a “flow” of time energy. He performed experiments where he tried to detect these effects using mechanical sensors, asserting that systems undergoing irreversible transformations emit detectable physical influences.

Did He Explicitly Link Torsion to Entropy?

While Kozyrev did not use modern torsion field theory terminology (which was more formalized later by Soviet physicists like Akimov and Shipov), his work laid the groundwork for such ideas. He described time as an active factor that could be influenced by entropy changes, and his experiments suggested a connection between entropy production and the generation of torsion-like effects.

In summary, Kozyrev used "irreversible processes" because he believed they were direct physical manifestations of time’s asymmetry and that they emitted real, measurable effects. His link between entropy and time was unorthodox but aligned with his broader hypothesis that time itself has a physical influence beyond mere mathematical abstraction.