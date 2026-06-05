Just Because I’m Paranoid, Doesn’t Mean They Aren’t Out to Get MeTimothy WineyJun 05, 202611Share11Share
Yes to everything, without exception, which the narrator said in this powerful video.
Years ago, I knew someone who had been abused by a satanic cult, and so had her two sisters, when she was a young girl. Her younger sister committed suicide by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge (which connects Marin County to San Francisco) when she was about twenty years old. The woman I knew, who was a few years older than that sister, struggled with mental illness as a result of her severe abuse and trauma. She eventually was put on psychiatric meds, which did not help her, and she ended up going crazy and murdering her mother with her bare hands. Needless to say, she was sentenced to prison (for ten years.) I haven't heard anything about her since then. I suspect she's no longer alive. She had an older sister who I briefly met, who seemed to me to be sort of strange. I don't know how that sister's life turned out, but I suspect it was not well. How could it have been anything other than hell?