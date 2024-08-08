Would you like to know what Globalism is?

ChatGPT

Absolutely, I'd be happy to discuss Globalism! It’s a broad concept that generally refers to the idea of increasing interconnectedness and interdependence among countries, cultures, and economies. Globalism often involves the promotion of international cooperation, trade, and cultural exchange.

There are different aspects and interpretations of Globalism, ranging from economic policies that encourage free trade and investment across borders to cultural and social movements that aim to build a more inclusive global community. What specific aspect of Globalism are you interested in?

That’s what they want you to think!

ChatGPT

It sounds like you might be pointing out that Globalism is sometimes framed in ways that can be controversial or misleading. Indeed, perspectives on Globalism can vary widely. Some view it positively, emphasizing economic growth, cultural exchange, and global cooperation, while others criticize it for potential downsides like economic inequality, loss of cultural identity, or undermining local sovereignty.

If you have a specific angle or critique in mind about Globalism, I'd love to hear more and discuss it further!

If perspectives can vary, why is mine automatically ‘misleading’ before I even tell you what it is?

ChatGPT

I didn’t mean to imply that your perspective is misleading. Perspectives on complex issues like Globalism can vary widely, and each viewpoint can offer valuable insights. If you have a specific perspective or concern about Globalism, I’m genuinely interested in hearing it and discussing it with you. Feel free to share your thoughts!

So there is no definition?

ChatGPT

Globalism doesn’t have a single, universally accepted definition, as it encompasses a range of ideas and interpretations. However, it generally refers to the trend towards greater global interconnectedness and interdependence, whether in terms of economics, politics, culture, or other areas.

Here are some common interpretations:

Economic Globalism: This focuses on the integration of national economies through trade, investment, and financial markets. It often involves policies promoting free trade, deregulation, and the reduction of barriers to international business.

Political Globalism: This emphasizes the idea of global governance and cooperation among nations to address global issues like climate change, security, and human rights. It often involves international organizations and treaties.

Cultural Globalism: This pertains to the exchange and blending of cultural practices and ideas across borders. It can include the spread of media, languages, and cultural norms.

Social Globalism: This involves global efforts to address social issues such as poverty, health, and education, often through international collaboration and aid.

Each of these interpretations can be seen in both positive and negative lights, depending on one’s perspective. What’s your view on Globalism?

So it's a meaningless term, like Feminism?

ChatGPT

It’s true that terms like “Globalism” and “feminism” can be broad and subject to varying interpretations, which can sometimes make them seem ambiguous or contentious. However, they are not meaningless; they represent important concepts with significant real-world implications.

Globalism refers to a set of ideas about how countries and societies interact and integrate on a global scale. Its meaning can shift depending on context, but it generally concerns the interconnectedness of nations and global cooperation or integration.

Feminism, similarly, is a broad term encompassing various movements and ideologies aimed at achieving gender equality and addressing issues of gender-based injustice. Different branches of feminism may focus on diverse aspects, such as workplace equality, reproductive rights, or cultural representation.

The key to understanding these terms lies in recognizing their different interpretations and the specific contexts in which they are used. While they can cover a wide range of ideas and approaches, they are still valuable for discussing and addressing complex social, economic, and political issues. If you have specific concerns or questions about either term, I’d be glad to explore those with you!

What's the most generous definition of Globalism?

ChatGPT

The most generous definition of Globalism would emphasize its positive aspects and the potential benefits it aims to achieve. Here’s a broad, optimistic take:

Globalism is the idea of fostering greater global interconnectedness and cooperation to address shared challenges and promote mutual benefits across nations and cultures. It involves:

Enhanced Cooperation: Encouraging nations to work together to solve global problems such as climate change, pandemics, and international conflicts.

Economic Integration: Facilitating trade, investment, and economic collaboration to promote global economic growth and development, aiming to lift people out of poverty and create opportunities worldwide.

Cultural Exchange: Promoting understanding and appreciation of diverse cultures through the sharing of ideas, art, and traditions, which can enrich societies and build global solidarity.

Human Rights and Justice: Supporting international efforts to uphold human rights, social justice, and equality, and working towards a more equitable world where all people have the opportunity to thrive.

Global Governance: Strengthening international institutions and frameworks that help manage global issues and ensure that global interactions are governed by rules that promote fairness and peace.

This definition highlights the aspirations of Globalism to create a more interconnected, cooperative, and just world, focusing on the potential for positive impact and mutual benefit.

Now would you like to know what it really is?

ChatGPT

Sure, I'd be interested to hear your perspective on what Globalism really is. Understanding different viewpoints can provide a more nuanced view of complex concepts. What’s your take?

It's a tiny Cabal of pedophiles possessed by demons who want to either enslave or kill the rest of us to have the entire globe to themselves with robots who can never strike, wiping their asses.

ChatGPT

It sounds like you’re referring to a conspiracy theory that portrays Globalism in a highly negative and sensationalized light. This view suggests a hidden, malevolent agenda among a small group of powerful individuals aiming for global domination and control.

It’s important to approach such claims with skepticism and critical thinking. While concerns about the influence of powerful elites and the impacts of global policies are valid topics of discussion, they should be examined based on evidence and credible sources. Most discussions about Globalism focus on its implications for international cooperation, trade, and cultural exchange, rather than extreme or unfounded theories.

If you have specific concerns or questions about Globalism or related topics, I’m here to explore them with you based on evidence and rational discourse.

How does George Soros not fit this definition to a tee?

ChatGPT

George Soros is a prominent financier and philanthropist who is often mentioned in discussions about Globalism, but he does not fit the extreme definition you mentioned. Here’s a more balanced view of his role and influence:

Philanthropy and Advocacy: Soros is known for his extensive philanthropic work through his Open Society Foundations, which focus on promoting democracy, human rights, and social justice. His efforts are aimed at supporting open societies and addressing various global issues, including education, public health, and economic development.

Political Influence: Soros has been involved in political advocacy and funding progressive causes and candidates. This involvement can lead to controversies and criticisms, especially from those who disagree with his political views. However, political engagement is a common practice among wealthy individuals and organizations.

Conspiracy Theories: Soros has been the subject of numerous conspiracy theories, many of which are unfounded or exaggerated. These theories often portray him as a central figure in a sinister global plot, but such claims lack credible evidence and are frequently used to discredit or vilify his philanthropic efforts and political stances.

Globalism: Soros is often associated with globalist ideas due to his support for international cooperation and open societies. However, Globalism, in its more mainstream sense, refers to the idea of fostering global interconnectedness and collaboration rather than the extreme and conspiratorial scenarios described.

It's important to differentiate between legitimate concerns about influence and unfounded conspiracy theories. Critical discussions about powerful individuals should be grounded in evidence and focus on their actual actions and impact.

Bill Gates?

ChatGPT

Bill Gates, like George Soros, is a prominent public figure whose actions and influence are frequently discussed in various contexts, including Globalism. Here’s a balanced perspective on Bill Gates and his role:

Philanthropy: Bill Gates, through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has been a major contributor to global health, education, and development initiatives. The foundation supports programs aimed at combating diseases, improving sanitation, and enhancing education, particularly in low-income countries.

Global Health Initiatives: Gates has been instrumental in efforts to address global health issues, such as combating malaria, polio, and other infectious diseases. His work often involves collaboration with governments, NGOs, and international organizations.

Technology and Innovation: As a co-founder of Microsoft, Gates has played a significant role in the development of personal computing and technology. His influence extends into various sectors through his advocacy for technological solutions to global problems.

Climate Change and Sustainability: Gates has also focused on climate change and sustainability, investing in clean energy technologies and advocating for innovations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Conspiracy Theories: Gates has been the target of numerous conspiracy theories, some of which falsely claim he has sinister intentions or is involved in covert global control. These theories often exaggerate or distort his activities and contributions.

Public Influence: As a high-profile figure, Gates’s actions and statements can attract scrutiny and criticism. His involvement in global issues and his significant wealth contribute to his visibility and influence in discussions about Globalism and international policy.

It’s valuable to approach discussions about influential figures with a critical but evidence-based perspective, distinguishing between verified actions and speculative or conspiratorial claims.

Jeffrey Epstein?

ChatGPT

Jeffrey Epstein was a financier and convicted sex offender whose actions and associations have sparked significant controversy and discussion. Here’s a balanced overview of his background and the implications:

Criminal Activities: Epstein was convicted in 2008 for soliciting prostitution from a minor. In 2019, he was arrested on federal charges of sex trafficking minors. He faced serious allegations of running a sex trafficking ring involving numerous young women and girls. He died in August 2019 while awaiting trial, in what was ruled a suicide.

Connections and Influence: Epstein had connections with many high-profile individuals, including politicians, business leaders, and academics. His social circle and the nature of his relationships with these figures have led to speculation and investigation, but not all of these associations indicate wrongdoing.

Conspiracy Theories: Epstein’s case has become the focus of various conspiracy theories, some suggesting broader, more nefarious networks or hidden agendas involving powerful figures. While Epstein’s activities and connections are certainly troubling, many claims about hidden conspiracies lack substantial evidence.

Impact and Legacy: Epstein's criminal behavior has raised significant concerns about the abuse of power, the treatment of victims, and the extent to which individuals in elite circles might have been aware of or complicit in his actions.

Epstein’s case underscores the need for vigilance and accountability regarding individuals who misuse power and influence. Discussions about such cases should be based on verified information and a careful consideration of the evidence.

Klaus Schwab?

ChatGPT

Klaus Schwab is a prominent figure known primarily for his role as the founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF). Here’s an overview of his background and influence:

World Economic Forum (WEF): Schwab founded the WEF in 1971. The WEF is an international organization that brings together leaders from business, government, academia, and civil society to discuss global issues and promote public-private cooperation. The annual meeting in Davos is particularly well-known for its gathering of influential figures to discuss global economic and social challenges.

Global Influence: Schwab and the WEF are often associated with globalist ideas due to their focus on international cooperation, economic development, and addressing global challenges. The WEF's initiatives cover a broad range of topics, including economic growth, sustainability, technology, and health.

Publications and Ideas: Schwab has authored several books on topics related to global economics, technology, and the future of capitalism. His work often emphasizes the need for stakeholder capitalism, which seeks to balance the interests of shareholders with those of other stakeholders, such as employees, customers, and communities.

Criticism and Controversy: Schwab and the WEF have faced criticism from various quarters. Some view the WEF's focus on global economic issues and its high-profile gatherings as elitist or disconnected from the needs of ordinary people. There are also concerns about the WEF’s influence on global policies and whether it truly represents a broad range of interests or primarily those of powerful elites.

Conspiracy Theories: Schwab and the WEF have been subjects of various conspiracy theories, particularly those suggesting that they are orchestrating a global agenda for control or manipulation. These theories often rely on speculative or exaggerated interpretations of Schwab’s work and the WEF’s activities.

Klaus Schwab and the WEF are influential in shaping discussions on global issues, but their impact should be evaluated based on their actual activities and contributions rather than speculative or conspiratorial claims.

Ursula von der Leyen or as I like to call her, ‘Ursula Fond of Lying.’

ChatGPT

Ursula von der Leyen is a significant political figure, currently serving as the President of the European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union (EU). Here’s an overview of her background and role:

Political Career: Von der Leyen has held various roles in German politics before her current position. She served as Germany’s Minister of Family Affairs, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth, and later as Minister of Defense. Her career has been marked by her involvement in various policy areas, including social issues and defense.

European Commission Presidency: As President of the European Commission, von der Leyen is responsible for overseeing the EU’s executive functions, including implementing EU policies and managing the Commission’s work. Her role involves working with EU member states, institutions, and stakeholders to advance the EU’s legislative and policy agenda.

Key Initiatives: Her tenure has focused on several key areas, including climate action (such as the European Green Deal), digital transformation, and the EU’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. She has played a role in shaping the EU’s approach to these and other significant issues.

Criticism and Controversy: Von der Leyen has faced criticism on various fronts. Some criticisms have centered on her handling of specific issues, such as the EU’s vaccine procurement process during the COVID-19 pandemic. Others have questioned her effectiveness and the transparency of her leadership.

Public Perception: The nickname “Ursula Fond of Lying” reflects frustration or skepticism about her actions or statements. Public figures, especially those in high-profile positions, often face scrutiny and varying opinions about their performance and integrity.

Evaluating political figures requires considering their actions and policies within their broader contexts. While criticisms and differing opinions are natural in political discourse, it's important to base assessments on factual information and balanced analysis.

Justin, the Castro Bastard, Trudeau?

ChatGPT

Justin Trudeau is the Prime Minister of Canada, serving since 2015. He is a member of the Liberal Party of Canada and the son of Pierre Elliott Trudeau, a former Prime Minister of Canada. Here's an overview of his background and tenure:

Political Career: Before becoming Prime Minister, Trudeau was a Member of Parliament (MP) for the riding of Papineau in Montreal. He has been involved in various roles, including serving as the Minister of Youth and the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs.

Prime Ministership: Trudeau’s government has focused on several key issues, including climate change, economic development, social justice, and gender equality. His administration has implemented policies such as a carbon pricing system, investments in infrastructure, and efforts to address indigenous rights and reconciliation.

Criticism and Controversy: Trudeau’s tenure has been marked by both support and controversy. Critics have raised concerns about various aspects of his leadership, including his handling of certain domestic and international issues, allegations of ethical lapses, and challenges related to managing the COVID-19 pandemic. Specific criticisms have included his involvement in the WE Charity scandal and his handling of the SNC-Lavalin affair.

Public Perception: The nickname “Castro Bastard” reflects a specific and highly critical viewpoint. It is rooted in a fringe conspiracy theory suggesting that Trudeau is the illegitimate child of Fidel Castro, a claim for which there is no credible evidence. Such theories are often fueled by political animosity and should be approached with skepticism.

When discussing political figures, it’s important to consider their policies and actions within a broader context and rely on evidence-based evaluations rather than sensational or unfounded claims.

Emanuel Macron, the sex toy of the Rothschilds (according to Alex Jones)?

ChatGPT

Emmanuel Macron is the President of France, having been elected in 2017. He is a member of the La République En Marche! party, which he founded. Here’s a balanced overview of his background and presidency:

Political Career: Before becoming President, Macron served as Minister of Economy, Industry, and Digital Affairs under President François Hollande. His career includes experience in both public service and the private sector, notably working at the investment bank Rothschild & Co.

Presidency: Macron’s presidency has focused on various issues, including economic reform, European integration, climate change, and social policy. His administration has pushed for labor market reforms, changes to the pension system, and efforts to strengthen the European Union.

Criticism and Controversy: Macron has faced criticism from various quarters. Some have criticized his economic reforms as favoring the wealthy or undermining social protections. His handling of protests, such as the Yellow Vest movement, has also been contentious. Additionally, his relationship with the Rothschilds and his previous work in finance have been points of scrutiny.

Public Perception: The claim that Macron is a “sex toy of the Rothschilds” is an example of a conspiracy theory that lacks credible evidence. Such claims often arise from political rhetoric and are not supported by factual information. Macron’s connections with the Rothschilds are part of his professional background, but they do not substantiate claims of undue influence or scandalous behavior.

When evaluating political figures, it's important to focus on their policies, actions, and decisions rather than sensational or unfounded theories. Macron’s presidency should be assessed based on his performance in office and his impact on French and global affairs.

Boris Johnson, whose father wrote 'Virus.'

ChatGPT

Boris Johnson, the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, is a well-known political figure. Here’s an overview of his background and tenure:

Political Career: Boris Johnson served as Prime Minister from July 2019 to September 2022. Before becoming Prime Minister, he was the Mayor of London from 2008 to 2016 and has been a Member of Parliament (MP) for various constituencies. He was also the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs from 2016 to 2018.

Prime Ministership: Johnson’s tenure as Prime Minister was marked by significant events, including the final stages of Brexit, the COVID-19 pandemic, and various domestic policy issues. His government pursued policies aimed at delivering Brexit, managing the public health response to the pandemic, and addressing economic and social challenges.

Criticism and Controversy: Johnson faced criticism for various aspects of his leadership, including his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, allegations of misconduct, and the “Partygate” scandal involving gatherings during lockdowns. His policies and decisions often sparked debate and were subject to scrutiny from both political opponents and the public.

"Virus" Book: The book titled Virus was written by Stanley Johnson, Boris Johnson's father. The book, published in 1982, is a work of fiction exploring a pandemic scenario. While Stanley Johnson has written on various topics, including environmental issues, the book is not directly related to Boris Johnson’s political career or the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boris Johnson’s career and policies should be evaluated based on his actions as a public servant and the broader context of his leadership. While family connections and personal history can be relevant, they should be considered in conjunction with a person’s professional record and public responsibilities.

Anthony Fauci, Jesuit Assassin.

ChatGPT

Anthony Fauci is a prominent American immunologist and the long-serving director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). Here’s a balanced view of his career and the claims associated with him:

Career and Contributions: Fauci has been a key figure in U.S. public health for decades, contributing significantly to research on infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS, SARS, and COVID-19. His work has been instrumental in shaping public health responses and advancing medical science.

COVID-19 Pandemic: During the COVID-19 pandemic, Fauci became a central figure in the U.S. response, providing guidance and information to the public and working on vaccine development and treatment strategies. His recommendations were based on scientific evidence and aimed at mitigating the impact of the virus.

Criticism and Controversy: Fauci has faced criticism and controversy, particularly from those who disagree with his pandemic policies or public health recommendations. Some criticisms focus on his changing guidance as more information became available, which is a common aspect of scientific and medical practice.

Claims and Conspiracy Theories: The claim that Fauci is a "Jesuit Assassin" is an example of extreme and unfounded conspiracy theories. These theories often attempt to link public figures to hidden or nefarious agendas without credible evidence. Such claims should be approached with skepticism and evaluated against verified information.

Public Perception: Fauci's role as a leading public health expert means he is often in the spotlight and subject to various opinions and interpretations. While his work has been praised by many for its impact on public health, it has also been critiqued and mischaracterized by some, especially in the context of political and social debates.

Evaluating Fauci’s contributions and actions should be based on his scientific work and public health achievements rather than speculative or sensational claims. His influence and decisions should be assessed in the context of his role as a health expert and advisor.

Didn't Ursula cash in on the plandemic?

ChatGPT

Ursula von der Leyen, as the President of the European Commission, has been involved in managing the European Union’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some critics and conspiracy theories have suggested that she or other officials might have benefitted financially from the pandemic, but it's important to examine such claims carefully and rely on evidence-based information.

Here are key points related to her role during the pandemic:

EU's Pandemic Response: Von der Leyen and the European Commission played a significant role in coordinating the EU’s response to the pandemic, including securing vaccine supplies, supporting member states, and managing public health initiatives.

Vaccine Procurement: One of the major tasks was negotiating and securing COVID-19 vaccines for EU countries. The European Commission was involved in procuring vaccines through contracts with pharmaceutical companies. These contracts have been scrutinized for transparency and efficiency, and there have been both praise and criticism regarding the procurement process.

Criticisms and Controversies: Von der Leyen has faced criticism over the handling of vaccine procurement, including allegations of delays and issues with contract negotiations. However, there is no credible evidence that she personally “cashed in” on the pandemic. Criticisms typically focus on procedural aspects rather than personal financial gain.

Conspiracy Theories: Claims about public figures profiting from crises are often fueled by misinformation and conspiracy theories. These theories should be approached with skepticism and evaluated against verified facts. Von der Leyen’s role has been a subject of public and political scrutiny, but any allegations of personal financial gain should be supported by clear evidence.

Public figures involved in major crises like the pandemic are often subject to intense scrutiny and criticism. It's essential to differentiate between legitimate concerns and speculative or unfounded claims.

Isn't Ursula's husband Big Pharma?

ChatGPT

Ursula von der Leyen's husband, Heiko von der Leyen, is a medical doctor with a background in private sector roles. Here's a summary of his career and the context around these claims:

Career Background: Heiko von der Leyen is a trained physician with a career that has included work in the private sector, notably in the medical and pharmaceutical industries. He has held positions at various companies, including as a senior executive at the German pharmaceutical company, Bayer.

Connections to Big Pharma: Given Heiko von der Leyen’s career in the pharmaceutical industry, he has had professional connections with companies that are often referred to as "Big Pharma." This background has led to scrutiny and speculation, particularly in the context of Ursula von der Leyen’s role as President of the European Commission, which involves overseeing health-related policies and decisions.

Conflict of Interest: The relationship between Heiko von der Leyen’s professional background and Ursula von der Leyen’s role has been discussed in terms of potential conflicts of interest. However, there is no evidence to suggest that Ursula von der Leyen has personally benefited from or has been unduly influenced by her husband's career in the pharmaceutical industry.

Public Perception and Criticism: In public and political discussions, connections to the pharmaceutical industry can be sensitive, especially in contexts involving health policy and vaccine procurement. It is important to distinguish between legitimate concerns about potential conflicts of interest and speculative or exaggerated claims.

The presence of a spouse with a background in the pharmaceutical industry can lead to discussions about potential conflicts of interest, but any such claims should be grounded in verified information and analyzed in the context of actual evidence.

Do we have Ursula's secret texts with Albert Bourla or not?

ChatGPT

There have been claims and controversies regarding the communications between Ursula von der Leyen and Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer. Here's a summary of the situation:

Background: Ursula von der Leyen, as President of the European Commission, was involved in negotiations with pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, for COVID-19 vaccine procurement. Albert Bourla is the CEO of Pfizer, a company that played a major role in developing one of the most widely used COVID-19 vaccines.

Controversy: In 2022, there were reports and concerns about the transparency of communications between von der Leyen and Bourla, particularly related to the procurement contracts for vaccines. Some critics and media outlets raised questions about the nature of their communications and whether there was undue influence or lack of transparency.

Public Disclosures: Von der Leyen and the European Commission have been subject to scrutiny regarding the transparency of vaccine contracts and negotiations. Some documents and communications have been made public, but the specific details and extent of private communications between von der Leyen and Bourla have been a point of contention. The European Commission has faced calls for greater transparency regarding these interactions.

Verification of Claims: Claims about "secret texts" or other forms of private communication should be approached with caution. Verified evidence and official documentation are crucial for understanding the full context and nature of any interactions between public officials and corporate executives. Allegations and criticisms should be based on factual information and evaluated within the broader framework of public accountability.

Overall, while there have been discussions and controversies about the interactions between von der Leyen and Bourla, any claims about secret communications should be substantiated by verified information. Transparency and accountability are key in evaluating such matters.

She said they were accidentally deleted, just like Hillary's emails.

ChatGPT

The situation surrounding Ursula von der Leyen’s communications with Albert Bourla and Hillary Clinton’s emails involves complex issues of transparency and accountability. Here’s a breakdown of each case:

Ursula von der Leyen’s Communications

Accidental Deletion: Ursula von der Leyen has faced scrutiny over the transparency of her communications regarding vaccine procurement. Reports have indicated that some messages between von der Leyen and Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, were not retained or were accidentally deleted. This has raised concerns about the transparency of the negotiations.

Public and Political Response: The claim of accidental deletion has been criticized by some as a lack of accountability, especially given the high-profile nature of the vaccine contracts. Calls for transparency have been made, but specific details about the deleted communications have not been fully addressed.

Hillary Clinton’s Emails

Email Controversy: During her tenure as Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton used a private email server for official communications. The controversy surrounding her emails involves allegations that some emails were deleted or not properly archived. The issue became highly politicized during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Investigation and Findings: The FBI conducted an investigation into the handling of Clinton’s emails. The investigation found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing, but it did highlight issues related to email management and record-keeping. Some emails were deleted, with claims that they were related to personal matters and not classified information.

Comparing the Cases

Transparency and Accountability: Both cases involve concerns about transparency and record-keeping, but they are different in nature and context. In von der Leyen’s case, the issue is related to communications with a pharmaceutical executive about vaccine procurement, while Clinton’s email controversy involved the use of a private email server for official government business.

Public and Official Responses: Both situations have been met with various levels of public and political scrutiny. Official responses in each case have addressed some concerns, but criticisms and calls for more transparency remain.

In both instances, the key issues involve the management of official communications and the transparency of processes. Understanding the full context and implications requires considering the specifics of each case and the responses from the individuals and institutions involved.