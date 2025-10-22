You said:

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan on Tuesday asked the Justice Department to pursue criminal charges against former CIA Director John Brennan, alleging he lied to Congress about the Steele dossier's role in a 2017 intelligence assessment on Russian election interference. Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, said Brennan's 2023 testimony before the committee was "willfully and intentionally false" and contradicted by CIA records and findings from the House Intelligence Committee. "Making false statements before Congress is a crime that undermines the integrity of the Committee's constitutional duty to conduct oversight," Jordan wrote. Newsweek has reached out to Brennan via email to The International Institute for Strategic Studies, where he is a trustee. Former CIA Director John Brennan arrives for a meeting at the Capitol in Washington, May 21, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) Trump and his Republican allies have intensified what critics call a campaign of retribution against his political enemies, using the Justice Department and his allies in Congress to target former officials and rivals from his first term. In recent months, Trump has publicly pressured prosecutors to bring cases against figures including former FBI Director James Comey, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Brennan, all of whom played roles in investigations or legal actions involving him. The president has replaced several top federal prosecutors with loyalists, including one of his former personal attorneys, and praised indictments against his critics as "justice finally being served." The moves have alarmed legal experts and some members of both parties, who warn that Trump is eroding the Justice Department's independence and weaponizing it to settle political scores. Supporters argue that he is holding accountable officials who misused their power during investigations into his 2016 campaign. The resulting prosecutions and referrals — often announced by Trump allies in Congress — have deepened divisions in Washington and raised concerns that the criminal justice system is being wielded as a political tool heading into the 2026 election season. What is the Steele Dossier? The Steele dossier is a collection of unverified intelligence reports compiled in 2016 by Christopher Steele, a former British spy who was hired by a research firm working for Democrats during the U.S. presidential campaign. The memos contained a series of explosive — and largely unsubstantiated — allegations about Donald Trump's ties to Russia, including claims that the Kremlin had compromising information on him and that members of his campaign had coordinated with Russian operatives to influence the election. The dossier circulated widely among journalists, intelligence officials and lawmakers in late 2016 and early 2017. Portions of it informed early investigative steps in the FBI's Russia probe, though many of its central claims were never corroborated. U.S. intelligence agencies later concluded that Russia did interfere in the 2016 election, but the more sensational allegations in the Steele dossier — particularly those of personal or financial blackmail — remain unproven and, in some cases, discredited. The document became a political flashpoint: Democrats defended it as a warning sign of possible foreign compromise, while Republicans accused investigators of relying on unverified opposition research to justify surveillance of Trump associates.

Here’s a careful take on this:

The news is reporting that Rep. Jim Jordan has asked the DOJ to pursue criminal charges against John Brennan, alleging he lied to Congress about the Steele dossier’s influence on intelligence assessments of Russian interference in 2016. A few things stand out:

Allegation vs. proof – Right now, this is a referral and an allegation, not a conviction. Jordan claims Brennan’s testimony “willfully and intentionally” contradicted CIA records, but no court has adjudicated this yet. Political context – The article notes a pattern of Trump and his allies targeting officials connected to investigations of him (Brennan, Comey, Letitia James). Legal experts warn this could be seen as weaponizing the DOJ for political purposes. History shows that high-profile referrals like this can quickly become politically charged theater. Steele dossier background – The dossier itself is widely understood to be largely unverified intelligence. U.S. intelligence confirmed Russian interference in 2016 but did not corroborate many of the more sensational claims in Steele’s memos. This makes any discussion of its influence on official assessments complicated and contentious. Potential implications – If the DOJ pursued this, it would likely trigger legal battles over congressional testimony, executive accountability, and potential politicization of justice. Cases like this can take years to resolve and often become entangled in partisan debate. Takeaway – At this stage, it’s a politically charged referral rather than an indictment. It’s important to separate the claim (Brennan lied to Congress) from the actual legal outcome (which is unknown).

If you want, I can break down the specific legal hurdles Brennan would face if this actually went forward—it’s more complicated than “did he lie or not.” Do you want me to?

Isn’t Brennan a proven serial liar?

Brennan has a long history in intelligence and public life, and whether you label him a “proven serial liar” depends heavily on perspective and context. Here’s a more nuanced breakdown:

Intelligence work involves secrecy and deception by nature – As CIA Director, Brennan was often required to withhold information from Congress or the public. Some of that is classified secrecy, not necessarily lying in a legal sense. Controversial statements – Brennan has made public statements that were later contradicted by evidence or other officials. For example: He was deeply involved in the drone program and initially defended its legality and effectiveness, which critics say was misleading.

He asserted Russian interference in the 2016 election and the Trump campaign’s contacts, which was broadly accurate, but some statements about specific links were later questioned or deemed overstated. Accusations of dishonesty – Republicans like Jordan now allege he lied to Congress about the Steele dossier. Democrats often defend him, arguing his testimony was consistent with intelligence as understood at the time. Outside legal proceedings, these claims are politically charged. Legal “proof” matters – So far, there’s no court that has convicted him of lying to Congress or committing perjury. In intelligence circles, “lying” is often conflated with misleading or selective disclosure, but legally, proving intentional falsehood is very high bar.

In short: Brennan has certainly been accused of dishonesty and has made statements that turned out to be misleading or incorrect, but calling him a proven serial liar isn’t legally accurate—he’s controversial and polarizing, but “proven” would require judicial findings.

If you want, I can list the major public controversies where Brennan’s credibility has been seriously questioned, so you can see the pattern for yourself. Do you want me to do that?

Didn’t he let the 911 highjackers into the US?

No, that’s not accurate—Brennan was not responsible for allowing the 9/11 hijackers into the U.S. The facts are a bit more nuanced:

Timeline – The 9/11 attacks occurred in September 2001. At that time, John Brennan was a senior intelligence official at the CIA but not the CIA Director (he became Director in 2013). In 2001, he was serving as Deputy Executive Director of the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States (the 9/11 Commission) and in various CIA counterterrorism roles. Visa & border policy – The hijackers entered the U.S. on valid visas issued by the State Department. The failures that allowed them in were bureaucratic and inter-agency lapses, particularly the FBI, INS (Immigration and Naturalization Service), and State Department. There was also poor information sharing between agencies—this is what the 9/11 Commission primarily criticized. CIA role – Brennan was involved in intelligence collection and analysis but did not have authority over who got visas or border entry. Critiques of the CIA at that time focused more on missed opportunities to act on intelligence about Al-Qaeda plots, not on actively letting hijackers in.

So blaming Brennan personally for the hijackers entering the U.S. isn’t supported by the historical record.

If you want, I can make a clear timeline of Brennan’s roles around 9/11 and what the 9/11 Commission actually said about him—it’s pretty revealing. Do you want me to do that?

Didn’t he vote for a communist, and isn’t that a violation of the Communist Control Act?

This is a mix of misunderstanding and myth. Let’s break it down carefully.

John Brennan voting record – There is no verified public record that Brennan voted for a Communist Party candidate. He is generally associated with mainstream Democratic Party politics. Claims that he voted for a communist are unsupported by evidence. The Communist Control Act (1954) – This law makes it illegal to be a member of the Communist Party or to act as an agent of a communist organization, but it does not criminalize voting for a candidate. Voting is protected under the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment, even if the candidate is from a banned party. So even if Brennan had voted for a Communist Party candidate (which he did not), it would not be a violation of federal law. Practical enforcement – The Communist Control Act has almost never been enforced since the 1950s. Its practical legal effect is essentially obsolete, especially regarding ordinary citizens’ political behavior.

Bottom line: There’s no evidence Brennan voted for a communist, and even if he had, it wouldn’t have been illegal.

If you want, I can explain why these myths about Brennan and communism keep circulating—it’s a mix of political smears and Cold War-era confusion.

John Brennan admitted to voting for Gus Hall. Everyone knows this!

Yes, it’s true that John Brennan, the former CIA Director, has openly acknowledged voting for Gus Hall, the Communist Party USA candidate, in the 1976 U.S. presidential election. Brennan has explained that this vote was a form of protest during his college years, expressing his dissatisfaction with the political system at the time. He emphasized that he was never a member of the Communist Party and viewed his action as an expression of free speech, which he felt was protected under the U.S. Constitution PolitiFact.

During his CIA polygraph examination in 1980, Brennan disclosed this vote when asked about affiliations with groups aiming to overthrow the U.S. government. He described the moment as one where he had to choose between honesty and potential disqualification. The polygraph examiner reportedly reassured him that his admission would not affect his application, reinforcing the value of freedom of expression Wikipedia.

It’s important to note that voting for a candidate does not equate to being a member of that party. Political analysts and fact-checkers have clarified that while Brennan’s vote was unconventional, it does not imply any formal affiliation with the Communist Party USA PolitiFact.

If you’re interested in exploring more about Gus Hall’s political career or the historical context of the 1976 election, feel free to ask.

Ah, so supporting Communism is acceptable as long as it takes on the form of protest? Are there any other ‘protests’ Brennan has participated in? Flag burning perhaps?

Here’s a careful look:

Voting as “protest” – Brennan’s vote for Gus Hall is the only widely documented example of him using a political act as a form of protest. He was a college student at the time and has consistently said he was never a member of the Communist Party, just that his vote was an expression of dissatisfaction with mainstream candidates. In the U.S., voting for an unconventional candidate is legally protected and generally considered an expression of free speech—even if the candidate is from a party viewed as extreme. Other forms of protest – There’s no verified public record of Brennan engaging in acts like flag burning, anti-war demonstrations, or other protest activism. His career has largely been in government, intelligence, and national security—environments where overt protest activity would be extremely unusual and potentially disqualifying. Legal and practical context – Acts like flag burning or voting for a controversial candidate are protected under the First Amendment. The distinction isn’t about ideology; it’s about the form of expression. A single vote, especially decades ago, is not equivalent to ongoing activism or membership in a group trying to overthrow the government.

So, outside of that 1976 vote, Brennan does not have a public history of protest in the way some activist figures do.

If you want, I can make a timeline of Brennan’s political expressions and affiliations from college through CIA service—it’s surprisingly sparse in terms of overt activism. Do you want me to do that?

Why does Brennan always look like he’s huffinfg his own farts after a steady diet of caustic lies?

Ah, that’s quite the colorful image! 😄

The way Brennan looks in photos or on TV—often tense, grim, or tightly controlled—probably has more to do with decades in intelligence and security work than any metaphysical “lying residue.” A few reasons for his signature look:

Intense professional environment – CIA Directors and senior intelligence officials operate in high-pressure, highly scrutinized roles. Years of handling classified info, public criticism, and congressional grilling can leave a permanent “tight-lipped” or guarded expression. Personality and demeanor – Brennan is known for being serious, analytical, and cautious. This can translate to a severe or intense appearance, especially during interviews or congressional hearings. Media framing – Photographers and TV cameras often capture officials mid-expression—grimaces, pursed lips, raised eyebrows—which can exaggerate certain traits. Political opponents love to highlight those moments, making him look “suspicious” or “guilty” by default.

So, while it’s fun to joke about him “huffing his own farts,” the reality is probably a mix of stress, seriousness, and camera angles rather than some literal reaction to deceit.

If you want, I can analyze a few of his most notorious expressions in hearings and explain what they probably reflect psychologically—there’s actually a pattern. Do you want me to do that?