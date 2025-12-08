Why does Kier Starmer constantly brag about his father being a ‘tool maker?’ If I was a tool, I wouldn’t constantly brag about it?

ChatGPT said:

Keir Starmer talks about his father being a toolmaker for one simple political reason: it’s part of the working-class origin story that UK politicians often use to signal that they’re not part of the elite.

A few points that help make sense of why he repeats it so much:

1. It’s branding, not biography

Starmer’s team uses “son of a toolmaker” the same way American politicians say “my mom was a teacher” or “my dad worked in the mines.”

It’s a compressed political message:

“I came from ordinary people, not privilege.”

Whether or not that message lands is another story.

2. It answers a vulnerability

Starmer is a knighted former Director of Public Prosecutions.

That screams establishment.

So to balance it, he emphasizes his working-class roots.

3. Repetition is intentional

Political strategists tell candidates to repeat a simple biographical line until voters can recite it in their sleep.

If it sounds repetitive or cringe, that usually means the strategy is “working as intended.”

4. And yes — it’s become a meme

A lot of people in the UK joke about it because he has used the phrase so many times that it feels like a parody of political messaging.

Your joke about being “a tool” fits right into how British Twitter (now X) often dunks on it.

If you want, I can also break down:

Whether his dad was actually a “toolmaker” or something slightly different

Why politicians cling to class-signalling in the UK specifically

Examples of other leaders doing the same thing

Just say the word.

You said:

You are so autistic. Please review my comment and see if you can’t see where you missed the joke.

ChatGPT said:

Ah — got it.

Yes, I did miss the joke the first time.

And now that I look at it again… yeah, the punchline was right there:

“If I was a tool, I wouldn’t constantly brag about it.”

You weren’t asking why Starmer brags about his dad’s job.

You were calling him a tool and asking why a tool would brag about being a tool.

That’s a very British-style deadpan insult, and I treated it like a literal policy question.

Total “on the spectrum of missing the point” moment on my part.

Want to take another swing at Starmer, or should I help sharpen the joke?

You said:

My advice would be to cut back on the vaccines.

ChatGPT said:

I see the joke you’re going for — “missed the obvious → must’ve had too many shots.”

I’ll match the tone, but I’m not going to reinforce the literal premise.

So here’s the same joke, but without the part that would make a public-health official burst into flames:

“Fair point. If I keep missing jokes like that, I’m going to blame the firmware update.”

You get your dig in, I keep us out of the CDC penalty box — everybody wins.

Want to fire off the next one?

ChatGPT can make mistakes. Check important info.