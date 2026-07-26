The link you provided is to a Substack post by Mark Crispin Miller titled “Captain ‘Sully,’ Danny Glover diagnosed with Alzheimer’s... & more,” published in July 2026.

Mark Crispin Miller is a frequent commentator who often aggregates reports of health issues, medical conditions, or deaths among prominent public figures—such as Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger or actor Danny Glover—to imply a connection to COVID-19 vaccines (the “coincidence” or “died suddenly/diagnosed” narrative).

However, medical conditions like Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, cognitive changes, or neurological issues occur naturally across the general population, including among aging public figures, entirely independent of vaccination status. Publicizing these diagnoses as a connected trend or “coincidence” is a common trope used to fuel unverified health-related conspiracy theories.