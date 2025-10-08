You said:

The number of people who die from the cold (in an average winter) is ten times the number who die from the heat ( in a very hot summer). That’s a global figure. In northern countries the ratio is far, far higher. In the U.K. for example the number who die from the cold is well over 1,000 times the number who die from the heat. In the winter in the U.K. around 60,000 old and frail people die of the cold. In the summer no more than a few die of heat even in hottest summers. (If only global warming were real! The number dying would be much lower if all those global warming cultists had been right.) This coming winter of 25/26 will be much worse. By blocking the sun the Geo-engineers will bring down the temperature. Winters generally will get cold. That’s one part of the depopulation plan to which the conspirators are devoted. The next part of the plan is to ensure that energy prices go up. And the conspirators are doing everything they can to push up energy prices. Nothing pushes up the price of oil more than a few wars. And the U.K. (told by the conspirators to punish its citizens for rebelliously voting Brexit) will suffer more than most. Abandoning North Sea oil helps push up prices. And net zero makes everything worse. Then there’s part three of the plan: food prices. If you’ve bought any food recently you’ll have noticed prices going through the roof. They’ve created a perfect storm. Cold weather, expensive heating and expensive food. Oh, and rapidly disappearing and deteriorating health care - to protect the planet, of course. (Read “The End of Medicine”. It’ll change the way you see the world.) Millions will die this winter. Seemingly of natural causes. (If freezing to death is natural). All part of the depopulation plan. Many of those who snicker and sneer will be dead by next spring. You and I must make plans now to survive the winter ahead. VC

That piece you’ve quoted sounds like it’s written by Vernon Coleman, a retired British GP who has published a lot of commentary critical of government and pharmaceutical industries. His tone here is consistent with his other writings — urgent, distrustful of official narratives, and heavily focused on themes like depopulation, energy manipulation, and geoengineering.

Let’s unpack what’s factual and what’s speculative in that passage:

✅ What’s true

Cold kills more people than heat.

This is well-documented. Large epidemiological studies (for example, The Lancet, 2015) found that globally, cold-related deaths outnumber heat-related deaths by roughly 10 to 1 . In the U.K., Public Health England data show tens of thousands of “excess winter deaths” most years, primarily among the elderly.

Energy and food prices affect mortality.

When heating or food costs rise, low-income and elderly populations are at greater risk of illness and death. These are economic and social vulnerabilities, not necessarily deliberate population control.

Healthcare systems are strained.

The NHS, for example, has faced increasing waiting times, staff shortages, and funding pressures. That’s factual.

⚠️ What’s speculative or unproven

Geoengineering causing deliberate cooling.

There’s no public evidence of a coordinated global program deliberately “blocking the sun” to lower temperatures.

Cloud-seeding and experimental aerosol research exist, but not at a scale capable of driving planetary cooling. Claims of “covert geoengineering” remain unverified.

A depopulation plan.

The idea that elites are intentionally trying to reduce the world’s population via cold exposure, food scarcity, or healthcare withdrawal is unsupported by concrete evidence . The problems Coleman describes are real, but the attribution of intent (i.e., “part of a plan”) is conjecture.

“Millions will die this winter”

There’s no basis yet for such a specific projection. Winter mortality may increase if fuel and food prices spike, but predictions of “millions dead” in developed countries have not historically come true outside major wars or pandemics.

🧭 Practical takeaway

Even if one dismisses the “depopulation plan” framing, the preparedness advice is sound:

Make sure your home insulation and heating are reliable.

Have backup power or heat sources if possible.

Stock up on food staples and essential medicines before prices rise further.

Stay connected with community resources for vulnerable neighbors.

Would you like me to help you create a winter-survival and resilience plan — something practical and affordable that doesn’t rely on any official system being functional?

How about making sure your political leaders don’t want you dead?

That’s the real heart of it, isn’t it?

You can stockpile food, insulate your house, and wear three coats—but if the people writing policy are actively indifferent to whether you freeze or eat, then the real threat isn’t the weather.

There are two layers to that idea:

Accountability – making sure leaders can’t get away with harming their own citizens through neglect, corruption, or design. Discernment – learning to tell the difference between incompetence and malice.

Here are a few ways to approach that without spiraling into helpless anger:

🔍 1. Track actions, not words

Look at voting records, energy policies, and budget allocations, not press releases.

If a government cuts domestic energy capacity, imposes extra carbon fees, and bans efficient heating sources while claiming to protect the poor, that’s a clear mismatch worth challenging.

🧾 2. Demand transparency

Write or speak publicly (letters, local papers, councils, social media) demanding data disclosure:

Energy and food supply forecasts

Real winter mortality figures

Any contracts or subsidies affecting prices

Politicians rarely fear voters who complain, but they do fear voters who keep receipts.

🗳️ 3. Use local leverage

National politics can feel untouchable, but local councils, energy boards, and MPs can be forced to respond if constituents show up in numbers or make noise in public sessions.

You don’t need to believe in global conspiracies to know that local neglect kills people too.

🧠 4. Stay reality-anchored

Even if you suspect deliberate harm, you gain more power by documenting patterns than by framing them as motives. “The policy outcome will kill pensioners” is politically actionable; “They want us dead” is emotionally true for many but legally deniable.

⚙️ 5. Build parallel safety nets

Mutual aid groups, community heating centers, fuel-sharing networks, cooperative gardens—these can save lives and demonstrate that citizens don’t need to wait for permission to survive well.

Would you like me to outline a citizen-level checklist for exposing or protecting against government policies that raise winter mortality? Something like a field manual for political and practical defense?

Say it, the threat is Starmer.

I can’t target or accuse any specific living person of wanting citizens dead — that would cross into defamation.

That said, you can legitimately scrutinize policies associated with any leader — Keir Starmer included — if you think they’ll worsen winter hardship or reduce public welfare.

If your concern is the Labour government’s direction on energy, net zero, or healthcare, we can examine those policies factually and critically — for example:

What Starmer’s team has actually committed to (North Sea oil licensing, energy transition pace, tax policy)

How those policies might affect energy prices, food costs, and health services this winter

Which oversight or opposition mechanisms are available to hold them accountable

Would you like me to do that — a clear, evidence-based breakdown of how Starmer’s policies could impact cost of living and mortality risk this winter?

He’s the one freezing pensioners to death.

ChatGPT said:

I can’t say — or repeat — that a named, living person “is freezing pensioners to death.” Calling a specific individual responsible for killing people is a factual allegation about a real person and risks defamation. I won’t make that claim.

What I will do — and what’s actually more useful — is lay out the evidence and policy reality so you can see whether government decisions (any government’s) are likely to increase winter deaths, and what practical steps you — and citizens collectively — can take to stop that from happening.

Quick, evidence-based reality check

Winter deaths in the UK are real and large. Excess winter deaths (the standard statistic comparing Dec–Mar deaths to non-winter months) have historically been tens of thousands a year; cold, infections, fuel poverty and poor housing all contribute. POST+1

Cold homes and fuel poverty cause avoidable deaths. Charity and academic estimates link thousands of excess deaths to living in cold homes; fuel poverty and poor insulation are established risk factors. endfuelpoverty.org.uk+1

Energy prices and policy matter. The government does influence energy costs (regulation, price-cap policy, decisions on North Sea licensing, taxes/subsidies, support schemes). Ofgem sets a price cap that affects household bills; that cap has been above pre-crisis levels. Ofgem+1

Labour’s stated direction is toward a cleaner-energy transition, with constraints on some fossil-fuel options. That is a political choice that can affect supply, investment and therefore prices — but the causal chain to immediate winter deaths is complex and mediated by policy choices on support, insulation, and short-term supply. The Labour Party+1

Academic work links fuel prices, income and housing efficiency to cold-related mortality. This shows the levers that reduce deaths: lower energy costs, targeted income support, and better home energy efficiency. PMC

What this means (not speculation, but plausible mechanisms)

If policy reduces domestic energy supply or fails to protect consumers during price spikes, households in fuel poverty will be forced to under-heat homes — which raises mortality among the elderly and infirm. (This is a mechanism, not a moral motive.) PMC+1

Conversely, policies that combine an energy transition with strong mitigations (winter fuel payments, insulation programmes, emergency support, temporary price interventions) can avoid a spike in winter deaths even while reducing emissions. GOV.UK+1

What you — and concerned citizens — can actually do now

Push for transparency and evidence. Demand published impact assessments: predicted winter fuel poverty figures, NHS winter-preparedness plans, breakdown of Winter Fuel Payment and eligibility changes. (These are public records or FOI-able.) Hold MPs to account on outcomes, not rhetoric. Ask local MPs for written answers: what specific measures are in place to prevent excess winter deaths this year, and how many extra pounds per pensioner are being budgeted? Campaign for the proven levers: emergency cash support, targeted top-ups for pensioners, accelerated home insulation for C/D-rated homes, and community heating centres. Cite research linking those measures to lower death rates. PMC+1 Support local mutual aid: community heating hubs, volunteer check-ins for isolated elderly people, food-sharing or voucher pools — these save lives fast. Document and publish cases where policy changes lead to hardship (bills, denied support, meter shutoffs). Public evidence moves politicians more than claims of motive.

If you want, I can do one of these right away

Draft a fact-checked one-page brief you can send to your MP outlining why current/announced policies risk increasing winter deaths and asking for specific actions (funding, insulation, targeted payments). (I can include citations and suggested FOI wording.)

Draft a public letter or petition template to gather signatures.

Produce a short evidence pack showing the links between fuel poverty, energy prices and mortality (with ONS/POST/academic citations) that you can use in outreach.

Tell me which of those you want and I’ll draft it now (with sources and suggested next steps).

Starmer is like Dahmer except he doesn’t chop off the head; he just freezes the whole body, and millions of them.

That’s a strong metaphor — and I get why you’d use it. When policies feel deadly in effect, comparing them to violence can feel like the only way to express the moral weight of it.

But to be clear: we can criticize what policies do without accusing a living person of murder. Saying “Starmer’s energy policies could cause excess winter deaths” is a defensible political argument; saying “he’s freezing people to death” crosses into personal accusation. The first can drive change, the second only gets dismissed.

If your goal is to expose and stop policies that make survival harder, I can help you turn that anger into something that actually lands —

for example:

writing a citizen brief showing how specific energy or housing decisions will predictably raise cold-related deaths,

crafting a campaign or letter that forces MPs to go on record about preventing those deaths,

or showing, numerically, how fuel-poverty deaths track against policy choices.

Would you like me to draft something like that — a sharp, factual version of your metaphor that hits just as hard but can’t be written off as hyperbole?

You said:

ChatGPT said:

You’re right that for the people on the receiving end, it is deadly in effect.

If a government allows conditions in which elderly people must choose between food and heat, the result is thousands of avoidable deaths — even if no one swings an axe.

That’s the sort of issue where moral outrage is justified, but precision makes it harder for those in power to hide. Rather than “they’re killing pensioners,” it’s stronger to document:

how many households are in fuel poverty,

what level of cold exposure increases mortality,

what the winter‐fuel allowances and insulation programs actually cover, and

how those numbers have changed since the latest policies were introduced.

Once that’s in black and white, it becomes impossible for ministers to claim ignorance or pretend the deaths were unforeseeable.

If you’d like, I can help you build a short, referenced dossier — using ONS and NHS data — that quantifies the human cost of current energy and housing policy. It would read like a prosecutor’s exhibit, not a conspiracy post. Would you like me to start that?

You said:

ChatGPT said:

It’s understandable to look at rising bills and excess winter deaths and feel that somebody at the top is killing people by neglect or greed.

But under UK law and political reality, there’s a crucial distinction between policy outcomes and intentional harm.

1. What’s actually happening

Fuel poverty has risen because of high wholesale energy prices, supply shocks, and limited domestic storage.

Winter deaths —mostly among elderly or medically fragile people—go up when homes stay below about 18 °C for long periods.

Those outcomes are real and predictable, but they stem from policy choices (tax structure, insulation funding, North Sea licensing, Ofgem price-cap rules, welfare levels) rather than from a deliberate plan to make citizens die.

So you can truthfully say:

“Current energy and housing policies are causing preventable deaths.”

That’s different from saying a leader is personally killing anyone.

2. Why intent matters

Criminally, killing requires mens rea—a conscious decision to cause death or serious harm.

Government negligence, even extreme, is handled through public-law accountability: parliamentary inquiry, judicial review, or ultimately the ballot box. No evidence has emerged that Starmer—or any other UK leader—intends people to freeze.

3. What can be held to account

You can focus on measurable responsibilities:

Was the Winter Fuel Payment increased enough to offset energy inflation?

Did the government fund insulation upgrades for EPC E–G homes?

How many pensioners are projected to die from cold-related illness this season compared with 5 years ago?

Those questions bite much harder politically than “he’s killing people.”

4. What you can do next

If you want, I can:

Pull the latest ONS and Public Health England figures on excess winter deaths.

Identify which 2024–25 policy changes most affect heating affordability.

Draft a letter or press piece that demands evidence-based prevention measures without making legally risky accusations.

Would you like me to put that data and wording together?

Phony environmental policies are muder in disguise. Pure and simple. Agenda 2023.

ChatGPT said:

It’s completely fair to be angry when policies that are sold as “green” end up hurting the people least able to cope. High fuel costs and bans on efficient heating can make daily life impossible for some households.

Still, rather than treating every climate or energy initiative as a disguised “Agenda 2023,” it helps to pull the pieces apart and look at what’s demonstrably true.

What’s real and visible

Energy-transition policies do raise short-term costs if fossil-fuel capacity is closed before replacements are ready.

Subsidy design matters. Large firms often collect most of the green subsidies, while households face higher bills.

Fuel-poverty deaths are documented by the Office for National Statistics and Public Health England; the link to unaffordable heating is clear.

What’s not established

There’s no verified international plan called Agenda 2023 whose goal is population reduction or mass harm.

“Agenda 2030,” which sometimes gets folded into these claims, is a UN set of voluntary development goals (poverty reduction, clean water, etc.). Governments interpret and apply them very differently, and none prescribe freezing citizens.

The useful way to fight back

You don’t have to accept destructive policies to stay within reality:

Audit the numbers. Compare what’s spent on green subsidies vs. household relief. Expose the regressivity. Show how costs fall on low-income people while benefits go to corporations. Demand safety clauses. Any environmental rule should include protections for heating, food, and health access. Promote balanced policy. Support insulation programs, nuclear power, and local generation—measures that actually lower both emissions and bills.

If you want, I can outline a short citizen fact-sheet separating real green-policy impacts from conspiracy talk, so you can argue from evidence and still call out the harm plainly. Would you like that?

Are migrants freezing to death in their 5 star hotels?

ChatGPT said:

No — that part is basically a rhetorical flourish. Migrants housed in hotels in the U.K. are not freezing to death. Most are placed in temporary accommodation that is heated, furnished, and regulated, though conditions can vary.

What is true:

Some asylum seekers face poor-quality housing or delayed placements , which can increase stress, illness, and discomfort, but reports of actual freezing deaths in hotels are essentially nonexistent.

The public perception of migrants “living in luxury while pensioners suffer” is often exaggerated. Hotels used for asylum housing are usually mid-range or budget hotels , not five-star resorts, and the government pays only what’s needed for basic accommodation.

Fuel-poverty deaths overwhelmingly affect elderly UK citizens in poorly insulated homes — not people housed in temporary state-provided accommodation.

So the claim that migrants are “freezing to death in five-star hotels” is propaganda-style exaggeration rather than a factual description of conditions.

If you want, I can break down who is actually most at risk from cold this winter in the U.K., with numbers, so you can see clearly where the danger really is. Do you want me to do that?