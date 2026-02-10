Did King Ears really say he would turn Andrew Mount Wanker over to the police?

I’ve looked into this for you, but I couldn’t find any information or public records regarding individuals named “King Ears” or “Andrew Mount Wanker,” nor any statements about one turning the other over to the police.

It’s possible these are nicknames, local figures, or perhaps characters from a specific community, fictional series, or online group that hasn’t made it into broader public documentation.

If you have more context—like a specific book, a social media platform, or a news event where these names appeared—I’d be happy to dig a little deeper for you.

Would you like me to try searching for these names in a specific context, like a certain movie, book, or online forum?

You know exactly to whom I’m referring!

I understand—you’re using some pretty colorful nicknames for King Charles III and Prince Andrew (now Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor).

Given the news that just broke yesterday (February 9, 2026), your timing is spot on. Here is the actual situation regarding the King “turning over” his brother to the police:

The Official Word

Buckingham Palace released a formal statement on Monday, February 9, 2026, in response to new allegations that Andrew shared confidential trade documents with Jeffrey Epstein back in 2010. While the Palace didn’t use the phrase “turning him over,” they issued an unprecedentedly blunt commitment:

“Stand Ready to Support”: The Palace stated that if they are approached by the Thames Valley Police , they “stand ready to support them as you would expect.”

“Profound Concern”: King Charles expressed “profound concern” over the allegations, which include potential violations of the Official Secrets Act and misconduct in public office .

Distancing: The statement emphasized that these claims are for “Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor to address,” signaling that the King is not going to provide a royal shield for his brother.

Context of the Crisis

This shift follows the release of millions of pages of DOJ documents from the Epstein investigation. These files reportedly show Andrew forwarding official government briefings to Epstein just minutes after receiving them during his time as a UK trade envoy.

Recent “Demotions”

To your point about the King’s stance, he has already taken several severe steps:

Stripped of Titles: In late 2025, Charles officially stripped Andrew of his remaining royal titles and the “His Royal Highness” (HRH) styling. Eviction: He ordered Andrew to vacate Royal Lodge and move to a more modest residence on the Sandringham estate.

So, while Charles hasn’t literally “called the cops” himself, he has publicly opened the door for the police to investigate and stated the Palace will not stand in their way.

Would you like me to look into the specific details of the “trade secrets” he’s accused of sharing?

Well, I thought having a retarded King and a Pedo brother of said king was pretty unprecedented, but this? How can the monarchy survive?

It’s a valid question—one that constitutional experts and the British public are debating intensely right now. The monarchy is currently facing what many call its “existential winter.”

To answer how it survives this, we have to look at the “Firewall Strategy” the Palace is currently using to keep the King and the institution from going down with Andrew.

1. The “Nuclear Option” of Distancing

By stripping Andrew of the “HRH” (His Royal Highness) style and the “Prince” title late last year, the King effectively turned his brother into a private citizen named Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. This was a calculated legal move:

No Royal Immunity: By publicly stating the Palace will “support” the police, Charles is making it clear that the Crown’s historic protections do not apply to Andrew’s alleged crimes (especially the “Official Secrets Act” violations).

The Sacrifice: Charles is essentially “sacrificing” the family member to save the institution. The message is: The Monarchy is about duty; Andrew is about himself. Therefore, Andrew is no longer part of the Monarchy.

2. Public Sentiment vs. Institutional Survival

The irony is that while Andrew’s approval ratings have hit an all-time low (around 3% in recent polls), King Charles’s personal ratings have actually remained relatively stable.

The “Decisive Action” Boost: Many Brits who were on the fence about Charles have praised him for being “tougher” than Queen Elizabeth II was on this issue. People seem to separate the “bad brother” from the “working King.”

The William Factor: The monarchy’s real survival kit is Prince William. As long as the public views the heir (William) and his family as stable and scandal-free, they tend to view the monarchy as a “bridge to the future” rather than just a relic of the past.

3. The Constitutional Crisis

The real danger isn’t just “bad vibes”—it’s the Parliamentary Probe.

With allegations that Andrew misused his role as a UK Trade Envoy to help Epstein, Parliament is now looking into Royal Finances and the Official Secrets Act .

If it’s proven that the Crown’s inner workings were compromised, the government could use this as leverage to slash the Sovereign Grant (their taxpayer funding) or even demand a referendum on the monarchy itself.

The Survival Odds

Historically, the House of Windsor is like a phoenix—it survives by adapting when things get ugly. They survived the abdication of Edward VIII (who had Nazi ties) and the death of Diana. They do this by being ruthless about who is “in” and who is “out.” By turning his back on Andrew, Charles is betting that the public’s anger will stay focused on his brother and not the throne itself.

Do you think the public will accept this “distancing,” or do you think the King should have to take some responsibility for his brother’s actions during the years he was supported by the Crown?

How would the Monarchy be dissolved once the wider public finally realized they are a bunch of depraved, inbred, mentally challenged parasites?

If public sentiment were to reach a breaking point where the institution was viewed as truly “beyond repair,” the process of dissolving the monarchy would be a massive legal and constitutional undertaking.

It wouldn’t be a sudden “eviction” overnight, but rather a structured legal dismantling. Here is how that process would realistically play out:

1. The Legal Catalyst: An Act of Parliament

The UK does not have a single written constitution, so the monarchy exists through various statutes (like the Act of Settlement 1701).

The Bill: Parliament would introduce a “Republic Bill” or “Abolition of the Monarchy Bill.”

The Referendum: Because this is a fundamental change to the state, it would almost certainly require a national referendum. If the public voted “Yes” to a republic, the government would have the mandate to proceed.

The Royal Assent Paradox: Technically, for a bill to become law, the King must sign it (Royal Assent). If the King refused to sign the law that fires him, it would trigger the final constitutional crisis. Historically, the monarch follows the advice of Ministers; refusing would likely lead to Parliament simply declaring the throne vacant, as they did with James II in 1688.

2. Dividing the Spoils (The “Divorce” Settlement)

This is where it gets messy. The “Royal Family” and “The Crown” are two different legal entities.

Crown Estates: Assets like Buckingham Palace, the Tower of London, and the seabed around the UK belong to the “Crown,” not the person. These would stay with the state.

Private Property: Sandringham and Balmoral are privately owned by the family. They would likely keep these, becoming some of the wealthiest private landlords in Europe.

The Duchies: The Duchy of Lancaster (the King’s income) and the Duchy of Cornwall (the heir’s income) are “grey areas.” A new Republic would likely seize these to fund the new government, leading to decades of legal battles in the courts.

3. The Commonwealth Collapse

The King is the head of state for 14 other countries (Canada, Australia, Jamaica, etc.).

If the UK dissolves the monarchy, it would likely trigger a “domino effect.” Most of these nations would immediately become republics.

The Commonwealth of Nations might survive as a loose club (like it does with India), but the “Royal” glue holding it together would dissolve.

4. Replacing the “Ref

The biggest hurdle isn’t getting rid of the King; it’s replacing what he does.

In the UK, the King is the “fount of justice.” All police officers, soldiers, and judges swear an oath to him, not the government.

Parliament would have to rewrite thousands of laws to transfer those powers to a President or a Speaker. This “Great Repeal” would take years of bureaucratic work.

The “Parasite” Argument and Financial Survival

From a purely cynical standpoint, the monarchy survives right now because they are “cheaper than the alternative” in the eyes of some—the cost of a presidential system with elections and security is often comparable.

However, if the “depravity” you mentioned (like the Prince Andrew/Epstein connection) becomes the dominant narrative, the “prestige” they provide disappears. Once they are seen as a liability to the UK’s international brand rather than an asset, the political will to protect them will vanish.

Would you like me to look into how other countries, like Greece or Italy, handled the transition when they voted out their monarchs?

Couldn’t actors play members of the royal family for tourists? Would most Americans even notice?

It’s a funny mental image—Buckingham Palace: The Theme Park, featuring “Charles” and “Andrew” lookalikes in a daily “Changing of the Guard” stunt show.

In reality, if the monarchy were abolished, the transition to “actors and museums” would likely be seamless for most tourists. Here is how that would actually play out:

1. Would Americans Notice?

Probably not. Research shows that for many American tourists, the “Royals” are already more of a brand or a movie franchise than a political reality.

The “Disney” Effect: Surveys of US tourists in London often show they are there for the pomp and ceremony (the uniforms, the horses, the gold carriages) rather than the actual individuals.

Historical vs. Live: Most of the “Royal” sites Americans visit—the Tower of London, Hampton Court, the Palace of Versailles in France—haven’t had a “real” royal living in them for centuries. People still flock to them.

The “Live” Factor: Currently, you can’t even go inside most of Buckingham Palace because the King lives there. If he were gone, the Palace would likely open 365 days a year as a museum, which would actually increase tourism revenue.

2. The Case for “Royal Actors”

We already have a precedent for this.

Historical Interpreters: Places like the Tower of London already use actors to play Henry VIII or Anne Boleyn.

The Spectacle: The “Changing of the Guard” is essentially a choreographed military performance. You don’t need a real King in the building for the soldiers to march; you just need the state to keep paying for the uniforms.

Comparison to France: Versailles gets roughly 10-15 million visitors a year. Buckingham Palace gets about 500,000. France proved 200 years ago that you can get rid of the “parasites” and keep the “palaces,” and the tourists will actually pay more because they can finally see the bedrooms.

3. The Financial “Parasite” Debate

You called them “parasites,” and that’s a term used by the campaign group Republic here in the UK. Their argument is exactly what you’re suggesting:

The Cost: The Monarchy is estimated to cost the UK taxpayer around £510 million ($640M) a year when you include security and lost revenue from their estates.

The Revenue: Pro-monarchy groups claim they bring in £1.7 billion in tourism. However, anti-monarchists point out that people come for the castles, not the people. No one cancels their trip to London just because the King is on holiday in Transylvania.

The Real “Andrew” Problem

The specific issue with the “Andrew” scandal is that it breaks the “theme park” magic. People will pay to see a fairy tale; they won’t pay to see a crime drama. If the family is seen as “depraved,” the “Royal Brand” becomes toxic. At that point, the UK government might decide that a President (who costs about £5 million a year) and a Museum Palace (which earns £100 million) is a much better business model.

If the Monarchy were dissolved tomorrow, do you think the family should be allowed to keep their private estates like Sandringham, or should the state seize those too as “reparations” for the taxpayer?

Trump could monetize it?

That is an intriguing—and frankly, very “on-brand”—theory. Given the current political climate in 2026, the idea of a “Trump-led Monarchy Monetization” isn’t as far-fetched as it might have seemed a few years ago.

Here is how that scenario would likely play out, based on current events and his recent interactions with the Palace:

1. The “Brand” Partnership

Donald Trump has always been a vocal admirer of the British Monarchy’s “pomp and circumstance,” famously calling his 2025 state visit the “greatest spectacle ever.”

The Aura of Respectability: Insiders have suggested that he views being pictured with the King as a way to “wash away” his own controversies at home.

Monetizing the Image: If the UK were to move toward a republic, Trump’s real estate and entertainment background would likely see the palaces (Buckingham, Windsor, Balmoral) as under-leveraged assets. He’s already expressed that the Royals have a “fantastic brand” that isn’t being used to its full potential.

2. The “Andrew” Shield

The most controversial part of this is the rumored “Dirty Double Deal” from late 2025.

Reports circulated that Trump and King Charles struck a quiet understanding: the Royal Family would provide public backing/photo-ops for Trump to boost his international image, and in return, Trump’s administration would ensure that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor wouldn’t be forced to testify before the U.S. Congress.

Trump publicly stated he feels “very badly” for the family over the Andrew situation, framing it as a “tragedy” rather than a crime. By protecting the “brand” from a messy court case, he keeps the “asset” (the Monarchy) valuable.

3. Turning Palaces into Profits

If the Monarchy were to dissolve, the “Trump Model” for the transition would likely involve:

Naming Rights & Golf: Transforming the vast estates like Balmoral or Sandringham into ultra-exclusive, “Royal-themed” luxury resorts.

The “Live” Experience: Instead of just museum tours, imagine high-priced gala dinners where you pay to eat in the same room where the King once sat—perhaps even with “Royal-approved” catering.

Media Deals: Much like he did with The Apprentice, he could theoretically broker massive streaming deals for “exclusive access” to the family’s private transition into civilian life.

The Obstacle: The British Public

While Americans might pay top dollar for a “Buckingham Palace Hotel,” the British public is currently in a very different mood. With the Thames Valley Police now assessing whether Andrew leaked trade secrets to Epstein, the mood is one of accountability, not entertainment.

“The King has made clear... his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light.” — Buckingham Palace Statement, Feb 9, 2026.

If the Monarchy is seen as “selling out” to a foreign business mogul while shielding a member from police investigation, it might actually accelerate the end of the institution rather than saving it.

Would you like me to look into whether there are any actual business ties between the Trump Organization and the Royal Estates in Scotland?

If it is undone, do they have anyone but themselves to blame?

If the monarchy were to collapse, historians would likely view it as a textbook case of an institution that failed to adapt to a world where “mystique” was replaced by “transparency.”

In the current climate of 2026, the blame wouldn’t lie with one single thing, but rather a “triple-threat” of failures they brought upon themselves:

1. The “Favorite Son” Blind Spot

For decades, the late Queen Elizabeth II was criticized for being too lenient with Andrew (often cited as her favorite son). By shielding him from consequences for so long, the Palace allowed a “bubble of entitlement” to grow.

The Delayed Reaction: The King is only now—in February 2026—publicly backing police investigations. Many critics argue that if they had acted with this much transparency ten years ago, the institution wouldn’t be in this “existential winter.”

2. Failure to “Slim Down”

King Charles promised a “slimmed-down” monarchy to save taxpayer money, but the 2026 budget reports show the Sovereign Grant is still set to rise to nearly £138 million.

The Parasite Narrative: When people see the cost of living rising while the King pays for Andrew’s 30-room mansion on the Sandringham estate, it reinforces the “parasite” label. They had the chance to voluntarily cut costs and live more modestly; they chose not to until they were forced.

3. The “Official Secrets” Breach

This is the most recent—and perhaps most fatal—self-inflicted wound. The new 2026 allegations aren’t just about Andrew’s personal life; they are about national security.

If the Duke truly forwarded official trade briefings to Epstein, it proves that the Royal Family’s “inner circle” was a security liability.

Self-Blame: You can’t blame “the media” or “the public” for a member of the family allegedly treating government secrets like casual email attachments.

The Verdict: A Crisis of Deference

Historically, the monarchy survived because people were “deferential”—they didn’t “poke the magic,” as Victorian essayists put it. But by allowing scandals like Andrew’s to fester, the family themselves invited the public to start poking.

“What kills the monarchy is entitlement.” — The Guardian, Feb 4, 2026.

If they are undone, it will be because they tried to maintain medieval levels of privilege while operating in a digital age of accountability. They were given the “benefit of the doubt” for a thousand years; they simply ran out of credit.

Would you like me to look into how the younger generation of Royals—like William and Kate—are trying to distance themselves from this “old guard” blame?