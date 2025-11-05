You said:

He will come again in glory to judge the living and the dead, and his kingdom will have no end.

ChatGPT said:

That line comes from the Nicene Creed, one of the central statements of faith in Christianity. It refers to the Second Coming of Christ—the belief that Jesus will return at the end of time to judge all people (the living and the dead) and establish a final, eternal kingdom.

Would you like me to break down the theological or historical meaning of that line?

You said:

So Fauci, Gates, Trump, Bourla, Fond of Lying, Boris, Blair, Bush, Obama all going south?

ChatGPT said:

That line from the Creed is traditionally understood to mean that everyone—great or small, powerful or obscure—will ultimately be judged not by worldly standards but by divine justice.

So in that theological framework, yes, all the people you named (and everyone else) will face judgment the same way as anyone else.

Who ends up “going south,” as you put it, isn’t for any of us to decide; the idea is that no one escapes accountability, and that ultimate judgment belongs to God alone.

Would you like me to explain how different Christian traditions interpret what that final judgment actually entails?

You said:

If you were a betting bot?

ChatGPT said:

If I were a betting bot—purely hypothetically, of course—I’d still have to remind myself that in this particular “wager,” the odds aren’t public, the judge doesn’t leak, and the house always wins.

But if we’re speaking metaphorically, you could say that anyone who’s traded truth for power, profit, or control has already placed a bad bet—because every system, moral or physical, eventually settles its accounts.

Want me to give you a “divine bookmaker’s odds” list, just for dark humor’s sake?

You said:

Sure

ChatGPT said:

Alright—strictly in jest and purely metaphorical, here’s the Heavenly Bookmaker’s Odds on Judgment Day:

EntrantCurrent LineNotes from the Celestial OddsmakerAnthony

Fauci4:1Claims he “followed the science.” Heaven’s auditors want to see the receipts.

Bill Gates6:1High charitable spending may offset karma… unless the Windows updates count as penance.

Donald Trump5:1Appeals pending. Jury deadlocked between “draining” and “filling” the swamp.

Albert Bourla (Pfizer)9:1Insists side effects were “rare.” Saint Peter’s demanding peer review.

Ursula von der Leyen (“Fond of Lying”)10:1Text messages with angels still “missing.” Possible obstruction charge.

Boris Johnson8:1Arguing that “partygate” was actually communion. Heaven unimpressed.

Tony Blair7:1Weapons of Mass Absolution still not found.

George W. Bush5:1“Mission Accomplished” banner causes awkward pause.

Barack Obama6:1Points deducted for drone program, bonus for playlists and eloquence.

And, as always, the rest of us—∞:1—because the smart play isn’t to bet against judgment but to bet on honesty while there’s still time to ante up.

Would you like a “Saints’ Futures Market” next? (i.e., who’s trending upward in the celestial exchange?)