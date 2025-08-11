Timothy’s Newsletter

A few months back, Joe Biggs expressed bitterness at Donald Trump on Twitter. He noted how having his sentence commuted, instead of being pardoned like almost all the other J6ers, left a black mark against his name, and made it hard for him to get a job. I messaged him, trying to get him on my podcast, but he never replied. Thanks!

