Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dag Waddell's avatar
Dag Waddell
5m

Don’t you love how pharma always pushes to get trials wrapped up and get products into the public with the assurance that post marketing surveillance systems will catch any problems if they are to occur. Then as soon as there is a signal they go to work to discredit their own surveillance systems. Total joke.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Timothy Winey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture