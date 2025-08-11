Whatever happened to Joe Biggs?

Here’s what’s happened to Joe Biggs as of mid-2025:

Summary of Joe Biggs' Recent Status

Conviction and Sentencing (2023)

He was convicted in May 2023 on multiple counts—including seditious conspiracy —for his leading role in the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol attack. In August 2023, he received a 17-year federal prison sentence , including a terrorism sentencing enhancement. WikipediaDepartment of JusticeAP News

Release via Commutation (January 2025)

On January 20, 2025 , President Donald Trump commuted Biggs' sentence, allowing for his immediate release. Wikipedia+1pattispazlaw.com

He was released from the Talladega federal prison shortly thereafter. WBMAWikipedia

Current Situation Post-Release

After his release, Biggs returned to Florida and expressed that he would commit the same actions again. He reportedly plans on pushing for prison reform, especially advocating for people he sees as unfairly imprisoned—claiming to enlist help from Kim Kardashian for this cause. Wikipedia

New Legal Action (June 2025)

In June 2025, Biggs, along with other Proud Boys leaders, filed a $100 million lawsuit against the U.S. government. They allege violations of their constitutional rights during their prosecutions related to January 6—claims include malicious prosecution, due process violations, and FBI overreach. ReutersThe Washington PostThe Guardian

Quick Timeline

DateEventMay 2023Joe Biggs convicted on federal charges related to the Capitol attackAugust 2023Sentenced to 17 years in federal prisonJanuary 20, 2025Sentence commuted; Biggs released from prisonJune 2025Joins fellow ex-Proud Boys leaders in suing the federal government for $100 million

Let me know if you'd like more detail on any part—like the lawsuit's specifics, his prison conditions, or his political activities post-release.

Did he have a falling out with ALex Jones?

There’s no public record indicating a full-blown “falling out” between Joe Biggs and Alex Jones. In fact, their relationship has been complex—marked by both estrangement and reunions.

Their Relationship: A Timeline of Strained Alliances and Reconciliations

Fired, then Invited Back

Biggs, an Infowars correspondent, was reportedly fired by Jones around 2017—allegedly following Biggs’ offensive tweets endorsing violence against women. But by 2018–19, Jones began inviting him back on the platform, even discussing doing “one or two shows a week” together again. Southern Poverty Law Center

Collaboration on January 6

Declassified footage and trial materials from the Capitol riot showed that Jones and Biggs coordinated during the event—Joe Biggs telling fellow Proud Boys, “We’ll merge with Alex as they’re comin’ in…” The Washington Post

Support from Prison

Despite past tensions, after Biggs was sentenced in 2023, he called into Infowars to speak with Jones—complaining about prison conditions, requesting donations, and expressing confidence that Trump would pardon him. Jones, in turn, described them as “patsys” and bolstered support for Biggs. Crooks and Liarsinkl

Verdict: Fallout… or Frayed Loyalty?

Rather than a clean break, it seems their relationship oscillated—sometimes cool, often transactional. Biggs fell out, but was quietly or publicly welcomed back when it served both parties.

Here’s a snapshot of Reddit commentary that humorously captures the vibe:

“Joe knelt and kissed the ring… Alex wasn’t having it… Joe learned his lesson and kept his mouth shut—as he has ever since.” Reddit

Bottom Line

There’s no definitive falling out in the traditional sense—no divorce, public feud, or severed ties. The relationship was fraught, strategic, and mercurial—marked by tension, reconciliation, and mutual utility.

Want to dig more into specific moments—like exactly why Biggs was fired or how often they appeared together post-rift? I'm happy to dive deeper!

Is Biggs suing the DOJ?

Yes — Joe Biggs is part of a lawsuit filed against the Department of Justice.

In June 2025, Biggs, along with four other Proud Boys leaders—Enrique “Henry” Tarrio, Ethan Nordean, Zachary Rehl, and Dominic Pezzola—initiated a federal civil rights lawsuit in Orlando, Florida. The suit alleges violations of their constitutional rights during their prosecutions related to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. They are seeking $100 million in punitive damages plus additional compensatory damages for claims including lack of probable cause, solitary confinement, evidence tampering, and malicious prosecution. AP NewsThe GuardianReutersThe Washington PostThe Daily Beast

Summary at a glance:

Who filed it? Joe Biggs and four other Proud Boys leaders.

What are they alleging? Constitutional violations such as false imprisonment, denial of due process, and government misconduct during prosecution.

What are they seeking? $100 million each in punitive damages, plus additional unspecified compensatory damages.

Let me know if you'd like details on the lawsuit’s legal trajectory, the DOJ’s response, or implications for similar cases.

He'll probably get more money than Alex would have ever paid him.

Quite possibly — if the lawsuit survives motions to dismiss and they can get past the government’s immunity defenses, the payout could dwarf anything Alex Jones would have ever shelled out to Biggs as an Infowars contributor.

Jones’s payments to staff and guests were never in the “millions” range, whereas a $100 million punitive claim — even if reduced — could still mean a life-changing settlement or judgment for Biggs. Of course, suing the DOJ is a far steeper climb than suing a private party, so the odds aren’t exactly casino-friendly.

If he did win big, it’d be ironic: he might make more fighting the government in court than he ever did working for Jones railing against it.