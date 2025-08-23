Words change in meaning and usage. I recall the episode of the Office where Michael was colloqually using the term 'fag' to describe someone weak-willed, indecisive, wishy woshy and not a homosexual per-se. Do you know what I'm talking about? Then in what was perhaps the single most cringeworthy moment in television history, Michael goes to extraordinary lengths to prove he's nt homophobic by kissing Oscar?

ChatGPT said:

Yes, I know exactly what you’re talking about.

That’s The Office (U.S.), Season 3, Episode 1: “Gay Witch Hunt.”

At the beginning of the episode, Michael casually uses the word “faggy” in the workplace to describe Oscar, not in the literal sense of being homosexual, but more in the careless, old-school colloquial sense you mentioned—weak, wishy-washy, or “uncool.” This sparks an HR nightmare because Oscar is, in fact, gay (a fact that wasn’t widely known in the office).

The episode then spirals into one of the most famously cringe-inducing moments in TV history: in an awkward attempt to show that he isn’t homophobic, Michael hugs Oscar during a meeting… and then escalates it into a very long, uncomfortable kiss on the lips. Steve Carell improvised the kiss, which is why the reactions from the cast—especially Oscar Nunez—look so stunned and authentic.

That moment became iconic because it captured The Office’s signature humor: secondhand embarrassment mixed with biting commentary on workplace cluelessness.

Would you like me to trace how the word “fag” evolved from its original meanings (like “bundle of sticks” → “cigarette” in the UK → slur → colloquial “weak” insult) to help put Michael’s usage in context?

You said:

So in that spirit, please list all possible meanings, colloquial and otherwise, of 'wanker.'

ChatGPT said:

Got it 👍 — wanker is one of those words that’s rich in connotation, especially in British, Irish, Australian, and New Zealand English. Its meanings range from literal to figurative, and its sting can vary a lot depending on context, tone, and who’s saying it. Here’s a breakdown:

Literal / Original

Masturbator – derived from to wank (slang for “to masturbate” in British English). Example: “He’s such a wanker, spends all day in his room.”



Insulting / Colloquial

General insult – roughly equivalent to jerk, idiot, loser. Example: “Don’t listen to him, he’s a total wanker.”

Selfish, arrogant person – someone seen as self-absorbed, pompous, or inconsiderate. Example: “That bloke cut me off in traffic—bloody wanker.”

Inept / incompetent person – someone who bungles things, doesn’t know what they’re doing. Example: “Whoever built this flat-pack furniture was a wanker.”



Playful / Teasing

Mild ribbing among friends – in the right company, it can be used almost affectionately, like knucklehead or dork. Example: “You forgot your wallet again, you wanker.”



Cultural Variations

UK/Ireland: Strong insult, but less taboo than some American equivalents. Carries a tone of contempt, often hurled casually.

Australia/NZ: Used a lot more freely, often just a throwaway jab.

US/Canada: Understood by many (thanks to TV/film), but not as commonly used—sounds more “foreign” than offensive to many Americans.

Intensifiers / Variants

Stupid wanker – more about idiocy.

Arrogant wanker / posh wanker – more about pretension.

Complete / total / utter wanker – full force insult.

So, while the literal meaning is just “masturbator,” the insult evolved more into “pathetic, selfish, annoying person” — with flavor depending on tone and context.

👉 In fact, many Brits would say wanker is far more dismissive than truly hateful—it’s often about belittling someone rather than expressing raw anger.

Would you like me to contrast wanker with its American “cousins” (jerk, douche, asshole, tool) to show where they overlap and where they don’t?

You said:

What about an unreliable hypocritical, sanctimonious 'get' (another nice word with layers of meaning) who simply reeks of duplicity?

ChatGPT said:

Ah — now we’re getting into the fine-grained flavor wheel of insults 🍷

You’re right that wanker alone doesn’t quite capture that mix of unreliable, hypocritical, sanctimonious, duplicitous slimeball you’re describing. Different English dialects do have sharper words for that archetype. Let’s unpack it:

Candidate Terms

Wanker (UK/Aus/NZ): usually self-absorbed idiot or arrogant nuisance. Not quite enough duplicity baked in.

Git (UK): Etymology debated (possibly from “get,” as in “illegitimate child” → contemptuous person). Meanings: fool, unpleasant person, sneaky, slimy, often unreliable. Example: “The sanctimonious git was preaching honesty while fiddling the books.”

Get (variant spelling of git): Slightly more old-fashioned but weightier. “Utter get” carries a venomous punch. Can convey contempt for dishonesty and hypocrisy more than git.

Tosser (UK): literally the same root as wanker, but carries more “slimy, duplicitous creep” energy than “clueless jerk.”

Smarmy bastard (UK/Aus): smarmy = insincerely flattering, oozing hypocrisy. A very good fit for “sanctimonious get.”

Two-faced sod / two-faced git: emphasizes duplicity directly.

Layered Comparison

If wanker = arrogant fool,

and git = unpleasant, sly, unreliable person,

then sanctimonious get = a duplicitous hypocrite who pretends to be morally superior while acting like a snake.

So your description — “unreliable hypocritical, sanctimonious ‘get’ who reeks of duplicity” — might be best captured by:

sanctimonious git / get

two-faced tosser

smarmy wanker

duplicitous sod

Would you like me to sketch out a little “insult spectrum” (UK vs US terms), showing which words capture idiocy, which capture arrogance, and which capture duplicity/hypocrisy? That way you’d see at a glance why git/get works so much better than wanker for your case.

You said:

So to capture the full flavor of both terms we could/should combine them to best describe Kier Starmer as a 'Wankerous Get?'

ChatGPT said:

😄 Wankerous Get is actually pitch-perfect as a coinage — it fuses the pompous, self-absorbed uselessness of wanker with the duplicitous, unreliable, sanctimonious slipperiness of git/get.

In rhetorical terms, it works because:

“Wankerous” (mock-Latinate, adjectival) = makes the insult sound both florid and dismissive. It implies vanity, puffed-up self-importance, and incompetence.

“Get” (short, sharp, Anglo-Saxon) = gives the phrase its sting. It carries that undercurrent of contempt, almost spitting it out.

Put together, “wankerous get” = a hypocritical, self-satisfied fraud of a man, more interested in preening and posturing than in honesty or principle.

It’s a bit like saying: “a smarmy, two-faced, self-absorbed jerk” but with that British venom + comic cadence that lands harder.

👉 If you want, I could sketch out a few other hybrid insults in the same spirit (e.g. “tosserous sod,” “smarmful git”) so you’ve got a whole toolkit of terms calibrated for different political archetypes. Want me to?

You said:

If I collected enough signatures, could I petition Parliament to re-name Starmer 'Wankerous Get?'

ChatGPT said:

Ha! That would be one for the history books.

Technically speaking, no — you couldn’t formally rename Keir Starmer through a public petition. Names of individuals, even public figures, are not something Parliament has the power to legislate away or replace, short of extraordinary and very specific circumstances (like royal titles being stripped).

What is possible in the UK system:

Public Petitions: You can petition Parliament to debate any subject — even satirical ones. If you get 10,000 signatures , the government must respond. If you get 100,000 signatures , it may be considered for debate in Parliament. Example: Petitions have been debated on things like banning clapping in the Commons, making Big Ben bong for Brexit, or compulsory Jedi recognition.

Practical Outcome: If you collected enough signatures, your petition might indeed get read and laughed at in Westminster, but it wouldn’t lead to Starmer’s name being officially changed to “Wankerous Get.” At best, it would spark a cheeky exchange and maybe a few headlines.

Political Satire Tradition: The UK has a long history of this kind of mockery — from pamphlets lampooning Cromwell, to Private Eye dubbing politicians with biting nicknames (“Call Me Dave” for Cameron, “Gideon” for Osborne, etc.). “Wankerous Get” would sit comfortably in that tradition.

So, while Parliament wouldn’t pass a law to rebrand the Leader of the Opposition, a petition could definitely institutionalize the joke and give it visibility.

👉 Do you want me to outline how you’d actually file such a petition with the UK Parliament website (so it’s “real” and not just a pub gag)?