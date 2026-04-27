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JohnSmith
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I understand the frustration and the lengthy analysis of this. I also understand your enthusiasm and disbelief at seeing so much ostracism. But this is the world and these are its rules.

Moreover, we're at a stage where the project to depopulate the planet is in full swing. When we're only a billion or even five hundred million, there won't be much need for energy, and perhaps some large company will take advantage of your discoveries and use them. Will I still be alive? Will you still be alive?

Why don't you think about openly disclosing these generators of yours so that everyone, all the people, can build and use them?

You won't become rich on earth, but rich in heaven. And, excuse my frankness, you're going against so many interests that you'll never, ever be recognized by the system.

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