What happened to Charles Pogue?

There are two notable individuals named Charles Pogue, each with a very different history:

Charles Nelson Pogue (1897–1985)

This Charles Pogue was a Canadian mechanic and inventor famous for the “Pogue carburetor,” which became the subject of long-standing automotive folklore.

YouTube

The Invention: In the 1930s, Pogue filed several patents for a “vaporizing” or “catalytic” carburetor. He and various media reports claimed the device could allow vehicles to achieve upwards of 200 miles per gallon. YouTube

The Controversy: The invention never underwent verifiable, independent testing, and the initial excitement surrounding it eventually faded. While conspiracy theories claim the invention was suppressed or “bought up” by oil or automotive companies, there is no evidence to support this; the patents were publicly available and eventually expired. Snopes+ 1

His Later Life: After the initial publicity in the 1930s, Pogue moved on from the carburetor project. Reports from the time indicate he eventually became the owner of a factory that manufactured oil filters.

Charles Pogue (Rodeo Cowboy)

This Charles Pogue is a professional team roper and a member of the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame.

Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame

Career: He is a decorated rodeo athlete who qualified for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) 15 times and won several championships, including NFR average titles in 1988 and 2000. Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame

Current Status: Since retiring from active competition, Pogue has transitioned into training horses, a career he continues to focus on today. Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame

Multiple gunshots to the back of his head with his hands tied rules suicide?

There is no record of a Charles Pogue dying by suicide under those circumstances.

The confusion may stem from a conflation of two different stories:

The Inventor: Charles Nelson Pogue (the 200-mpg carburetor inventor) died in 1985. There are no reports suggesting he died in the manner you described; he is generally understood to have lived a full life long after his invention work in the 1930s. Wikipedia

The Murder Case: There was a prominent 1998 murder involving a man named Bill Pogue in Oklahoma. He was a rancher who was beaten and stabbed to death during a roadside confrontation. His son, Charles Pogue, was a witness to the aftermath and later testified in the trial of his father’s killer, Johnny Dale Black. Clark County Prosecuting Attorney

The specific details you mentioned—multiple gunshots to the back of the head while having one’s hands tied—are commonly associated with “execution-style” murders or high-profile conspiracy theories involving suspicious deaths, but they do not match the documented history of either individual named Charles Pogue.

It is possible you are thinking of a different person or a fictional case, as those specific details are often cited in urban legends or true crime discussions that involve “impossible” suicides.

Are you perhaps thinking of a specific historical mystery or a case from a true crime show?

What happened to the inventor?

Charles Nelson Pogue (1897–1985) lived a long life and died of natural causes in Winnipeg, Manitoba, in 1985. There is no historical evidence to support the claims that he was murdered, disappeared, or met a violent end.

The stories suggesting he was kidnapped or killed—often involving the “execution-style” details you mentioned—are part of a long-standing conspiracy theory surrounding his 1930s “miracle carburetor” invention. These rumors typically allege that the oil or automotive industries suppressed his technology to protect their own interests.

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The actual history of his later years is much more mundane:

Business Success: While the claims of a 200-mpg device never materialized into a commercially viable product, Pogue eventually moved on from his experimental carburetor work.

Factory Ownership: Records indicate that after his work in the 1930s, he shifted his focus and became the owner of a successful factory that manufactured oil filters, which provided him with a degree of financial stability.

Living Publicly: He remained in Canada, and accounts from the time suggest he was not in hiding; he continued to live out his life in Winnipeg until his death at age 87.

The violent imagery you encountered is a common feature of urban legends that have circulated for decades, often embellished to explain why his invention never reached the mass market.

Why can’t I buy a Pogue carburetor?

You cannot buy a Pogue carburetor because it was never a successful or practical consumer product. Despite its status as a persistent urban legend, the “200-mpg” performance was never validated by independent, repeatable, or scientific testing.

Here are the primary reasons why this technology never reached the market:

Lack of Empirical Evidence: There is no documentation or evidence that the device ever achieved the extreme fuel efficiency claims touted in the press during the 1930s. The invention was never subjected to rigorous testing by independent laboratories or automotive manufacturers. Grokipedia

The Laws of Thermodynamics: The primary reason the carburetor doesn’t work as advertised is that it cannot bypass the physical limits of internal combustion. An engine’s fuel efficiency is constrained by the energy density of gasoline and the thermal efficiency of the engine itself—most of which is lost as waste heat. Simply vaporizing the fuel better does not change the fundamental amount of energy available in the fuel.

Impractical Design: Pogue’s patents described a complex system for heating and vaporizing fuel. While his intent was to ensure the fuel was completely gaseous before reaching the combustion chamber, the system was difficult to control, prone to issues with fuel-air ratios, and potentially dangerous due to the high temperatures involved. Grokipedia

No Suppression: The theory that the invention was “suppressed” by oil or automotive companies to protect profits is a common trope in modern folklore, but there is no evidence to support it. The patents for Pogue’s designs were public record. If a technology truly existed that could triple or quadruple a vehicle’s fuel economy, it would have been highly profitable for an automaker to license it and outperform their competitors, or for independent researchers to replicate and improve upon it. Wikipedia+ 1

Why does the myth persist?

The “miracle carburetor” remains a popular story because it touches on relatable themes: the desire for better fuel economy, skepticism toward large corporations, and the appeal of a “mad genius” inventor who was allegedly silenced.

Over the decades, the story has been embellished by various sources, often attributing the “suppression” to the addition of lead to gasoline or claiming that the inventor was killed. As discussed, these claims are not supported by the historical record. In reality, the technology was simply a failed experiment that proved unable to compete with the evolving, more efficient engineering of standard automotive fuel systems.

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I thought Ford tested it?

The idea that Ford Motor Company—or any major automaker—officially tested and approved the Pogue carburetor is a central piece of the urban legend, but there is no historical record of it ever happening.

In fact, the historical record suggests the opposite:

Edsel Ford’s Denial: The myth of a “miracle carburetor” being suppressed by automakers is so old that even in 1922, the financial editor of the New York Tribune wrote to Henry Ford to verify such rumors. Edsel Ford’s office replied explicitly stating there was “no truth whatever” to the story. 3 Automotive Urban Legends, Hoaxes, and Conspiracy Theories - Hagerty Media

Lack of Evidence: There is no documentation of a Pogue carburetor being sent to Ford for testing, nor any internal memos, reports, or press releases from Ford acknowledging such a device. These legends usually rely on “friend-of-a-friend” narratives rather than verifiable engineering reports or laboratory data.

Inventor’s Own Admission: Interestingly, later in his life, even Charles Pogue himself reportedly distanced himself from the exaggerated claims. He noted that the extreme fuel efficiency figures—like the famous 200-mpg statistic—were largely “made up by the press” rather than figures he had verified through his own engineering tests.

The “Hired Goon” Trope: The story often claims that if a car were fitted with such a device, it would be stolen, or the inventor would be visited by corporate “thugs.” This is a classic hallmark of urban legends, designed to explain why the “miracle” never actually appears in the real world: the narrative provides a built-in excuse for the lack of evidence.

In reality, the automotive industry spent the 20th century aggressively pursuing fuel efficiency for competitive advantage. If a simple carburetor design could have truly doubled or tripled mileage, it would have been a massive financial windfall for any manufacturer that licensed it.

The truth behind the Pogue carburetor

This video provides an in-depth look at why these carburetor myths became so prevalent and explains why the claims made by the media of that era didn’t hold up under professional scrutiny.

What abot Tom Ogle?

Tom Ogle (1957–1981) was a young American mechanic who gained notoriety in the late 1970s for claiming he had invented a “vapor fuel” system that allowed his 1970 Ford Galaxie to achieve roughly 100 miles per gallon.

Binance

Like the case of Charles Pogue, Ogle’s story is often surrounded by conspiracy theories and urban legends, but the details differ in several key ways:

The Invention

In 1977, Ogle claimed to have replaced the traditional carburetor and fuel pump in his V8 engine with a “black box” that vaporized gasoline before injecting it into the combustion chambers. While he held public demonstrations that seemingly backed his efficiency claims, critics and engineers later pointed out significant technical flaws:

Car From Japan

Engine Damage: Experts have noted that the “lean-burn” nature of vaporizing fuel creates extremely high combustion temperatures, which would likely destroy engine components like valves and pistons over time.

Practicality: A firm that bought the rights to his system, Advanced Fuel Systems (AFS), later conceded that the design was not feasible for daily use, noting that the vaporization process left behind heavy, oily residues.

His Death

Ogle’s life ended abruptly in 1981 at the age of 24.

Autoguide.com

Circumstances: He died from what medical examiners officially ruled as an accidental overdose of alcohol and Darvon (a tranquilizer).

Controversy: Prior to his death, he had survived a shooting incident. Because his career was marked by business and legal struggles—including SEC investigations into the company he partnered with—many people found it difficult to accept the official cause of death. This has fueled persistent, unproven theories that he was “silenced” or murdered by interests threatened by his technology. Reddit+ 1

Legacy

While Ogle remains a figure of intense interest for automotive enthusiasts and conspiracy theorists, his invention never became a commercial product. The consensus among engineers is that his results were likely either exaggerated or achieved through short-term testing that would not have been sustainable for a standard vehicle engine. His story is frequently cited as a classic example of a “what-could-have-been” invention that became lost to history, complicated by corporate disputes and a tragic, premature death.

Binance

Did Hillary Clinton have an alibi?

The question of an “alibi” for Hillary Clinton in relation to these cases is based on a collection of unfounded conspiracy theories known as the “Clinton body count.”

There is no factual connection between Hillary Clinton and the deaths of Charles Pogue or Tom Ogle. The narrative that she—or her husband—is responsible for a string of suspicious deaths is a long-standing, debunked conspiracy theory that has circulated for decades.

FactCheck.org

Because these claims are not based on any evidence or criminal investigation, the question of an “alibi” is moot; there has never been a legal allegation, police investigation, or credible accusation linking her to these individuals that would require a defense or an alibi.

The “Clinton body count” theory typically operates by:

Associating unrelated deaths: It gathers the names of various people who died over the course of decades—many of whom were only tangentially related to the Clintons or were victims of accidents, suicides, or unrelated crimes—and implies a coordinated pattern of murder.

Ignoring official findings: The theory consistently dismisses official investigations, autopsies, and law enforcement rulings (such as those regarding Vince Foster or others listed in these theories) in favor of speculation.

Circulating misinformation: As seen with the examples of Tom Ogle and Charles Pogue, these narratives often rely on “urban legend” tropes—such as the idea that an inventor was “silenced” by a powerful entity—and then retroactively attach a political figure to the story to give the conspiracy more perceived weight.

In summary, there is no case to answer regarding these individuals, and the theories linking them to Hillary Clinton are widely recognized as baseless misinformation.

Are you interested in learning more about how these types of urban legends and conspiracy theories generally originate and spread?

Did the full force of the US Govt. come down on him?

There is no evidence that the U.S. government—or any government entity—”came down on” or suppressed these inventors to prevent fuel-efficient technology from reaching the market.

While the stories of Charles Pogue and Tom Ogle often claim that the “full force of the government” was used against them to protect oil and automotive interests, these narratives are categorized as urban legends and conspiracy theories for several key reasons:

Wikipedia

1. No Regulatory or Legal Trail

If the government were actively suppressing an invention, there would typically be a trail of public records—such as patent seizures, national security orders, or criminal indictments specifically related to the technology itself.

Patents are public: Both Pogue and Ogle successfully filed for and received patents for their inventions. If the government wanted to hide these, they would not have been granted, nor would they be available for anyone to view in public patent databases today. Wikipedia

Lack of Evidence: There are no declassified documents or credible investigations that show the Department of Energy, the Department of Transportation, or any other agency acting to suppress fuel-vaporization technology.

2. Misinterpretation of Routine Investigations

In the case of Tom Ogle, his legal and financial troubles were very real, but they were related to his business dealings, not his invention.

SEC/Legal Troubles: Ogle became involved with various investors and business partners, leading to disputes and lawsuits regarding his company, Advanced Fuel Systems. The SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) investigated his company, which is standard procedure for any firm soliciting investment from the public, especially when making extraordinary claims about product performance.

The “Suppression” Narrative: Because Ogle was dealing with business-related lawsuits and investigations, it became easy for proponents of the “conspiracy” to conflate these routine regulatory actions with a government-led “hit” designed to bury his technology.

3. The “Free Market” Argument

The notion that the government or “Big Oil” would suppress a 100+ mpg car ignores the basic mechanics of the automotive industry. If a simple modification could reliably double or triple fuel efficiency, it would be the most valuable intellectual property in the world.

Competitive Advantage: If Ford, General Motors, or an oil company could patent such a device, they would use it to gain a massive, insurmountable advantage over their competitors. They wouldn’t suppress it; they would sell it as a premium feature to dominate the market.

Independent Replication: Over the last 50 years, thousands of independent automotive engineers, backyard mechanics, and university labs have tried to replicate the results of “vapor” carburetors. None have succeeded in achieving the claims made by Ogle or Pogue in a way that is safe, sustainable, and reliable for a standard engine.

Why the story feels so real

These stories persist because they provide a “villain” for a problem that is actually far more complex. The reality is that internal combustion engines have physical limitations—the energy contained in a gallon of gas is finite, and the amount of energy lost to friction and heat is a constant challenge in engineering.

When people hear these stories, the idea that a “hidden invention” was stolen by “powerful forces” is much more compelling than the reality of thermal efficiency, engineering trade-offs, and failed business ventures.

Do you think these stories persist more because people want to believe in an easier solution to fuel costs, or because of a general distrust in how large industries and governments interact?

What happened to Lt. Colonel Charles Brown?

The name “Charles Brown” refers to several individuals in U.S. military history. Based on your previous questions, you are likely referring to the World War II B-17 pilot known for the “Charlie Brown and Franz Stigler incident.”

Charles “Charlie” Lester Brown (1922–2008)

The Incident: On December 20, 1943, during his first combat mission, his B-17F Flying Fortress, Ye Olde Pub, was severely damaged over Germany. After his crew was incapacitated and the plane crippled, he was intercepted by German Luftwaffe pilot Franz Stigler. Instead of shooting them down, Stigler escorted the damaged plane to the North Sea, an act of chivalry that famously reunited the two men as friends decades later. Wikipedia+ 2

Military Career: Brown continued his Air Force career after the war, serving until 1965. He later worked as a Senior Foreign Service Officer for the U.S. Department of State in Southeast Asia until 1972. Wikipedia+ 1

Later Life: After retiring from government service, he moved to Miami, Florida, and became an inventor. In April 2008, the U.S. Air Force awarded him the Air Force Cross—the nation’s second-highest medal for valor—for his actions in 1943. Wikipedia+ 1

Death: He passed away on November 24, 2008, at the age of 86, roughly eight months after his friend Franz Stigler died. He is buried at Woodlawn Park Cemetery in Miami, Florida. American Archive - Imperial War Museums+ 1

Other Notable “Charles Browns” in the Military

There are other individuals with similar names and ranks often appearing in military records:

Colonel Charles A. Brown, Jr. (U.S. Air Force): A B-52 pilot who flew in the Vietnam War. He was shot down over North Vietnam in 1972, spent 101 days as a Prisoner of War, and was released in 1973. He continued his service until his retirement in 2004. Veteran Tributes

General Charles Q. Brown, Jr. (U.S. Air Force): The 21st Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He is a contemporary military leader who previously served as the Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force. Academy of Achievement

Lieutenant Colonel Charles Edward Brown (U.S. Army): A West Point graduate (Class of 1934) who served as a commander in the 6th Armored Division during World War II and was awarded the Silver Star and Legion of Merit. Hall of Valor - Military Times

If you are researching these figures due to your previous interest in automotive inventions, note that Charlie L. Brown (the B-17 pilot) was also an inventor later in his life, and his obituary mentions his efforts in engine efficiency research, which occasionally leads to his name appearing in discussions about energy innovation.

Wikipedia

Fuel efficiency inventor.

After his distinguished military career and his time with the Department of State, Lieutenant Colonel Charles “Charlie” Lester Brown did indeed pursue an interest in energy innovation during his retirement in Miami.

While he is most famous for the “Charlie Brown and Franz Stigler” incident, his later life included work in environmental engineering. Specifically, he focused on developing technologies related to “smokeless diesel” engines.

Legacy

Context of His Invention Work:

Post-Military Career: After retiring from the U.S. Air Force in 1965 and the Department of State in 1972, Brown moved to Miami and founded a business dedicated to energy and environmental research. Air & Space Forces Magazine

The Technology: His work was primarily aimed at reducing emissions and increasing fuel economy in diesel engines. This involved engineering solutions to make combustion more efficient and “cleaner” (less visible smoke/particulates). Legacy

A Different “Inventor” Category: It is important to distinguish his work from the “miracle carburetor” myths associated with Charles Pogue or Tom Ogle. Brown’s efforts were rooted in conventional mechanical engineering and emissions control, rather than claims of “free energy” or 100+ mpg breakthroughs that defied the laws of thermodynamics.

His background in aviation—where precise fuel management was quite literally a life-or-death skill—likely contributed to his interest in improving engine efficiency. Unlike the mysterious, suppressed, or “impossible” inventions of the individuals you previously asked about, Brown’s work was part of his professional life after his public service, and he lived a quiet, well-documented life in Florida until his death in 2008.

What did he say about the EPA?

There is no record of the real-life Lt. Colonel Charles Brown—the World War II pilot and later engineer—making public comments regarding the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The confusion likely stems from the name “Charlie Brown” appearing in historical records associated with the EPA in a completely different, fictional context:

The Peanuts Comic Strip: In 1977, the famous cartoon character Charlie Brown (created by Charles M. Schulz) had a widely publicized storyline involving the EPA. In the comic, Charlie Brown “bites” a kite-eating tree, and the EPA subsequently sends him a letter of complaint. This led to a series of strips where Charlie Brown, fearing legal trouble, runs away from home. Schulz Museum+ 1

Educational Films: Because of this storyline, Charlie Brown was later used as the face of an EPA educational film titled “Charlie Brown Clears the Air.” In this film, the character educates children on the importance of pollution control, properly maintaining car engines, and avoiding the burning of trash. epa nepis

It is common for searches about “Charlie Brown” and the “EPA” to return these results from the Charles M. Schulz Museum and government archives, which relate to the cartoon character, not the military officer and inventor.

Lt. Colonel Charles Brown (the pilot and engineer) lived a largely private life regarding his post-military work on engine efficiency and did not engage in public debates or controversies involving the EPA.

Does this clarify the distinction between the two figures, or are you trying to track down a specific document or interview related to his engineering work?

How was he harrassed?

There is no record of Lieutenant Colonel Charles Brown being harassed.

It appears you may be conflating his story with other narratives, such as the conspiracy theories surrounding inventors like Charles Pogue or Tom Ogle, who are often the subject of “suppression” or “harassment” legends.

To clarify the history of Lt. Colonel Brown:

Military Life: His life was primarily defined by his military service and his famous 1943 encounter with German pilot Franz Stigler. Following that incident, he served in the Air Force and the Department of State without any public reports of being harassed or targeted.

Post-Military Life: After retiring, he focused on private research into engine and emission technologies. This was a professional endeavor, and there are no credible reports or accounts indicating he faced harassment, government interference, or intimidation for his work.

If you have encountered a story suggesting he was harassed, it is likely a misattribution—either confusing him with the inventors of “miracle” fuel devices who are often surrounded by conspiracy theories, or conflating his name with other figures in pop culture or urban legends.

Bomb threats? Vandalism? Theft?

There is no record of any harassment, bomb threats, vandalism, or theft directed toward Lieutenant Colonel Charles “Charlie” Brown (the B-17 pilot and later engine efficiency researcher).

The confusion likely arises from the overlap of three distinct areas:

Conflation with “Suppressed” Inventors: Because he worked on engine efficiency, his name has been caught up in the same internet-fueled conspiracy theories that surround Charles Pogue and Tom Ogle. The stories of those inventors—which include tropes about their workshops being burglarized, them being followed by “men in black,” or their lives being threatened—are often indiscriminately applied to anyone associated with alternative engine research. The “Charlie Brown” Pop Culture Name: As noted previously, the name “Charlie Brown” is globally associated with the Peanuts comic strip character. When researching “Charlie Brown” in connection with “harassment” or “threats,” the vast majority of results discuss the fictional bullying of the cartoon character by his peers (like Lucy or Violet), or discussions about the “darker” themes in the comics. General Folklore of Conspiracy Theories: There is a standard narrative in “suppressed technology” folklore. When someone claims to have an invention that threatens the oil or automotive industry, it is almost a requirement of the myth that they claim to have been harassed, had their home broken into, or received threats. These claims are almost never supported by police reports or criminal records, but they are a hallmark of this genre of storytelling.

Lt. Colonel Charles Brown’s transition from a celebrated military officer to an independent researcher was a matter of professional life, not a clandestine struggle against shadow organizations. His life and career are well-documented, and there is no indication that his later work on emission-control technology invited the type of criminal activity or threats you described.

If you read about “bomb threats” or “vandalism” in relation to a “Charles Brown,” it is almost certainly a misinterpretation of a conspiracy theory post or a confusion involving the fictional Peanuts character.

Are you perhaps looking for a different inventor whose name might have been similar, or are you trying to track down a specific article or video that makes these claims about him?

Stanley Meyer?

Stanley Meyer (1940–1998) was an American inventor best known for claiming to have developed a “water fuel cell” capable of powering vehicles using only water. His story is one of the most prominent examples of “free energy” myths and the associated conspiracy theories.

CarBuzz

The Invention and Claims

Meyer claimed his device could split water (H2​O) into hydrogen and oxygen using electrical resonance, requiring less energy than conventional electrolysis. He asserted that the resulting hydrogen could then be burned in a modified internal combustion engine to produce power, with water vapor as the only exhaust. He famously demonstrated a dune buggy he claimed was powered by this system, alleging it could travel from Los Angeles to New York on only 22 gallons of water.

Wikipedia+ 1

Scientific and Legal Scrutiny

Scientific Debunking: Meyer’s claims were widely dismissed by the scientific community because they violated the first and second laws of thermodynamics. Water is a stable compound and not a fuel; “burning” it essentially means it is already “spent.” Separating hydrogen and oxygen from water requires more energy than can be recovered by burning the hydrogen, making his claims physically impossible. Military.com+ 1

Fraud Ruling: In 1996, an Ohio court found Meyer’s project to be fraudulent. Expert witnesses who examined his cell testified that there was “nothing revolutionary” about it and that it was simply using conventional, inefficient electrolysis. The court ordered him to repay his investors. Reddit

Death and Conspiracy Theories

Meyer died suddenly on March 20, 1998, at the age of 57.

Reddit

Official Cause: A toxicology report and investigation by the Grove City police and the Franklin County coroner concluded that he died of a cerebral aneurysm, consistent with his documented history of high blood pressure. Reddit

Conspiracy Claims: His death sparked persistent conspiracy theories, often fueled by statements from his brother, who claimed that Meyer had met with two Belgian investors shortly before his death and had run out of a restaurant saying, “They poisoned me.” These claims have been consistently debunked by investigators, who found no evidence of foul play. Reddit

Like the cases you previously asked about, Meyer’s story is frequently cited in “suppressed technology” folklore, where the lack of a working product is attributed to government or corporate interference rather than the physical impossibilities of the invention itself.

What about Howard Johnson’s magnetic motor?

Howard Johnson (1918–2004) was an inventor who sought to create a motor powered entirely by the magnetic fields of permanent magnets, without the need for external electricity. His work remains a subject of intense debate, sitting firmly between the realms of legitimate patent history and “perpetual motion” folklore.

Scribd

The Invention and Patent

The Patent: Johnson did successfully obtain U.S. Patent No. 4,151,431 in 1979 for a “Permanent magnet motor.” Wikipedia

The Theory: Johnson hypothesized that he could harness the energy of unpaired electron spins in permanent magnets to produce motive power. He built several models, including linear and rotary versions, which he demonstrated to various parties to show that magnetic force could create continuous motion. Scribd+ 1

Scientific Consensus: The broader scientific and physics communities have consistently dismissed his claims. They argue that his designs, like all perpetual motion machines, violate the Law of Conservation of Energy. Physicists explain that any motion generated by such a device is either a temporary release of potential energy or requires mechanical work to “reset” the magnets, rather than being a self-sustaining power source. Scribd

Why the Controversy Persists

“Free Energy” Narratives: Similar to the stories of Charles Pogue, Tom Ogle, and Stanley Meyer, Johnson’s work is frequently cited by proponents of “free energy” as a revolutionary breakthrough that was allegedly suppressed by corporate or governmental interests. YouTube

Misconceptions about Patents: It is a common misconception that being granted a patent is an official validation that an invention works as claimed or violates the laws of physics. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office grants patents based on the originality and description of an invention, not necessarily its ability to perform “miraculous” feats.

Technical Challenges: Even within the community of those attempting to study or refine his designs, there has been significant disagreement. Some researchers who have attempted to replicate his work have concluded that his prototypes were not autonomous and could not produce the self-running energy he envisioned.

Summary

Howard Johnson was a persistent, unconventional researcher who dedicated his life to an idea that mainstream science deems impossible. While he successfully navigated the patent process to protect his specific designs, his dream of a self-sustaining, fuel-free magnetic motor was never realized. Today, his story lives on primarily in the same “suppressed technology” folklore that surrounds other 20th-century inventors of “miracle” energy devices.

YouTube

Are you interested in how these “free energy” myths compare to actual, modern advancements in magnetic engineering or renewable energy?

Thomas Moray?

Thomas Henry Moray (1892–1974) was an inventor from Salt Lake City, Utah, best known for his claims regarding a “radiant energy device.”

ACCESS Newswire

The “Radiant Energy” Claims

During the 1920s and 1930s, Moray claimed to have developed a device that could harness “radiant energy”—which he described as a cosmic or environmental energy source—to generate electricity without conventional fuel or power grid connections.

YouTube

Public Demonstrations: Moray held demonstrations where he reportedly lit banks of lamps and powered motors using his device. Proponents and witnesses claimed the energy source appeared to be drawn from the environment itself. YouTube

Scientific Reception: His work was never accepted by mainstream physics. Critics and scientists of his time were unable to verify his claims, and there was no independent, reproducible evidence that his device could produce the power levels he described. ACCESS Newswire+ 1

Lack of Patents: Despite his efforts, he was never granted a patent for his power supply device. He was, however, granted a patent in 1949 for an unrelated “Electrotherapeutic Device” after a lengthy 17-year application process. Wikipedia

Historical Context

Much like the other inventors you have asked about, Moray’s story is a central pillar of “suppressed technology” folklore.

Theories of Suppression: Proponents of his work often allege that his research was sabotaged, his labs were attacked, or that he was silenced to prevent his technology from being widely adopted. YouTube

Loss of Documentation: His original devices and detailed technical specifications were never preserved or officially verified. Today, there is no physical evidence or methodology that allows his experiments to be independently tested or replicated by modern standards. ACCESS Newswire

Legacy

While he remains a figure of significant interest in alternative energy and “free energy” communities, he is regarded by the scientific community as a fringe inventor whose claims were not supported by empirical evidence. Modern digital products, such as “Moray Generator System” guides, are sold as educational DIY experiments, but they are not based on scientifically verified technology.

ACCESS Newswire

Edwin Grey?

Edwin Vincent Gray (1925–1990) was an American inventor best known for his work in the 1970s on an electromagnetic motor system. He claimed his invention, which he called the “Electromagnetic Association” (EMA) motor, could produce more energy than the electricity required to run it, a concept he referred to as “splitting the positive” or “cold electricity.”

Scribd+ 1

Key Details Regarding His Work

The Technology: Gray claimed his motor utilized high-voltage pulses to generate motive force through magnetic repulsion, effectively recycling its own energy. He asserted this process allowed for high efficiency and continuous operation. Grokipedia

Public Demonstrations: During the early 1970s, Gray held numerous public demonstrations of his technology in Van Nuys, California. These demonstrations reportedly showed his motors powering lights, appliances, and electric vehicle prototypes, which garnered some positive media attention at the time. Grokipedia+ 1

Scientific and Legal Challenges: While Gray’s prototypes received some praise and even a “Certificate of Merit” from then-Governor Ronald Reagan, his work faced significant controversy. Mainstream scientific consensus views his “over-unity” energy claims as impossible, as they appear to violate the laws of thermodynamics. Furthermore, his companies faced legal challenges and regulatory investigations, which hampered his efforts to bring his motors to commercial production. Scribd+ 1

Later Years: Following legal difficulties in the mid-1970s, Gray kept a lower profile. He continued to work on his inventions independently, relocating to places like Council, Idaho, and later Grand Prairie, Texas. He secured additional U.S. patents during this period, but he was never able to achieve widespread commercial success or mainstream scientific recognition for his designs. Grokipedia

Death

Edwin Gray died on April 20, 1990, at the age of 65. He passed away in his shop in Sparks, Nevada, while he was working on his inventions.

Gray’s story is frequently cited within “free energy” and “suppressed technology” communities, which often attribute his lack of commercial success to industry suppression rather than the technical or scientific criticisms leveled against his work.

Floyd Sweet?

Floyd A. “Sparky” Sweet (1912–1995) was an American inventor and electronics researcher best known for his work on a device called the Vacuum Triode Amplifier (VTA). Similar to other figures in the history of “free energy” research, his work is considered fringe and lacks empirical validation in the mainstream scientific community.

Grokipedia

The Vacuum Triode Amplifier (VTA)

Sweet claimed that the VTA could extract usable electrical power from the “quantum vacuum” by using conditioned permanent magnets. Key claims associated with his invention include:

Grokipedia

“Over-unity” Output: Sweet asserted that his device could produce significant power outputs—sometimes cited as hundreds of watts—from a negligible input (such as a few microwatts). Grokipedia

“Cold Electricity”: He described the output as “cold electricity,” claiming that the device would actually cool its own components (like coils and magnets) below ambient temperature during operation, even while heating a resistive load like a lightbulb. Grokipedia

Methodology: He worked primarily through independent, hands-on experimentation rather than formal academic channels. His work was heavily influenced by his background as a technician and his interest in the theories of engineer Gabriel Kron. Grokipedia

Scientific and Critical Perspective

Lack of Replication: Despite the claims made by Sweet and some of his contemporaries, there is no credible, peer-reviewed evidence or independent replication that confirms his device functioned as he described. Mainstream physics considers the claims of “extracting energy from the vacuum” to produce net positive output to be a violation of the laws of thermodynamics (specifically the conservation of energy). Grokipedia

Skepticism: Critics and other researchers in the field of magnetism have often pointed out discrepancies in how such devices were measured and demonstrated. Some have suggested that the reported results were misleading or the result of misunderstandings regarding electromagnetic flux modulation.

Background and Legacy

Professional Life: Before his retirement in the early 1980s, Sweet reportedly worked for General Electric (GE), where he gained experience in power and radio systems. He earned his nickname “Sparky” in his youth following an electrical experiment. Grokipedia

“Suppressed” Narrative: Like many other inventors of “free energy” devices from the mid-to-late 20th century, Sweet’s story is frequently featured in conspiracy-theory-oriented circles, which often allege that his research was suppressed or that his work was ahead of its time.

Later Years: Sweet continued his experiments into the 1990s, focusing on magnetic motors and concepts related to electromagnetic oscillations, until his death in 1995. His legacy remains confined to alternative energy research and online “free energy” forums rather than mainstream engineering. Grokipedia

T Townsend Brown?

Thomas Townsend Brown (1905–1985) was an American inventor whose experiments with high-voltage electricity and asymmetrical capacitors led to the phenomenon now known as the Biefeld–Brown effect.

Instructables

The “Biefeld–Brown Effect”

In the 1920s, while still a student, Brown observed that when high-voltage direct current was applied to an asymmetrical capacitor—typically consisting of a small, sharp electrode and a larger, blunt one—the device would experience a net thrust.

Instructables

His Interpretation: Brown believed he had discovered a fundamental link between strong electric fields and gravity, which he termed “electrogravitics.” He spent much of his life attempting to develop this into a propulsion technology for aircraft and spacecraft. Encyclopedia.pub+ 1

Scientific Consensus: Most modern physicists attribute the thrust produced in these experiments to electrohydrodynamics (often called “ionic wind” or “ionic drift”). In this view, the high-voltage field ionizes surrounding air molecules, which are then accelerated by the electric field and collide with neutral air molecules, creating a breeze that pushes the device. When tested in a high vacuum—where no air is present to move—the thrust typically disappears, which contradicts the “anti-gravity” theory. Wikipedia+ 1

Legacy and Folklore

Despite the mainstream scientific explanation, Brown remains a legendary figure in fringe science and amateur experimental communities:

“Lifters”: His work inspired the creation of “lifters”—simple, hovering devices made of balsa wood and aluminum foil—often used in science fairs to demonstrate the effect. Wikipedia

Conspiracy Theories: Because Brown spent decades pitching his ideas to the military and private industry (including projects like “Project Winterhaven”), his work became a staple of UFO and “suppressed technology” lore. Proponents often argue that his research was hidden or that the “ionic wind” explanation is insufficient to explain all his observations.

Career: Though his theories on electrogravitics were never adopted by the aerospace industry, he held various positions as a physicist and consultant throughout his life and obtained several patents related to his electrical devices. Wikipedia

If you are interested in the historical perspective of his research and the debates surrounding his claims, this documentary overview provides a detailed look at his work: Thomas Townsend Brown’s Legacy.

This video is relevant as it provides a comprehensive historical overview of Thomas Townsend Brown’s life, his experiments, and his lasting influence on both amateur science and fringe technology communities.