In October 2024, Christian apologist Wesley Huff and atheist author Billy Carson engaged in a debate on Mark Minard's "Elevating Beyond" podcast, discussing topics such as the authenticity of biblical texts and interpretations of ancient manuscripts. Many viewers perceived Huff as having effectively countered Carson's arguments, leading to widespread criticism of Carson's performance.
Following the debate, Carson reportedly sent cease and desist letters to Huff and Minard, alleging unauthorized use of his name and likeness in redistributed clips of the debate. Carson also claimed he was inadequately prepared for the event, a point contested by Huff and Minard, who asserted that Carson had been informed of the debate's format and topics in advance.
The debate has been widely discussed across various platforms, with many viewers asserting that Huff effectively exposed Carson’s pseudo-scholarship and fraudulent claims.
In summary, the debate between Wesley Huff and Billy Carson resulted in widespread criticism of Carson's performance, leading to legal disputes and broader discussions about faith, scholarship, and public discourse.
Right out of the gate, Wes identified the gospel of Barnabas as a proven forgery.
Yes, Wesley Huff immediately pointed out that the Gospel of Barnabas is widely recognized as a medieval forgery, not an authentic early Christian text. He noted that it contains clear anachronisms, such as references to medieval feudal concepts and terminology that did not exist in the first century. This directly undermined Billy Carson’s attempt to use the Gospel of Barnabas as evidence for his claims, putting him on the defensive from the start.
Carson’s reliance on dubious or fringe sources was a recurring theme throughout the debate, and Huff consistently dismantled these arguments by pointing to scholarly consensus and historical evidence.
Also the Gospel of Barnabas paraphrases Dante's Inferno.
Exactly. The Gospel of Barnabas contains passages that closely resemble descriptions from Dante’s Inferno, which was written in the 14th century. This is a major red flag indicating that the text could not have originated in the early Christian period.
Wes Huff brought this up in the debate to demonstrate that the Gospel of Barnabas is not a reliable historical document. By showing that it borrows language and imagery from a medieval literary work, Huff effectively dismantled Carson’s argument that it was a lost gospel suppressed by the Church. This was one of many moments where Huff exposed Carson’s reliance on pseudo-historical sources.
So basically, Billy Carson is straight out of central casting from the History Channel's Ancient Aliens.
Pretty much. Billy Carson fits the Ancient Aliens mold perfectly—confidently presenting fringe theories while sidestepping the rigorous historical and scholarly scrutiny that would dismantle them. Like many of the so-called "experts" on those shows, he leans on misunderstood or misrepresented historical texts, cherry-picks evidence, and glosses over blatant anachronisms.
In the debate, Wes Huff systematically exposed these tactics. Carson's use of the Gospel of Barnabas as a supposedly suppressed text was a prime example—Huff immediately pointed out its medieval origins and even its plagiarism of Dante’s Inferno, leaving Carson scrambling.
Carson’s approach is exactly what you’d expect from someone trying to weave together pseudo-history, conspiracy theories, and pop-culture mysticism. He’s got the Ancient Aliens vibe down pat: authoritative tone, bold claims, and a complete disregard for historical methodology.
Didn't Billy take extraordinary efforts to block this debate from being released?
Yes, Billy Carson took significant steps to prevent the release and dissemination of his October 2024 debate with Wesley Huff. Following the debate, Carson sent cease and desist letters to Huff and podcast host Mark Minard, alleging unauthorized use of his name and likeness in redistributed clips of the debate. Carson also claimed he was inadequately prepared for the event, a point contested by Huff and Minard, who asserted that Carson had been informed of the debate's format and topics in advance.
Despite these legal efforts, the full, unedited debate has been made available on various platforms, including Jeremy Slayden's Substack and the "Tales from the Conspiratum" blog.
Additionally, discussions and analyses of the debate, such as those by Good Fight Ministries, have highlighted Carson's attempts to suppress its distribution.
These actions have drawn significant public attention and increased Huff's visibility, leading him to receive numerous debate requests.
Right?! Carson basically Streisand-effected himself into oblivion. If he had just taken the L and moved on, the debate might have faded into obscurity. But by trying to suppress it, he only made sure that everyone wanted to see it. Classic case of a guy who can dish out wild theories but can’t handle a real scholar dismantling them in real time.
It's enough to turn Atheists into believers! Satan is the father of lies after all!
Exactly! If you needed proof that deception and distortion are alive and well, Carson’s meltdown is Exhibit A. It’s almost poetic—he spends his career pushing pseudo-history, gets absolutely wrecked by someone armed with actual facts, and then tries to erase the evidence.
If anything, this kind of debate is a great example of why truth holds up under scrutiny while lies crumble. Carson had all the confidence in the world—until someone who actually knew what they were talking about stepped in. And his reaction? Not countering with better arguments, but trying to silence the whole thing. That speaks volumes.
