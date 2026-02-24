https://www.wnd.com/2026/02/reporter-asks-newsom-proof-dyslexia-diagnosis-gavins-spokesman/

The controversy surrounding Governor Gavin Newsom’s recent comments involves two main points of friction: his remarks about SAT scores and reading abilities during a speech to a predominantly Black audience, and his administration’s response to inquiries about his dyslexia diagnosis.

The “960 SAT” and “I Can’t Read” Controversy

On February 22, 2026, during an event in Atlanta alongside Mayor Andre Dickens, Newsom discussed his lifelong struggle with dyslexia. The specific quotes that sparked backlash were:

“I’m not trying to impress you. I’m just trying to impress upon you I’m LIKE YOU. I’m no better than you... I’m a 960 SAT guy... I’m not trying to act all there if you got 940. But literally a 960 SAT guy. I cannot—you’ve never seen me read a speech because I cannot read a speech.”

Racial and Academic Context

Critics, including rapper Nicki Minaj and Senator Tim Scott, argued that by linking his low SAT scores and reading difficulties to a Black audience, Newsom was implying that the audience shared those lower academic markers.

To provide context on the “960” figure, here are the recent national SAT averages by group for the class of 2025:

GroupAverage Total SAT Score (2025)National Average1029Asian1229White1077Hispanic/Latino928Black / African American904American Indian/Alaska Native901

While Newsom’s score of 960 is below the national average of 1029, it is statistically higher than the mean scores for Black and Hispanic test-takers. Critics argued his “I’m like you” phrasing leveraged these statistics in a patronizing or “white savior” manner.

The Dyslexia Documentation Dispute

Following the speech, Susan Crabtree of RealClearPolitics asked the Governor’s office for medical documentation or childhood records verifying the 1972 dyslexia diagnosis.

The Response: Newsom’s Communications Director, Izzy Gardon, replied via a state email address with the message: “Hey Susan, thanks for reaching out. Respectfully, f * off.”**

The Defense: Newsom’s team characterized the scrutiny as “MAGA-manufactured outrage,” while Newsom himself posted on X (formerly Twitter) defending his right to speak about his “lifelong struggle with dyslexia.”

Historical Context of the Diagnosis

Attorney Laura Powell and others have pointed out that a formal “dyslexia” diagnosis at age five in 1972 would have been highly unusual, as systematic screening for the condition was not standard practice in early childhood education at that time. However, Newsom has maintained since at least 2004 that he discovered these records among his mother’s belongings.

Current Status

The Governor has not released the requested medical records. His supporters argue that his vulnerability about his learning disability is inspiring, while opponents view his Atlanta remarks as a “political career-ending” gaffe that stereotyped minority intelligence.

