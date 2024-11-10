Share this postKamala supporter is getting her tubes tied, because Donald Trump won the election. timothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherKamala supporter is getting her tubes tied, because Donald Trump won the election. This is What we Call a Win WinTimothy WineyNov 10, 20242Share this postKamala supporter is getting her tubes tied, because Donald Trump won the election. timothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3Sharehttps://x.com/i/status/18556316005511374932Share this postKamala supporter is getting her tubes tied, because Donald Trump won the election. timothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3Share
Good
I thought they were going to all be celibate????