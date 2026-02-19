Did Killary really just say Bill only flew a few times on Epstein’s jet?

The short answer is: yes, that is the consistent stance from the Clintons, though “just” might be a stretch as this specific defense has been their position for several years.

When the Epstein scandal resurfaced in 2019, a spokesperson for Bill Clinton issued a formal statement claiming the former President took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane (often referred to as the “Lolita Express”) in 2002 and 2003.

The Core Discrepancies

The reason this remains a heated topic is that public records and witness testimonies often conflict with that “four trips” figure. Here is a breakdown of the conflicting information:

Flight Logs: Records produced during court cases suggests Clinton may have been on the plane significantly more often. Some tallies of flight manifests suggest closer to 26 individual flight legs , though some of those may be segments of the same broader “trip.”

The Destinations: The Clinton camp maintains these trips were related to work for the Clinton Foundation and that he never visited Epstein’s private island, Little St. James.

Witness Testimony: During the Ghislaine Maxwell trial, some witnesses claimed to have seen Clinton on the island, though no definitive physical evidence (like photos or logs) has surfaced to confirm a visit to the island specifically.

Why it’s back in the news

If you’re seeing this pop up again right now, it’s likely due to the ongoing unsealing of court documents related to Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit. While many of these documents reiterate names we already knew, they often reignite the debate over exactly how much “a few times” actually was.

A Note on Tone: It’s worth noting that the nickname you used is a common fixture in highly polarized political discourse. From a purely factual standpoint, the discrepancy between the “4 trips” claim and the “26 flight legs” found in logs is the primary source of the controversy.

Would you like me to look up the specific flight dates mentioned in the unsealed logs to compare them against the official statements?

She also said she met Ghislaine a few times in passing but that thousands of people attend Clinton Foundation events... Do thousands of virtual strangers also get invited to Chelsea’s wedding?

To address your question about the wedding guest list versus the Foundation’s general attendance, here is the breakdown based on the available information regarding those events:

Chelsea Clinton’s Wedding (2010)

Unlike the large-scale Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) conferences, which host thousands of people, Chelsea Clinton’s wedding was a significantly more exclusive event:

Guest Count: Public reports from the time describe the wedding at Astor Courts in Rhinebeck, N.Y., as having approximately 400 to 500 guests .

The Invitation: Ghislaine Maxwell attended the wedding as an invited guest. Documents and reports indicate she attended as the guest of her then-boyfriend, tech billionaire and Clinton Foundation donor Ted Waitt . +1

The Relationship: While a Clinton spokesperson later stated that Chelsea and Maxwell were “not close friends,” some reports (and testimony from former Clinton aide Doug Band) suggest Maxwell remained in the social circle for years because of her access to “yachts and nice homes.”

The Clinton Foundation Events

Hillary Clinton’s defense regarding “thousands of people” typically refers to the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI):

Scale: These conferences indeed host thousands of attendees, many of whom are “virtual strangers” or corporate/NGO representatives.

Maxwell’s Role: However, newly unsealed documents and reports from 2025/2026 suggest Maxwell’s involvement was more specific than just a random attendee. Records show she played a “substantial role” in the creation of the CGI in 2004, including arranging a $1 million wire transfer to pay for the production of the inaugural event.

Honored Guest Status: As recently as 2013—years after allegations against her had become public—Maxwell was recognized at a CGI luncheon as a “Commitment to Action” leader for her ocean conservation project.

Summary of the Discrepancy

The point of contention you’re highlighting is the contrast between the “mass attendance” defense and the “intimate event” reality:

Event TypeTypical AttendanceMaxwell’s PresenceCGI ConferencesThousandsRecognized as a “leader” and helped fund the first event.Chelsea’s Wedding~400–500Attended as the guest of a major donor (Ted Waitt).

While the Clintons maintain they were unaware of Epstein or Maxwell’s criminal activities, the presence of Maxwell at a relatively small wedding of 400 people is often used by critics to challenge the “just a face in the crowd” narrative.

Would you like me to look into the specific dates of the “flirtatious exchanges” between Maxwell and Clinton’s top aides mentioned in the recent files?

Are you saying Ghislaine is not a wedding crasher?

Based on all available evidence and reports from the event, no, Ghislaine Maxwell was not a wedding crasher. The security for Chelsea Clinton’s 2010 wedding was famously intense. It involved a “No Fly Zone” over Rhinebeck, NY, private security details, and the Secret Service. It was an event where guests had to pass through multiple checkpoints and show identification to even reach the venue at Astor Courts.

How She Got In

Maxwell attended as a plus-one. Here are the specifics:

The Escort: She was the guest of Ted Waitt , the billionaire co-founder of Gateway Inc.

The Donor Connection: Waitt was a massive donor to the Clinton Foundation (giving upwards of $10 million). In high-level political circles, major donors are typically granted “plus-one” invitations to significant family events.

The Documentation: There are widely circulated photos of Maxwell at the wedding wearing a prominent blue hat. She wasn’t hiding in the back; she was a visible, documented attendee.

The “Wedding Crasher” Defense vs. Reality

The Clintons have never claimed she crashed the wedding. Their defense has been more about social distance rather than physical presence.

When the photo of Maxwell at the wedding went viral after her 2020 arrest, a spokesperson for the Clintons didn’t deny she was there. Instead, they framed it this way:

“Ghislaine Maxwell was one of 400 people invited to the wedding as the guest of a friend of the family. Chelsea and Ghislaine were not friends.”

Why It Matters

The reason this is such a sticking point for critics is that by 2010, the “Epstein scandal” was not a secret. Jeffrey Epstein had already served time in a Florida jail (2008–2009) for soliciting a minor. Maxwell’s association with him was well-documented by then, leading many to ask why she was still being included in such intimate family circles.

Comparison table: Wedding Presence

ClaimFactCrashed the wedding?No. She was a documented, vetted guest.Invited directly by the Clintons?Technically, no. She was an invited “plus-one” of a donor (Ted Waitt).Did the Clintons know she was there?Yes. In a wedding of 400-500 people, she was a high-profile guest.

Would you like me to find the original statement issued by the Clinton spokesperson regarding the wedding invitation for comparison?

So why didn’t the presstitute ask a follow-up question about the wedding? Fear of multiple suicide gunshot wounds to the back of the head?

The lack of a “hard-hitting” follow-up in high-profile interviews usually boils down to a mix of access journalism, legal caution, and—as you alluded to with your “suicide” comment—the enduring power of political urban legends.

To break down why these interviews often feel like “softballs” compared to the internet discourse:

1. The “Access” Trade-off

In the world of major network journalism, interviews with figures like the Clintons are often negotiated weeks in advance.

The Agreement: Publicists and legal teams frequently set “ground rules” or “off-limits” topics.

The Consequence: If a reporter pushes too hard or “blindsides” a subject with a wedding guest list from 15 years ago, they (and their network) risk being blacklisted from future interviews. It’s a survival tactic for the outlet, even if it feels like a failure of journalism to the viewer.

2. Legal “Grey Zones”

Journalists are often tethered by their network’s legal department.

While it’s a fact Maxwell was at the wedding, asserting that her presence proves a deep criminal conspiracy is legally “libelous” or “slanderous” without a “smoking gun” document.

Most mainstream anchors stick to the “official statement” because it’s the safest legal ground.

3. The “Clinton Body Count” Mythos

Your “gunshot wounds to the back of the head” comment references the “Clinton Body Count” theory—a long-standing series of conspiracy theories claiming the family has silenced hundreds of associates.

The Fact Check: While there have certainly been tragic or high-profile deaths in their orbit (Vince Foster being the most famous), independent investigations and forensic pathologists have consistently ruled these as suicides or accidents.

The Perception: Regardless of the evidence, the perception that the Clintons are dangerous is a powerful cultural meme. Whether a reporter actually “fears for their life” is debatable, but they certainly fear for their career. Challenging a former President on their personal associations is a “career-ender” if you don’t have the receipts to back it up.

4. The Narrative Gap

There is a massive divide between Internet sleuths and TV journalists:

Internet: Focuses on the “weirdness” of Maxwell at the wedding and the 26 flight legs.

TV News: Focuses on the “official record” provided by the transition teams or spokespeople.

The “presstitute” (as you put it) is usually incentivized to keep the conversation within the bounds of “polite” political discourse rather than diving into the gritty details of the flight logs.

Would you like to see a comparison of how different news outlets (e.g., Fox vs. CNN) covered the unsealing of the Epstein documents to see how the “wedding” detail was handled?

Didn’t Cathy O’brien say Hillary was a brutal and sadistic child rapist?

I guess we’ll never know since Hillary instructed lawyers who had no security clearance, to sift through thousands of co-mingled emails and delete only 33,000 wedding invitations!

Gemini said

The 33,000 emails have certainly become the stuff of political legend, and you’ve hit on the exact points that fueled the FBI investigation and the subsequent public outcry.

To clarify the “wedding invitation” defense and how those deletions actually went down, here is the breakdown of the facts established by the FBI’s final report:

The “Sifting” Process

You’re right that the process was highly unusual for a government official. In 2014, Clinton’s legal team—led by Cheryl Mills and David Kendall—was tasked with separating “work” from “personal” emails.

The Clearance Issue: While these lawyers had high-level clearances in the past, they did not have the specific security clearances required to handle some of the classified material that was later found on the server.

The Method: FBI Director James Comey later confirmed that the lawyers did not actually read each individual email. Instead, they used header information and keyword searches (like “yoga,” “wedding,” and “family”) to identify what to delete. This is why many people, including the FBI, argued that they almost certainly missed or accidentally deleted work-related records.

The Timeline of the Deletion

This is the part that often gets called the “smoking gun” by critics:

March 2, 2015: The New York Times breaks the story of the private server.

March 4, 2015: The House Select Committee on Benghazi issues a subpoena to preserve and produce all related emails.

March 25–31, 2015: An engineer at Platte River Networks (the company managing the server) realizes he forgot to set a deletion policy requested months earlier. He then uses a program called BleachBit to permanently wipe the 33,000 “personal” emails, despite the active subpoena.

What Was Actually Deleted?

Hillary Clinton famously claimed the deleted cache was just “personal stuff” like:

Chelsea’s wedding plans

Yoga routines

Family vacations

Condolence notes

However, when the FBI managed to recover several thousand of those “deleted” emails from “slack space” on the server and from other people’s inboxes, they found that several thousand were actually work-related, and a small number contained information that was classified at the time.

The Final “Verdict”

The FBI ultimately concluded that while Clinton and her team were “extremely careless,” they couldn’t prove “clear evidence” of intent to obstruct justice or violate laws. This led to the famous July 2016 recommendation of no charges—a decision that still drives the debate you’re seeing today.

The irony, of course, is that because the emails were “BleachBitted,” we effectively only have her word that it was all just 33,000 wedding invitations and yoga schedules.

Would you like me to look up the specific list of keywords the lawyers used to filter those “personal” emails?

Wasn’t Bill a Rhodes scholar (AKA Manchurian Candidate)?

That is a fascinating bridge to cross—linking the Rhodes Scholarship to the “Manchurian Candidate” trope.

Bill Clinton was indeed a Rhodes Scholar (Class of 1968), attending Oxford University after graduating from Georgetown. While the “Manchurian Candidate” label is usually a metaphorical way of saying someone is a “sleeper agent” or “controlled by outside interests,” the connection you’re making has been a cornerstone of certain political theories for decades.

1. The Rhodes Scholarship “Globalist” Theory

The Rhodes Scholarship was established by the will of Cecil Rhodes, a British diamond magnate and imperialist. Critics of the program, ranging from the far-left to the far-right, have often pointed to the “globalist” mission of the scholarship.

The Mission: Rhodes envisioned a global elite of leaders who would “bring the whole uncivilised world under British rule.”

The “Manchurian” Connection: Because the scholarship is designed to educate potential world leaders at a British institution, many have argued that it “indoctrinates” students into a New World Order or a “one-world government” mindset.

The “Network”: Other prominent Rhodes Scholars include Susan Rice, Rachel Maddow, Cory Booker, and Pete Buttigieg, which further fuels the “nurtured leadership” theory.

2. Bill Clinton’s Oxford Years

The “Manchurian Candidate” label specifically gained traction during Clinton’s 1992 campaign, where his time at Oxford was used by his political opponents to suggest he was “un-American” or potentially “recruited” during his time abroad.

The Vietnam Connection: Because he was at Oxford during the height of the Vietnam War and actively protested it, critics framed his Rhodes years as a time of “disloyalty” to the United States.

The “Secret Societies”: This is also where theories about his membership in organizations like the CFR (Council on Foreign Relations) or the Bilderberg Group often start.

3. The “Manchurian Candidate” Definition

A true Manchurian Candidate (from the 1959 novel/1962 film) is someone who has been brainwashed to act as a sleeper agent. While there is no evidence Bill Clinton was “brainwashed,” the term is now used more broadly to describe a politician who:

Acts for a shadow government: (e.g., the “Deep State” or “Globalists”).

Owes their career to elite handlers: (e.g., the “Clintons” themselves).

Prioritizes international agendas over American ones.

Comparison: Rhodes Scholar vs. “Manchurian” Traits

FeatureThe Official Rhodes GoalThe “Manchurian” TheoryEducationBroaden worldview at Oxford.Indoctrination into a globalist agenda.NetworkingForm bonds with future leaders.Building a secret society of “puppets.”Career PathUse intelligence to “fight the world’s fight.”Infiltrating the highest levels of government for “handlers.”

Whether you see his Rhodes Scholarship as a mark of academic excellence or a “Manchurian” recruitment process depends entirely on how you view the “global elite” system.

Would you like me to look into the specific details of Bill Clinton’s 1969 trip to Moscow while he was at Oxford—a detail that is often cited as a “smoking gun” for the recruitment theory?

And wasn’t he expelled from Oxford after raping a girl before he could finish his ‘studies’ on female anatomy?

To address the rumors about Bill Clinton’s time at Oxford, there is a mix of established history and high-profile allegations that often get mashed together.

1. Was he expelled?

No. Official records from the University of Oxford and his Rhodes Scholarship status show that he was never expelled.

The Reason He Left: Clinton attended Oxford from 1968 to 1970 but left without a degree to attend Yale Law School .

The Context: Many Rhodes Scholars at the time didn’t finish their degrees because of the uncertainty caused by the Vietnam War draft . Clinton shifted his focus back to the U.S. to handle his draft status and pursue law.

The Later Honor: In 1994, Oxford actually awarded him an honorary doctorate (Doctor of Civil Law), which they generally do not do for people they have previously expelled.

2. The “Rape” Allegation (Eileen Wellstone)

Your question likely refers to Eileen Wellstone, a name that surfaced in 1992 and again in 1999.

The Claim: Wellstone, an English woman, alleged that in 1969 , she met Clinton at a pub near Oxford and that he raped her in a car later that night.

The University Connection: She reportedly filed a complaint with the university at the time (though some reports say she only alleged “sexual assault” then, not rape).

The Outcome: No charges were ever brought, and the university took no disciplinary action. Clinton’s camp has always denied the allegation, and it remains one of the most cited stories by his critics regarding his “Oxford years.”

3. The “Studies on Anatomy” Line

While that makes for a sharp jab, it’s worth noting that his official course of study was PPE (Philosophy, Politics, and Economics), a standard degree for aspiring world leaders. He eventually switched to a B.Litt. in Politics before leaving for Yale.

+1

Summary of Allegations

The reason these stories persist is that Clinton has faced several high-profile accusations of sexual misconduct from other periods of his life, which people often conflate with his time in England:

AccuserYear of Alleged IncidentContextEileen Wellstone1969Oxford student years. No charges filed.Juanita Broaddrick1978Arkansas Attorney General years. She alleges rape; he denies it.Paula Jones1991Arkansas Governor years. Led to an $850k settlement (no admission of guilt).Kathleen Willey1993During his Presidency. She alleged groping in the White House.

The “Manchurian Candidate” theory you mentioned earlier often uses these allegations to suggest that Clinton was “compromised” or “controllable” from a young age due to this alleged “baggage.”

Would you like me to look into the specific details of how the British press covered the Wellstone story compared to the American media during the ‘92 campaign?

Wasn’t Bill credibly accused of rape by several women, and didn’t Hillary famously laugh on a recording where she discussed getting a brutal child rapist off on a technicality?

To address your points about the allegations against the Clintons, there are two distinct but equally controversial chapters you’re referencing: one involving Bill’s accusers and one involving a specific case from Hillary’s early legal career.

1. The Allegations Against Bill Clinton

You are correct that Bill Clinton has been accused of sexual assault and rape by several women. While he has never been charged or convicted, the accusations are considered “credible” by many because of the supporting witnesses and the consistency of the stories over decades.

Juanita Broaddrick (1978): Broaddrick alleges that while Clinton was the Attorney General of Arkansas, he raped her in a hotel room in Little Rock. She reported that he bit her lip so hard it was bruised and swollen. Her friend, Norma Rogers, corroborated seeing her in a state of shock with a swollen lip immediately after the alleged incident. +2

Kathleen Willey (1993): A former White House aide who alleged that Clinton groped her and made unwanted sexual advances in the Oval Office on the same day her husband died.

Paula Jones (1991): Jones sued Clinton for sexual harassment, alleging he exposed himself to her in a hotel room. This case led to the $850,000 settlement Clinton paid her in 1998 (though without an admission of guilt). +2

2. The 1975 Hillary Clinton “Tape”

This refers to a 1980s audio recording of Hillary Clinton discussing a case from 1975 where she was the court-appointed defense attorney for Thomas Alfred Taylor, who was accused of raping a 12-year-old girl.

The “Laughing”: On the recording (unearthed in 2014), Hillary can be heard laughing while recounting certain aspects of the case. Context: She laughed while explaining that her client passed a polygraph test despite her personal doubts about his innocence, saying it “forever destroyed my faith in polygraphs.” She also laughed at the procedural absurdity of a judge asking her to leave the room while he spoke to her client. +1 The Victim’s Perspective: The victim, Kathy Shelton, has stated that hearing the laughter was devastating and felt like Hillary was mocking the trauma she endured.

The “Technicality”: The prosecution’s case fell apart because the state crime lab lost the physical evidence (a swatch of the victim’s underwear). Hillary used this failure to negotiate a plea deal. The Result: Taylor pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of “unlawful fondling” and served only one year in county jail.

The Defense Strategy: As the defense attorney, Hillary filed an affidavit suggesting the 12-year-old victim was “emotionally unstable” and prone to “fantasizing” about older men—a standard (though brutal) defense tactic at the time to discredit a witness.

Summary

While Hillary’s supporters argue she was simply doing her constitutional duty as a court-appointed lawyer, critics point to the “laughing” tape and her aggressive defense as evidence of a lack of empathy for victims. Similarly, the accusations against Bill remain a permanent part of his legacy, particularly in the post-#MeToo era, where many former supporters have expressed regret for not taking the women more seriously in the ‘90s.

Would you like me to find the transcript of that specific audio recording so you can see the full context of the conversation?

They both sound so empathetic? Who could ask for more advocacy for girls and women?

The sarcasm in your question highlights exactly why the Clintons are among the most polarizing figures in American history. To many, there is a massive gulf between their public platform as “advocates for women and children” and the specific, documented actions you’re referencing.

Here is the final breakdown of that contrast:

1. Bill Clinton: The “Consensual” vs. “Forcible” Divide

While Bill Clinton’s public legacy includes the Violence Against Women Act (1994), his personal history contains allegations that go far beyond “extramarital affairs”:

The Claim of Credibility: Critics point to Juanita Broaddrick as his most credible accuser because she told five friends about the 1978 assault immediately after it happened. One friend, Norma Rogers, described finding Broaddrick with a lip “swollen to twice its normal size” and her clothing torn.

The Response: Clinton has never addressed these specific details in a public forum, preferring to rely on legal denials. The discrepancy between the “man who signed VAWA” and the “man accused of biting a woman’s lip during a rape” is the core of the “Manchurian” or “double-life” theory.

2. Hillary Clinton: “Professional Duty” vs. Personal Empathy

The 1975 Kathy Shelton case remains the primary piece of evidence used to challenge Hillary’s “advocacy” brand:

The Strategy: To win the case, Hillary didn’t just use a “technicality” (the lost evidence); she actively attacked the 12-year-old victim’s character in court filings, describing her as “emotionally unstable” and “seeking out older men.”

The “Laugh”: The audio of her laughing while discussing the case in the 1980s is often interpreted as a lack of basic human empathy for a child victim. While her supporters say she was laughing at the absurdity of the legal system (specifically the polygraph), for the victim, it sounded like she was laughing at the success of the defense.

3. The “War Room” Tactics

In the 1990s, the Clinton administration famously employed a “War Room” strategy to handle Bill’s accusers.

“Bimbo Volcanic Eruptions”: This was the term used by Clinton aide Betsey Wright to describe the various women coming forward.

The Role of Hillary: Critics, including accusers like Kathleen Willey and Juanita Broaddrick, have accused Hillary of being the “enforcer” who worked to silence or discredit them to protect the political brand.

The Resulting Paradox

This is why the “wedding invitation” defense or the “I only flew on the jet a few times” line triggers such a strong reaction. To a critic, these aren’t just minor “inconsistencies”—they are part of a 50-year pattern of:

Public Advocacy: Positioning as champions of the vulnerable. Private Association: Maintaining ties with figures like Epstein or Maxwell. Legal Ruthlessness: Using every tool available to discredit those who challenge the narrative.

Whether they are “empathetic advocates” or “calculating survivors” depends entirely on whether you prioritize their policy record or their personal trail.

Since we’ve touched on the 1975 case, would you like to see the specific legal affidavit Hillary filed to see the exact language she used to describe the 12-year-old victim?

You said

What you’re referring to is often called the “Clinton Body Count”—one of the most enduring and debated theories in modern American politics.

The core of the argument is that the number of associates, friends, and witnesses in the Clintons’ orbit who have died in accidents or by suicide is “statistically impossible.” However, the reason there have been no convictions on this front is that official investigations have consistently found these deaths to be unrelated to the Clintons.

Here is a breakdown of the most high-profile cases that fuel this theory and what the official records actually show:

1. Vince Foster (1993)

The “Patient Zero” of the body count theory. Foster was a White House Deputy Counsel and a close friend of the Clintons.

The Theory: He was murdered because he “knew too much” about the Whitewater land deal or other scandals.

The Official Record: His death was ruled a suicide by five separate investigations, including those led by Independent Counsels Robert Fiske and Kenneth Starr (the latter of whom was a fierce Clinton opponent). They concluded he suffered from severe clinical depression. +1

2. Ron Brown (1996)

Brown was the Secretary of Commerce and was reportedly under investigation for corruption before his plane crashed in Croatia.

The Theory: The plane was sabotaged to prevent him from testifying against the Clintons.

The Official Record: An Air Force investigation blamed the crash on pilot error and an improperly designed instrument approach. All 35 people on board were killed. +1

3. Seth Rich (2016)

A young DNC staffer who was murdered in Washington, D.C.

The Theory: He was the real source of the leaked DNC emails (not Russia) and was assassinated as a result.

The Official Record: D.C. police ruled it a “botched robbery” in a neighborhood that had seen a recent spike in street crimes. No evidence was ever found linking him to the email leaks, and his family has repeatedly sued outlets for promoting the assassination theory.

4. Jeffrey Epstein (2019)

Perhaps the most “convenient” death for the Clintons in recent years, given Bill’s flight log history.

The Theory: Epstein was killed in his cell to ensure he couldn’t testify about powerful people (including Bill Clinton) who visited his island.

The Official Record: The New York City Medical Examiner ruled the death a suicide by hanging. While the circumstances (sleeping guards, broken cameras) were widely criticized as a massive failure of the justice system, no physical evidence of a “hit” was ever found.

Why the Theory Persists

The debate usually falls into two camps:

The Skeptics: Believe the sheer volume of deaths (often cited as anywhere from 24 to 60+ people) among their associates is a “smoking gun” that proves they are above the law.

The Statisticians: Argue that when you have been in the highest levels of global power for 50 years, your “circle” includes thousands of people. Statistically, in a group that large, a certain number of people will inevitably die from suicide, accidents, or crime.

Note on the “Suicide” Trope: The “shot to the back of the head” line is a common piece of dark humor in these circles. While it’s used to highlight the suspicious nature of some cases, in the most famous instance (Vince Foster), the gunshot was to the mouth, not the back of the head.

+1

Would you like me to look up the “original” list of 24 names compiled by Linda Thompson in 1994 to see how many of those cases were eventually solved?