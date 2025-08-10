Timothy’s Newsletter

Roc Findlay
3h

Chatty, beaten into shape again.

Martin - Vetenskapliga partiet
27mEdited

Well, even if there is some fraud, it is my opinion that a majority elected genocidal and democidal politicians, and seem to want to elect them again... it is a kind of "democracy". The mass murders go on with the passive and active support, "democratically"...

... unless you claim that people are being brainwashed 24/7 by mainstream media manure, and sometimes through alternative MSM manure, creating satanic conflicts within society between groups with common basic interests, thus such misled people can not be held "responsible", since they are not "able" to "respond" reasonably, emotionally and logically. They have no ability to cooperate broadly for common goals.

Now, I would say that is evidently true in general, but even if 20% believe they cannot trust media nor the sitting corrupt/compromised politicians, they still do NOTHING to organize and cooperate broadly, with new better parties, so I guess they are now getting it up their own asses as a consequence, AND actually deserving it, and will keep deserve it until they get motivated to do it differently? Right?

Are you motivated yet? If not, then why not? Positivity and constructivism is, in my opinion, the outcome of the right mental movement! You cannot always change the thinking patterns of other people, but you can change yourself, become more positive, imagine solutions and act on them, if you feel motivated to do so! Right?

1 reply by Timothy Winey
1 more comment...

