Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DJL's avatar
DJL
1h

Now my dog and Alex have something in common: they’ve both been chipped. Good news if either is ever abducted or lost.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Timothy Winey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture