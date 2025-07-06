Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keith Coolidge's avatar
Keith Coolidge
1h

Tried to find the article about Biden saying at The CIA guys funeral . He had big balls . But it’s memory holed . The courage of those men at Fort Henry was beyond all of mortals

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Timothy Winey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture