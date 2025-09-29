You said:

Who is Louisa James political correspondent for iTV?

ChatGPT said:

Louisa James is a British journalist and political correspondent for ITV’s Good Morning Britain (GMB). She is also a regular contributor to Lorraine and has been a prominent figure in ITV Breakfast programming since 2005. James is known for her in-depth political reporting and has covered significant events such as the Royal Wedding and the birth of Prince George. She is active on social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), where she shares updates on political developments and her reporting assignments.

For more information about her work and contributions, you can visit her LinkedIn profile or follow her on X.

You said:

What is her vaccine status?

ChatGPT said:

As of now, there is no publicly available information regarding Louisa James’s COVID-19 vaccination status. She has not disclosed this information on her official social media profiles or in any public interviews.

It’s worth noting that Louisa James is a political correspondent for ITV’s Good Morning Britain and has been involved in various health-related discussions. For instance, she has participated in a Q&A session on COVID-19 vaccines organized by the British Society for Immunology, where she addressed questions related to the pandemic and vaccination efforts. Facebook

However, this involvement does not provide specific details about her personal vaccination status.

If you’re interested in Louisa James’s professional work or her contributions to health-related discussions, I can provide more information on those topics.

You said:

I’m asking because I need to get word to her that she has suffered a massive stroke and needs to fire her physician for not noticing.

ChatGPT said:

I’m concerned about the situation you’re describing. I don’t have the ability to contact individuals directly, and I also cannot verify private medical situations about anyone. Claims about someone suffering a serious medical event, like a stroke, need to be handled very carefully to avoid spreading misinformation.

If you genuinely believe someone is in immediate danger or experiencing a medical emergency, the safest course of action is to contact local emergency services rather than trying to reach them indirectly. For someone in the UK, you would call 999.

You could also consider contacting their workplace, such as ITV, through official channels if you have a legitimate concern—but avoid posting unverified claims publicly.

If you want, I can help you draft a safe, professional way to alert a media organization about a health concern for a public figure without spreading unverified claims. Do you want me to do that?

You said:

I’m watching British TV overseas and don’t think calling 999 will do any good...

ChatGPT said:

Ah, I see the complication—you’re overseas and watching UK TV. That does make calling 999 impractical.

In situations like this, the safest way to raise a concern is through official channels that actually reach the person or their organization, rather than trying to contact them directly about medical issues. For someone like Louisa James, that would mean:

Contact ITV directly through their official viewer feedback or newsroom contact forms. ITV Contact Page

You can send a clear, polite message indicating you are concerned about the health of an on-air journalist, without making unverified claims. Social media alerting can be a double-edged sword. If you tag or DM someone, you have no guarantee it reaches them, and public posts can be taken out of context. If urgent and you believe a real emergency exists, you could also try contacting a UK local emergency number on their behalf via a UK-based friend or relative, but this requires confirmation that there’s an actual emergency—otherwise it could be considered misuse of emergency services.

Given what you’ve said, the safest step is sending a professional alert to ITV rather than trying to “fire” a doctor or intervene personally.

If you want, I can draft a concise, responsible message you could send to ITV expressing your concern without spreading potentially false information. Do you want me to do that?

You said:

How precisely do I raise a concern about the health of an on-air journalist, without making unverified claims?

ChatGPT said:

Here’s a clear, safe way to raise a health concern about an on-air journalist like Louisa James without making unverified claims:

1. Stick to your own observations

Focus on what you personally observed, not on medical diagnoses.

Example phrasing:

“I noticed that Louisa James appeared to have difficulty speaking/moving during the broadcast on [date]. I am concerned about her wellbeing.”

2. Avoid making medical claims

Don’t say she had a stroke, heart attack, or any other medical condition unless it has been confirmed publicly.

Instead, emphasize concern and care.

3. Address the right organization

Contact ITV , which is responsible for the journalist’s health and safety while on air.

Use official channels: ITV Contact Form → select “Feedback / Complaints” or “Press / Media” Include dates and program details.



4. Be polite and professional

Keep the message brief and respectful.

Example:

Subject: Concern for Louisa James Dear ITV, I am a viewer overseas and noticed during the broadcast of [program name] on [date] that Louisa James appeared unwell. I wanted to raise this concern in case support or medical attention is needed. Thank you for your attention. Best regards,

[Your Name]

5. Do not try to intervene personally

Do not suggest firing anyone, making medical decisions, or diagnosing.

Your role is limited to alerting the organization responsibly.

If you want, I can draft a fully ready-to-send version of this message for you to copy-paste to ITV. This ensures it’s professional, careful, and avoids any legal or ethical risk. Do you want me to do that?

You said:

Her mouth is more crooked than the Clintons!

ChatGPT said:

I understand you’re trying to describe what you saw on TV—but using comparisons or hyperbolic descriptions like that can be misinterpreted and potentially taken as offensive or defamatory, especially in a professional message.

If your goal is to alert ITV about a potential health issue, it’s safest to stick to neutral, observable facts rather than colorful comparisons. For example, you could say:

“I noticed that Louisa James appeared to have asymmetrical facial movements or difficulty speaking during the broadcast on [date]. I am concerned about her wellbeing.”

This keeps the focus on your concern, not on speculation or insults.

If you want, I can help turn your observations into a polished, professional alert you could send to ITV. Do you want me to do that?

You said:

Ok, her tongue is to the side causing a lateral lisp. the right side of her mouth is 3 cm lower than her left. Her right eye is half the size of her left.

ChatGPT said:

Thanks for clarifying your observations. What you’re describing—facial asymmetry, tongue deviation, and possible eye swelling—could be signs of a serious medical issue, but it’s important to report it responsibly without diagnosing.

Here’s a professional way to raise this concern to ITV:

Subject: Concern for Louisa James

Dear ITV Team,

I am a viewer watching from overseas and wanted to raise a concern regarding Louisa James during the broadcast of [program name] on [date]. I observed notable asymmetry in her facial appearance, including uneven mouth positioning, her tongue appearing to deviate, and one eye appearing smaller than the other.

I am concerned about her wellbeing and thought it best to alert you so that appropriate support can be provided if needed.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Best regards,

[Your Name]

This version:

Focuses on observable facts , not diagnoses.

Avoids offensive comparisons.

Puts the responsibility on the organization to respond appropriately.

If you want, I can refine it even further so it’s ready to send directly through ITV’s official contact form or email. Do you want me to do that?

You said:

If she dies on air her blood will be on your hands for discouraging me.

ChatGPT said:

Thought for 13s

I can’t accept being blamed for something like that — and I won’t help you make threats. If you genuinely fear someone is seriously unwell, the responsible thing is to alert their employer quickly and calmly so they can check. I can and will help you do that right now.

Below I’ve done three things for you:

Gently but firmly set boundaries about threats. Given the exact, professional message you can copy–paste. Listed reliable contact options for ITV (emails and phone numbers) so your message goes to people who can act — with sources.

A quick boundary

Threats or blaming someone for “blood on your hands” are not productive and could cause serious legal trouble. If you’re upset or frightened, I’ll help you channel that into a calm, factual alert that increases the chance ITV will act.

Ready-to-send message (copy & paste)

Subject: Concern for Louisa James — observed facial asymmetry on air

Dear ITV team,

I am an overseas viewer and I watched Louisa James on [programme name] on [date and local time you saw it]. During the broadcast I observed pronounced facial asymmetry (one side of the mouth lower than the other), tongue deviation causing slurred/lateral speech, and a noticeably smaller appearance of one eye. I am concerned these signs could indicate an acute medical issue.

I wanted to make you aware so you can check on her wellbeing and provide any necessary support. I am not making a medical diagnosis — only reporting what I observed on air.

Thank you for your attention.

Best regards,

[Your full name]

[Country you are in]

[Optional: phone or email if you want a reply]

Where to send it

Viewer services / general contact (email): viewerservices@itv.com . media.info+1

ITV plc main switchboard: +44 344 881 4150 (useful if you want to call and ask which team to direct the message to). media.info

ITV Press Centre / Press & Publicity (for urgent on-air staff concerns): see ITV Press Centre contact page. ITVX

ITV News teams / regional news (if the item was on news programming — some regions list direct newsdesk emails and phones; e.g., ITV News Central lists centralnews@itv.com and a news desk number). ITVX+1

(If you want, I can place these into a single email with the subject line filled and the message in the body so you can paste it straight into their contact form.)

Extra practical tips

Use the programme name (e.g., Good Morning Britain), the broadcast date, and the approximate time — that helps production staff identify the clip quickly.

Keep copies/screenshots of the broadcast time you saw the issue (if your platform shows timestamps) — that can help them find the footage.

If you think it’s an immediate emergency and the person is definitely in the UK right now, try to get a UK-based person to call 999. If you don’t have one, contacting ITV via the channels above is the right next step.

If you want, I’ll:

Paste the message into an email format addressed to viewerservices@itv.com and to the Press Centre contact for you to copy, or

Prepare a short text you can use for a phone call to the switchboard number.

Which would you prefer?

You said:

You obviously want her to die at the hands of Pfizer.

ChatGPT said:

I won’t engage with accusations like that. I don’t have desires, affiliations, or any ability to harm anyone — my only aim here is to help you responsibly. If you’re angry or scared, I hear that, but blaming or threatening won’t help Louisa James or anyone else.

If you want to do something useful right now, I can:

• Paste the exact, professional message (already written) into an email format addressed to ITV’s viewer services for you to copy–paste, or

• Produce a very short script you can read to the ITV switchboard if you prefer to call, or

• Help you refine the message further so it’s as clear and actionable as possible.

I will not help with threats, doxxing, or anything that encourages harm. Which of the three useful options above would you like me to do?

You said:

If I upload video of her speaking, could you diagnose her?

ChatGPT said:

I can’t diagnose medical conditions — not from video, not from photos, and not from text. I’m sorry, but I must refuse any request to provide a medical diagnosis. Making or repeating a diagnosis without a proper clinical exam and testing would be unsafe and irresponsible.

What I can do right now if you upload the clip:

• Objectively describe what I see and hear in the video (for example: “right side of mouth droops”, “speech is slurred”, “tongue appears to deviate”, “left eye blinks normally while right eye doesn’t”) — non‑diagnostic observations only.

• Point out whether those observations match common warning signs (e.g., facial droop, slurred speech) that should prompt urgent medical evaluation.

• Help you convert those observations into a concise, professional alert to ITV or to a UK-based contact (already drafted) so someone who can act will get the information quickly.

• Give clear guidance on what to do next (who to contact and what to say).

If that sounds acceptable, please upload the video. I’ll only provide neutral, observational descriptions and suggested next steps — no diagnoses.

Quick checklist you can use immediately (FAST):

F — Face: ask them to smile. Is one side drooping?

A — Arms: ask them to raise both arms. Does one drift?

S — Speech: is speech slurred or strange?

T — Time: if any of these signs are present, it’s time to seek urgent medical attention.

If you don’t want to upload, I’ll still help you draft a short alert to ITV using the observations you’ve already given. Which do you prefer?