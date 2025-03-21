I told you Roberts was a snake! Read this piece posted at Gateway Pundit: ‘Chief Justice John Roberts Caught in Secretive, Invite-Only Club of Elite Judges and Lawyers That Includes James Boasberg, Beryl Howell, Amit Mehta and Ketanji Brown Jackson’. If this is what it looks like, we’re talking about a cross-fertilization of lawyers and judges who represent the political Left, and are working to undermine an independent Judiciary—with a current agenda to stop the dismantling of the corrupt federal bureaucracy. The Club, AMERICAN INNS OF COURT, is tied to the original British Inns, which go back hundreds of years. That fact alone rings alarm bells. The British legal system has long been a cult of elite insiders. Supreme Court Chief Justice, John Roberts, a US Club participant, recently issued a shocking statement claiming impeachment of judges who are issuing injunctions against Trump’s moves is NOT the way to go, because “tradition” rules that the appeals process is the correct avenue. But impeachment IS an option. Who is the president of this Club? According to information in the Gateway Pundit story, Judge James Boasberg. He was the federal judge who ordered a deportation plane to turn around in mid-air and come back to the US, as it was carrying 238 Venezuelan gang members and 23 MS-13 members to El Salvador. The co-mingling of judges and lawyers who argue vital cases before those judges, plus prosecutors…all together in a Club?? Do Trump’s lawyers know anything about this? Does US AG Pam Bondi? Does Matt Gaetz, whose bid for AG was derailed before Bondi was nominated and confirmed?...

​The American Inns of Court is an association comprising judges, lawyers, law professors, and law students dedicated to enhancing the skills, professionalism, and ethics of the legal profession in the United States. Established in 1980, it draws inspiration from the traditional English Inns of Court, aiming to foster mentorship and uphold high standards within the legal community. ​innsofcourt.org+2Wikipedia+2American Inns of Court+2

According to reports from sources like The Gateway Pundit, Chief Justice John Roberts is affiliated with this organization, alongside other notable figures such as Judges James Boasberg, Beryl Howell, Amit Mehta, and Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. These reports suggest that the organization's exclusivity and the involvement of prominent legal figures raise concerns about potential biases or conflicts of interest within the judiciary.​The Gateway Pundit

However, it's important to recognize that the American Inns of Court operates with the stated mission of promoting legal excellence and ethical standards. Membership includes individuals from diverse legal backgrounds and is not limited to any particular political ideology. The organization's activities typically involve regular meetings where members discuss legal ethics, professionalism, and related topics. ​Wikipedia

While some perceive the organization's exclusivity and the participation of high-profile legal professionals as problematic, others view it as a valuable forum for mentorship and the promotion of ethical practices within the legal field. As with any professional association, the impact and influence of the American Inns of Court depend on the actions and integrity of its individual members.