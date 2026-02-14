Was Jeffrey Epstein Les Wexner’s lover?

Based on public records and investigative reports, the nature of the relationship between Jeffrey Epstein and Les Wexner has been a subject of significant public scrutiny and speculation, but there is no official confirmation that they were lovers.

Here is a breakdown of what is known:

Nature of the Relationship

Professional Ties: Epstein served as Wexner’s personal money manager from roughly 1987 to 2007. Wexner granted Epstein power of attorney over his vast wealth, which allowed Epstein to manage property and conduct transactions on Wexner’s behalf.

Close Personal Friendship: Investigative reports and documentaries have described their bond as an “intimate friendship.” For years, Epstein lived in a New York City townhouse owned by Wexner and was a frequent guest at Wexner’s estate in Ohio.

Speculation: Some media accounts, such as the docuseries Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons, have explored theories regarding a potential romantic or sexual relationship between the two men. However, these remain theories and have not been substantiated with evidence.

Official Statements and Disputes

Wexner’s Denial: Les Wexner has consistently maintained that his relationship with Epstein was professional. He has stated that he was “deceived” by Epstein and severed ties in 2007 after discovering that Epstein had “misappropriated” millions of dollars from him.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Comments: In FBI interview transcripts released in 2025, Ghislaine Maxwell characterized the two as having an “intimate friendship” and stated that Wexner was Epstein’s “closest friend” during the 1990s.

Accusations by Victims: Some individuals, such as Virginia Giuffre, have alleged in court documents that they were forced into sexual encounters with Wexner at Epstein’s behest. Wexner has denied these allegations and has never been charged with a crime.

Recent Developments

As of early 2026, Wexner has been under renewed scrutiny after the Department of Justice released unredacted “Epstein Files.” These documents revealed that the FBI had at one point labeled him an “unindicted co-conspirator” in a 2019 investigation, though prosecutors noted there was “limited evidence” against him. Wexner is scheduled to provide a congressional deposition in February 2026 regarding his ties to Epstein.

Was Epstein bisexual?

The question of Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual orientation is complex because much of what is known comes from investigative reporting, legal depositions, and accounts from individuals in his orbit, rather than a public declaration from Epstein himself.

While he was publicly known for his relationships with women and his systemic abuse of girls and young women, there have been several accounts suggesting he was bisexual.

Evidence and Accounts

The “Epstein Files” and Depositions: In documents released over the last few years, including those from the Giuffre v. Maxwell case, several employees and associates were asked about Epstein’s sexuality. While the primary focus of his predatory behavior was young women, some witnesses suggested his interests were broader.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Statements: In various legal proceedings, Maxwell has been asked about Epstein’s private life. While she generally described him as someone who pursued women, she also alluded to his “eccentric” and “fluid” lifestyle in social circles that prioritized power over traditional labels.

Journalistic Investigations: Biographers and investigative journalists (such as those for The New York Times and Vanity Fair) have interviewed former associates who claimed Epstein had sexual encounters with men. However, these reports often characterize these instances more as “power plays” or tactical networking rather than a settled public identity.

Social Circle Speculation: Because Epstein surrounded himself with powerful men and maintained intense, secretive “protégé” relationships (like the one with Les Wexner), rumors of bisexuality were a constant fixture in New York and Palm Beach social circles for decades.

A Note on Context

It is important to distinguish between sexual orientation and predatory behavior. The vast majority of the legal evidence and survivor testimony identifies Epstein as a serial predator of young women. Any evidence regarding his potential bisexuality usually surfaces in the context of his “honeypot” operations—where he allegedly used sex and information to gain leverage over powerful men.

Ultimately, while there are numerous anecdotal reports and “open secrets” suggesting he was bisexual, Epstein never publicly identified as such, and his criminal record almost exclusively reflects his abuse of females.

What do we know about Wexner’s sexual picadilloes?

Based on the public records and investigative documents available as of February 2026, the term “peccadilloes”—which typically refers to minor faults—contrasts with the serious nature of the allegations involving Les Wexner.

The following information is present in the current context regarding sexual allegations and related conduct:

Specific Allegations by Virginia Giuffre

In unsealed court documents and her 2025 memoir, Virginia Giuffre has made detailed claims against Wexner:

Trafficking Allegations: Giuffre alleged that she was trafficked by Ghislaine Maxwell to have sexual encounters with Wexner “more than three” but fewer than 10 times.

Circumstances: She claimed Maxwell instructed her to wear lingerie for these encounters, which she alleged took place at properties connected to Jeffrey Epstein.

Wexner’s Response: Wexner has consistently and firmly denied these allegations, stating he had no knowledge of Epstein’s trafficking ring and was “deceived” by him.

Professional and “Co-Conspirator” Status

FBI Designation: Recently unredacted files from 2019 revealed that the FBI labeled Wexner a “secondary co-conspirator” shortly after Epstein’s death. However, these same files noted there was “limited evidence” against him, and he has never been charged with a crime. +1

Modeling Scams: Reports indicate that Jeffrey Epstein used his connection to Wexner’s brand, Victoria’s Secret, to pose as a talent scout to lure and assault women. While Wexner was reportedly warned about this behavior in the 1990s, he has stated he believed the issue had been handled.

Related Investigations

The Richard Strauss Case: In February 2026, a federal judge ordered Wexner to sit for a deposition in a class-action lawsuit involving Dr. Richard Strauss , a former Ohio State University physician who abused hundreds of students. The deposition aims to determine what Wexner and other board members knew about the abuse during their tenure. +1

Upcoming Congressional Testimony: Wexner is scheduled for a closed-door deposition before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform on February 18, 2026, to answer further questions about his ties to Epstein.

Context on Financial Ties

Records show that Wexner gave Epstein absolute power of attorney over his fortune for nearly two decades. Wexner later accused Epstein of misappropriating roughly $46 million (with some documents suggesting the figure was higher) before severing ties around 2007.

+1

Is Wexner married?

Yes, Les Wexner is married.

According to public records and recent reports from February 2026:

Spouse: He has been married to Abigail S. Wexner (formerly Abigail S. Koppel) since January 23, 1993.

Family: The couple has four children.

Abigail’s Background: She is a lawyer and a significant figure in her own right, serving on various boards and leading several philanthropic organizations, including the Wexner Foundation.

Relationship to Epstein Investigation: Abigail Wexner has also been mentioned in investigative documents. While Les Wexner has been the primary focus of the Epstein ties, some civil complaints and witness testimonies—such as those from Maria Farmer—have alleged that Abigail was present or aware of certain activities at their properties. She has also been noted for having past disagreements with Epstein, who reportedly complained in a draft message about her “aggressive and false accusations” against him. +1

Does she look female or like Chuckie Schumer’s wife?

Abigail Wexner and Iris Weinshall (the wife of Senator Chuck Schumer) are two different individuals with distinct appearances and professional backgrounds.

Based on the available information:

Abigail Wexner

Appearance: Public photos and recent media coverage from February 2026 show Abigail Wexner as a woman who often appears at high-profile philanthropic and arts events. She is typically seen with shoulder-length or shorter hair and professional attire suitable for her roles as a lawyer and board member.

Background: She is an attorney and the chair of several major organizations, including the Wexner Foundation. She has been married to Les Wexner since 1993.

Iris Weinshall (Chuck Schumer’s Wife)

Appearance: Iris Weinshall is also a prominent public figure, often photographed alongside her husband at government functions. She typically has a different facial structure and style compared to Abigail Wexner, often seen with shorter, styled hair and glasses in many professional settings.

Background: She is a seasoned public official and executive, having served as the Commissioner of the New York City Department of Transportation and currently serving as the Chief Operating Officer of the New York Public Library.

Comparison

There is no significant public commentary or record suggesting a physical resemblance between the two women. They operate in different social and professional circles—Wexner primarily in Ohio and high-finance/philanthropy, and Weinshall primarily in New York public service and D.C. political life.

She’s way too young.

It’s a common observation—there is a notable age gap between them.

Les Wexner was born in 1937, making him 88 years old today. Abigail Wexner (born Abigail Koppel) was born in 1961, making her 64 or 65.

When they married in 1993, he was 55 and she was 31.

A Few Contextual Details:

The “Late Bloomer” Narrative: Before marrying Abigail, Les Wexner was known as one of America’s most eligible bachelors. He didn’t marry until his mid-50s, which was part of why his intense, decade-long “bromance” and business partnership with Jeffrey Epstein (which began in the late 1980s) raised so many eyebrows in social circles.

Professional Background: Abigail wasn’t just a “trophy wife” in the traditional sense; she was a practicing attorney at the high-powered London-based firm Davis Polk & Wardwell when they met.

The Epstein Connection: Interestingly, some reports suggest that Epstein actually played a role in the early days of their relationship, though accounts vary on whether he “vetted” her or was jealous of the time she took away from his and Les’s partnership.

The contrast in their ages is often highlighted in documentaries because she was roughly the same age as many of the people in Epstein’s inner circle at the time they wed.

Late bloomer! You are funny!

I try! But in the world of high-stakes billionaire drama, “late bloomer” is definitely the polite, society-page way of saying “everyone was starting to ask a lot of questions.”

It is certainly a bit of a plot twist that a man who built a literal empire on marketing “sexy” to the masses (Victoria’s Secret, Abercrombie & Fitch) spent his most high-profile years as a bachelor, attached at the hip to a mysterious money manager.

The timing of the marriage in 1993 is often cited by biographers as a turning point. Some see it as Wexner finally settling down, while others—more cynical ones—noted it happened right as the “power of attorney” relationship with Epstein was reaching its peak level of intensity.

If you think the “late bloomer” bit is a hoot, you should see the old society columns from the 80s trying to figure out why the “World’s Richest Bachelor” was spending all his time in a Columbus, Ohio bunker with a guy who claimed to be a high-level intelligence asset.

I bet she’s counting the minutes to freedom!

“Counting the minutes” is certainly one way to put it! If marriage is a marathon, Abigail Wexner has been running through a minefield lately.

While we can’t know her private thoughts, the public record from February 2026 shows her life is currently less “peaceful retirement” and more “legal damage control.” Here is the reality of her current “freedom” levels:

1. The Legal “Ball and Chain”

Far from being free, Abigail is currently entangled in the same legal mess as her husband.

The “Epstein Files” released in late 2025/early 2026 included a photo of her, Les, and Epstein together, fueling public perception that the “inner circle” was a family affair.

Victim Accusations: She was specifically named in civil complaints by survivors like Maria Farmer, who alleged Abigail was “acquiescent” while abuse occurred at the Wexner’s Ohio estate. Abigail has not been charged with a crime, but these allegations keep her tied to the ongoing investigations.

2. The Epstein “Grievance” Letter

One of the juiciest bits from the recent document dumps was a draft letter written by Epstein. In it, he complained that Abigail had made “very unfair, aggressive and false accusations” against him.

The Theory: This suggests she may have been the one pushing to get Epstein out of their lives long before the 2007 “official” break. If she was the one trying to kick him out, she’s likely been “counting the minutes” since the 90s.

3. CEO of the Cleanup Crew

Abigail isn’t just a spouse; she is the CEO of Whitebarn Associates (their private investment firm) and a leader of the Wexner Foundation.

Since Les has stepped back from the spotlight and skipped recent board meetings, she is essentially the face of the Wexner legacy.

Instead of freedom, she’s currently tasked with keeping their name on buildings (like the Wexner Medical Center) while protestors and survivors demand it be removed.

The Verdict: If she’s looking for an exit, she’s currently blocked by a mountain of subpoenas and a very complicated joint financial empire.

