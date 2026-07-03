How’s Ivanka’s Albanian resort project going?

The luxury resort project in Albania, involving Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, is currently mired in significant controversy, civil unrest, and legal scrutiny.

Courthouse News

As of early July 2026, here is the current status of the development:

Current Situation

· Widespread Protests: A protest movement, often dubbed the “Flamingo Revolution,” has been active for over a month. Demonstrators are rallying against the project due to environmental concerns—specifically the development’s impact on the protected Vjosë–Nartë ecosystem—and broader grievances regarding government transparency and alleged corruption.

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· Escalating Unrest: Protests have recently turned violent. On July 2, 2026, clashes between police and demonstrators occurred outside the Albanian parliament in Tirana, resulting in several injuries and multiple arrests.

Courthouse News

· Official Investigations: The Albanian Special Prosecution Office Against Corruption and Organized Crime (SPAK) launched an investigation in June 2026. The probe is examining the controversial legislative changes made in 2024 that relaxed environmental protections, as well as the suspicious land acquisition processes, which saw land values for the project increase drastically in a short period.

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Project Background

· Scope: The proposed development is a massive undertaking, valued at approximately €1.4 billion, which aims to transform Sazan Island (a former Soviet-era military base) and the Zvërnec peninsula into high-end luxury resorts, villas, and hotels.

Wikipedia

· Development Status: While the project was granted “Strategic Investor” status by the Albanian government—which allows for expedited permitting—the actual construction phase has faced major hurdles. Preparatory work, such as the installation of fencing and the use of bulldozers in late May, served as a primary catalyst for the current wave of public anger.

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· Developer Stance: The project is tied to Jared Kushner’s investment firm, Affinity Partners. The government of Prime Minister Edi Rama has defended the project as a major economic opportunity that will modernize Albania’s tourism industry, despite the significant public and environmental pushback.

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Key Concerns

· Environmental Impact: The proposed sites are critical habitats for endangered species and migratory birds, including flamingos. Conservationists and international bodies like BirdLife International have vehemently opposed the construction.

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· Transparency and Corruption: Opponents argue that the deal was pushed through with a lack of public consultation and have pointed to the opaque nature of the shell companies and financial entities involved in the land acquisition.

The Guardian

Given the current climate of unrest and the ongoing anti-corruption investigation, the future of the project remains highly uncertain.

HOLA

Would you like to know more about the specific environmental concerns regarding the Vjosë–Nartë delta, or are you interested in the details of the ongoing legal probe?

Oh, what a shame. I was so looking forward to visiting Epstein island 2~

It appears the “Flamingo Revolution” has effectively turned the project into a national crisis, and for many, the comparison you made is exactly why the protests have become so intense.

The project is currently facing more than just environmental opposition; it has become a central point of contention for those who view the deal as a symbol of “crony capitalism” and the sell-off of public land to well-connected international figures.

The “Epstein” Comparisons and Public Sentiment

The sentiment you expressed—often appearing in online discourse and among protesters—highlights a deep-seated public anxiety about “private islands” being used by the global elite to operate outside the reach of local laws or public scrutiny.

· Public Outcry: The perception that Sazan Island is being turned into an exclusive enclave for the ultra-wealthy, while the local population struggles with issues like water access and economic migration, has fueled widespread anger.

· “Albania is Not for Sale”: This has become the primary rallying cry of the protest movement. Demonstrators argue that the government has prioritized the interests of foreign investors over the preservation of the country’s own national heritage and sovereign territory.

Why the Comparison Sticks

The intensity of the current protests is linked to several factors that have made the public particularly sensitive to the nature of this deal:

· Lack of Transparency: The massive and rapid surge in the land’s valuation—from approximately €5.5 million to over €122 million in a few months—has led many to believe the project is a vehicle for money laundering and influence peddling rather than a legitimate tourism venture.

· The “Private Island” Narrative: Ivanka Trump’s own public comments, in which she referred to Sazan Island as a “private island” she and her husband had “discovered,” were seen as deeply condescending and dismissive of Albanian sovereignty. This ignited a firestorm of local resentment.

· The Legal Cloud: The involvement of intermediaries currently under investigation for money laundering and drug trafficking has only reinforced the public’s worst fears about the nature of the project.

Given the government’s insistence on moving forward despite the public unrest and the ongoing anti-corruption probe, the situation remains highly volatile. For many in Albania, this is seen as a defining moment for the country’s democratic integrity.

Are you following the specific developments in the legal probe, or were you more interested in the cultural impact of the protests?

What is the Flamingo Revolution?

The “Flamingo Revolution” (Albanian: Revolucioni i Flamingove) is the name given by protesters and the public to the ongoing, massive civil unrest in Albania that began in late May 2026.

Wikipedia

What started as a targeted environmental protest against the construction of a Jared Kushner-backed luxury resort in the ecologically sensitive Vjosë–Nartë Protected Landscape has evolved into a nationwide movement against the government of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Wikipedia

Origins of the Name

The name derives from the greater flamingos that inhabit the Narta Lagoon, a vital wetland area threatened by the proposed resort project. Protesters have adopted the flamingo as their primary symbol, using cutouts, inflatables, and artistic imagery to represent both the protection of the local ecosystem and the broader fight for civic rights. The choice is also metaphorical: like flamingos, who are known for protecting their flocks, the movement is characterized by a collective, grassroots effort to defend the country’s natural and sovereign heritage.

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Why It Escalated

The movement moved from a local environmental struggle to a national political crisis due to several key factors:

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· The Catalyst: On May 30, 2026, a video went viral showing private security guards (hired by developers) violently dragging a demonstrator across the sand dunes at the project site in Zvërnec. The perceived complicity of the police, who stood by without intervening, served as a “powder keg” moment for the public.

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· Broadening Grievances: While the resort was the spark, the fire is fueled by years of frustration regarding “state capture,” where citizens feel that public land, infrastructure, and institutions have been handed over to a small group of politically connected elites and foreign investors with little transparency.

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· Strategic Investor Status: The government’s decision to grant the project “Strategic Investor” status—which bypassed normal environmental impact assessments and public bidding processes—is widely viewed by protesters as institutionalized corruption.

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Goals of the Movement

The “Flamingo Revolution” has moved beyond simply opposing a hotel. As of late June 2026, the movement formalized a set of demands that include:

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1. Resignation: The non-negotiable resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama and his government.

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2. Transition: The formation of a 12-month, non-partisan, technocratic transitional government to oversee new, fair elections.

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3. Legislative Reform: The repeal of the controversial 2024 amendments to the “Law on Protected Areas,” which allowed high-end construction in zones that were previously strictly off-limits.

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4. Accountability: Full, independent investigations (via SPAK) into land ownership changes, potential money laundering, and the “strategic investment” framework.

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5. Constitutional Change: Demands for electoral reform and a permanent, two-term limit for the office of prime minister.

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Scale and Demographics

The movement is remarkably broad. Unlike previous political protests in Albania, which were often seen as being orchestrated by the two main political parties, the Flamingo Revolution is decentralized and grassroots.

· Participants: It is largely led by Gen Z and Millennials, but it has drawn in families, the Albanian diaspora returning home to protest, and elderly citizens who recall the country’s past.

The Revelator

· Impact: Massive demonstrations have occurred in Tirana and other cities, with some estimates reaching up to 250,000 people—a significant portion of the country’s population. It has essentially paralyzed the usual political discourse in the capital and forced the government into a defensive position.

openDemocracy

The “Flamingo” has effectively become a symbol of a generation of Albanians saying “no” to an economic model they believe sells their future to the highest bidder.

OSW

So will Jared have to look for other land, Gaza perhaps?

Jared Kushner is, in fact, already heavily involved in plans for the Gaza Strip, though they are framed very differently than the Albanian resort project.

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In January 2026, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Kushner unveiled what the Trump administration calls a “Master Plan” for the reconstruction of Gaza. This plan is managed under an international body known as the “Board of Peace.”

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The “New Gaza” Plan

The vision Kushner presented is centered on a massive, multibillion-dollar redevelopment project that aims to transform the war-torn territory into a hub for industry, tourism, and modern infrastructure. Key components of the proposal include:

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· “Glitzy” Development: The plan features renderings of luxury waterfront apartment complexes, skyscrapers, high-end business districts, and an international airport and seaport.

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· Economic Hub: Kushner has frequently emphasized the potential value of Gaza’s coastline, suggesting that with the right investment, it could become a thriving economic center. He has previously stated that “waterfront properties in Gaza could be highly valuable.”

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· Infrastructure: The blueprint involves replacing destroyed residential areas with new, modernized urban zones divided into quadrants, connected by new roads and surrounded by large green spaces and industrial parks.

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Controversy and Criticism

The “New Gaza” project has been met with intense skepticism and criticism from international observers, aid organizations, and the people of Gaza themselves:

The Nation

· Lack of Consultation: Critics, including many Palestinian residents, have pointed out that the plan appears to have been drafted with little to no consultation with the local population. Many residents have expressed fear that the new “quadrants” will effectively displace them from their original homes and neighborhoods.

AP News

· “Re-engineering” the Territory: Analysts have noted that the plan seems designed to fundamentally reshape the social and political structure of Gaza, favoring an “economic peace” model that conditions development on disarmament and specific governance reforms led by a U.S.-backed technocratic committee.

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· Concerns over Displacement: Many residents worry that the proposed high-rises and “industrial zones” are not intended for the current population of Gaza, but rather for new investment interests, potentially leading to further erasure of existing communities and refugee camps.

· Scale and Feasibility: While Kushner estimates the cost at $25 billion, many independent experts and international organizations, such as the UN and the World Bank, have estimated that the true cost of rebuilding basic infrastructure in Gaza would be significantly higher—some estimates reaching $80 billion.

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While the project in Albania and the proposal for Gaza represent different geopolitical contexts, both have been driven by Kushner’s specific approach to “real estate diplomacy,” which treats deeply complex regional conflicts through the lens of large-scale, high-value infrastructure development.

Given the intense global scrutiny of the Gaza situation, do you think this “Master Plan” has a higher likelihood of moving forward than the project in Albania, or do you believe it faces similar obstacles?

Election info changes quickly. Verify responses with official sources.

Bwah ha ha ha ha!!!!!!!!

The situation is indeed far from resolved, and both the Albanian resort project and the Gaza “Master Plan” are currently caught in significant, and perhaps insurmountable, gridlock.

Here is the current state of both initiatives as of early July 2026:

The Albania Resort Project: A Legal and Political Quagmire

· Corruption Allegations: The project has been dealt a severe blow by the discovery that a key figure involved in the land acquisition, Artur Shehu, is currently under investigation by the Albanian Special Prosecution Office (SPAK) for alleged drug trafficking and money laundering. This has turned the project into a focal point for anti-corruption sentiment.

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· EU Accession Risks: The European Parliament has issued a formal warning to the Albanian government, stating that pushing forward with the resort could jeopardize the country’s EU accession process, which is currently targeted for 2027.

The Guardian

· Stalled Momentum: The “Flamingo Revolution” continues to disrupt political stability, with mass protests and civil unrest forcing the government into a defensive position. The project’s “strategic investor” status is now being scrutinized as a potential mechanism for illegal land seizure and corruption.

Newsweek

The Gaza “Master Plan”: A Blueprint Without Implementation

While the vision for a “New Gaza” with luxury towers and coastal hubs was presented with great fanfare at Davos in January 2026, the reality on the ground has been vastly different:

· Lack of Funds: Despite $17 billion in pledges made at the inaugural Board of Peace meeting, reports indicate that as of May 2026, the official bank accounts remain empty, with promised funds failing to materialize.

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· Security and Legal Obstacles: The plan—which includes a seaport and airport—is unlikely to receive the necessary approvals from Israel due to stated security concerns. Furthermore, the “Board of Peace” is currently embroiled in controversy over a draft resolution that would grant its members sweeping legal immunity and potentially allow for the seizure of public property “free of charge.”

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· No Tangible Progress: Reconstruction efforts have not yet commenced. The technocratic administration (NCAG) remains largely non-operational, and there is a total lack of consensus between the Board, the Palestinian stakeholders, and regional powers on how to move forward.

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The Bottom Line

While both projects share the common thread of being high-profile, investment-led developments championed by the same inner circle, they are currently defined by stagnation.

In Albania, the public is successfully leveraging protest and international pressure to demand a halt to the project, while in Gaza, the lack of political consensus, the absence of actual funding, and severe security realities have rendered the “master plan” largely aspirational. In both cases, the vision of “glitzy” redevelopment is clashing violently with the complex political and social realities of the regions involved.

Given the current trajectory, do you believe these projects were ever intended to be viable infrastructure, or are they better viewed as political or speculative exercises?

Poor Trump; it seems that he’s plagued with the reverse Midas Touch turning everything he touches to shit.

The sentiment you’re describing—that these high-profile developments are becoming synonymous with scandal and failure—is exactly what has transformed these projects into such intense political lightning rods.

Whether in Albania or the broader “Board of Peace” initiatives, the pattern remains consistent: ambitious, luxury-focused infrastructure plans are colliding with deep public distrust, allegations of corruption, and fundamental questions about who these projects actually serve.

The “Reverse Midas Touch” Narrative

What you’re observing is a growing public consensus that these projects are not just “failing” in a business sense, but are actively damaging the reputations and political stability of everyone associated with them.

· Political Cost: In Albania, the project has arguably become the single greatest threat to Prime Minister Edi Rama’s political future. By hitching his government’s reputation to the Kushner-backed venture, he has provided the opposition with a tangible, localized symbol of “state capture” that has mobilized a quarter-million people in the streets.

Better World Info

· The Transparency Gap: The “Midas” illusion—the idea that bringing in high-level, “strategic” foreign investment will automatically bring prosperity—has, in this instance, backfired. Instead, it has triggered intense scrutiny into land titles, shell companies, and the intersection of private wealth and public governance.

CBS News

· A Recurring Pattern: Critics often point out that the strategy used in these ventures—bypassing local stakeholders, relying on high-level political connections to “fast-track” projects, and prioritizing high-end real estate over local needs—is a consistent approach that frequently leads to public blowback and stalled progress, regardless of the region.

Why the “Shift” Is So Volatile

It isn’t just that the projects are struggling; it’s that they have fundamentally changed how the public perceives these investors.

· In Albania: The “Flamingo Revolution” has effectively signaled that the era of unquestioned, “strategic” land development is over for a significant portion of the population.

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· In Gaza: The “Master Plan” is currently functioning more as a rhetorical tool for international conferences than as a practical blueprint for reconstruction. The lack of funding and the refusal to engage in authentic dialogue with local populations has kept it in a state of suspended animation.

In the end, you are seeing a moment where the “business-first” model of international development is being met with a powerful, grassroots demand for sovereignty, environmental accountability, and transparency. The “poor” outcome for these developers isn’t just about lost money; it’s about the loss of the social license to operate in these communities.

Given the intensity of the pushback you’re seeing, do you think this trend of “investment-led” diplomacy is losing its influence, or is it just waiting for a different, more favorable political climate to re-emerge?

Isn’t Trump himself a kind of living scandal/failure?

Whether one views President Donald Trump’s career as a “living scandal” or a bold disruption depends largely on the political lens through which his administration and actions are viewed. As of July 2026, he remains a deeply polarizing figure, with his presidency characterized by a high degree of conflict and an aggressive use of executive authority.

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The “Scandal/Failure” Perspective

Critics and many legal scholars argue that his tenure has been marked by a consistent erosion of institutional norms and a focus on personal agendas over established governance.

· Constitutional Battles: The Supreme Court’s recent term highlighted this, with the Court striking down several of his key initiatives, such as his attempt to end birthright citizenship and his unilateral imposition of sweeping tariffs. For opponents, these represent significant “failures” of his legal and policy reach.

The Daily Record

· Administrative Disruption: His efforts to reshape the federal government—including the firing of agency heads without cause and the aggressive restructuring of the bureaucracy—are viewed by critics as a dangerous “scandal” of power consolidation, threatening the independence of American institutions.

· Global Instability: Initiatives like the “Board of Peace” in Gaza or the controversial resort investments abroad are often cited by critics as evidence of a “transactional” foreign policy that favors personal connections and private gain over traditional diplomatic stability.

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The “Disruptor/Success” Perspective

Conversely, his supporters and many within his administration frame these same actions as necessary, decisive victories against a “stagnant” status quo.

· Aggressive Executive Power: Supporters often view the Supreme Court’s decisions—such as the ruling that allows the president to fire agency heads—as massive victories that finally grant the executive branch the authority to dismantle bureaucratic inertia.

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· “America First” Agenda: His supporters applaud his refusal to “rubber stamp” international agreements like the USMCA, viewing his move to reopen negotiations as a demonstration of strength and a commitment to securing better terms for American workers and businesses.

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· Defining the Agenda: Even when specific initiatives face pushback, his base often sees the struggle itself as proof that he is actively challenging the “establishment,” whether in Washington, D.C., or in the international arena.

Current Context (July 2026)

We are currently in a period where the American political system is undergoing a significant transformation. The Supreme Court’s recent rulings illustrate a nuanced landscape: while the Court has bolstered his authority to reorganize the executive branch, it has acted as a significant check on his attempts to reshape trade policy, immigration law, and citizenship rules.

The Daily Record

Ultimately, whether these events are described as a “living scandal” or a “powerful transformation” depends on whether you believe the primary role of a president is to preserve traditional democratic institutions or to aggressively reorient them to match a specific political vision.

Do you see the recent Supreme Court rulings as a sign that the checks and balances system is working effectively, or do you think they are simply delaying a more fundamental shift in government structure?

Aren’t even die hard Trump supporters slowly waking up to his grift gene?

The data suggests a complex reality: while President Donald Trump’s overall approval ratings have seen a consistent and notable decline—dropping to roughly 38% in mid-2026—his core base remains remarkably resilient, even as the “grift” narrative gains traction among other demographics.

Marquette Today - Marquette University

The phenomenon you’re asking about is currently being studied by political scientists and pollsters as a “populist paradox.” Here is the breakdown of why this shift is happening—and why it isn’t affecting everyone equally:

The Resilience of the “Core”

· “Strong Republican” Stability: Among self-identified “strong Republicans,” support for the President remains high and stable, hovering around 91%. For these voters, controversies that critics label as “grift” are often interpreted differently—frequently as the actions of a billionaire “businessman-president” fighting against a hostile establishment, or as irrelevant distractions from his core policy goals.

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· The Shared Enemy: Much of the bond between the President and his base is built on a shared antagonism toward perceived institutional enemies (the “deep state,” traditional media, or globalist critics). As long as the base feels that he is effectively attacking those institutions, allegations of personal enrichment are often dismissed as “fake news” or partisan hit jobs.

International Centre for Counter-Terrorism - ICCT

The “Waking Up” Effect (The Erosion)

While the core remains solid, there is clear evidence that the periphery of his coalition is fraying:

· Independent and Leaner Decline: The most significant drops in favorability are occurring among independents and those who identify as “not very strong” Republicans or “Republican leaners.” For these voters, the cumulative effect of ongoing scandals—including international projects like the one in Albania and the unresolved controversies surrounding his foreign policy—is leading to a measurable shift in opinion.

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· The “Economic” Wedge: As inflation, gas prices, and the cost of living remain persistent issues, approval ratings on his handling of the economy have plummeted (with roughly 63% disapproval as of June 2026). When the “businessman” image stops correlating with personal financial stability for the average voter, the “grift” narrative becomes much more potent.

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· International Stigma: The perception that his foreign policy is driven by personal transactionalism (e.g., the “Board of Peace” in Gaza or the Albanian resort) has damaged his reputation among moderate voters who prioritize traditional diplomatic stability.

The Reality of the “Grift” Narrative

The term “grift” has moved from a fringe critique to a central theme in national discourse, significantly impacting how he is viewed by those outside his immediate base. However, the paradox is that the more the establishment attacks him for his business dealings, the more his core supporters feel he is being unfairly targeted.

In this political environment, “waking up” isn’t a universal experience. It is highly conditional on a voter’s primary motivation:

1. If the voter is motivated by cultural grievance and anti-establishment sentiment: They are likely to view allegations of “grift” as just another weapon used by their enemies.

2. If the voter is motivated by economic performance and institutional integrity: They are increasingly disillusioned and are moving away from his support.

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The data shows that while he is undoubtedly losing the “middle”—independents and soft-leaning Republicans—his ability to hold onto his core base through high-intensity, identity-based politics remains the defining feature of the current American political landscape.

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Do you think this “populist paradox”—where scandal often deepens the loyalty of a base while alienating everyone else—is sustainable for the remainder of his second term?

Well, there’s always a ‘core’ of slow-lerners.

The phenomenon you’re pointing to is a major subject of debate among sociologists and political strategists. When analysts look at the “core” of the support base, they are often distinguishing between two types of voters: those who are ideologically committed to a specific vision of America and those who feel genuinely left behind by the modern economy and cultural shifts.

Why the “Core” Persists

There isn’t just one reason why a segment of the population remains unmoved by scandals that appear “obvious” to other observers:

· Information Silos: Many supporters operate within a media ecosystem that filters or reframes these events. What is presented as a “grift” in one news cycle is often presented to them as “persecution of a leader” in theirs. This creates a firewall where the information needed to form a critical opinion never effectively reaches the intended audience.

· The “Enemy of My Enemy” Dynamic: For many, the primary goal is not the success of specific business ventures, but the disruption of the status quo. In this view, if the “establishment” is attacking the President for his business dealings, it reinforces the belief that he is successfully threatening the interests of the powerful people they already dislike.

· Economic Anxiety vs. Performance: For a large portion of the base, support isn’t about the President’s personal wealth; it’s about their own. If they perceive the system as “rigged” against them, they may view his personal enrichment as less relevant than the feeling that he is the only one “playing the game” in a way that—they hope—might eventually benefit them.

The Evolving Landscape

However, the data suggests that even this “core” is not entirely static. As of July 2026, we are seeing some notable shifts:

· Erosion of Identification: Polling indicates that self-identification with the “MAGA” movement among Republicans has dropped by several percentage points since 2025. This suggests that while people may still vote for the party, the intensity of their personal alignment with the President is softening.

College of Social Sciences and Humanities - Northeastern University

· The “Midterm” Effect: With the 2026 midterm elections approaching, the political cost of being tethered to these scandals is becoming a real-world calculation for Republican candidates who rely on the broader electorate, not just the hard-core base.

· Demographic Shifts: Younger voters, including those within traditional Republican-leaning demographics, are showing some of the sharpest declines in support. This indicates that the “grift” and “scandal” narratives are gaining much more traction with new generations who do not share the same historical grievances as older voters.

Pew Research Center

While it’s tempting to categorize those who remain loyal as “slow learners,” the reality is often driven by a deep-seated, systemic distrust of institutions that predates the President and will likely persist long after he leaves office. The question for the coming months is whether the accumulation of these specific controversies—like the unrest in Albania or the stalled reconstruction in Gaza—will finally break through the “firewall” of the core base, or if the polarization is too deep for any single event to move the needle.

Do you believe that a specific event, such as a formal legal conviction or a total economic failure of these major projects, would finally be the “breaking point” for the remaining base?