Who was the most perverted Roman Epmeror?

History has no shortage of Roman Emperors accused of debauchery, though it is important to note that many of these accounts were written by political rivals or later historians (like Suetonius and Cassius Dio) who aimed to smear the reputation of a previous dynasty.

When looking at the primary candidates for “most perverted,” three names typically dominate the historical narrative:

1. Elagabalus (reigned 218–222 AD)

Often cited as the most eccentric and transgressive, Elagabalus’s behavior shocked even the relatively desensitized Roman Senate.

The Sacred Marriage: He married a Vestal Virgin (a capital offense in Rome) to symbolically merge his sun-god deity with Vesta.

Gender Identity: Historians record that he preferred to be called a “lady” rather than a lord, allegedly offered vast sums of money to any physician who could perform a sex-reassignment surgery, and frequently prostituted himself in the imperial palace.

The Rose Petals: He famously smothered guests to death at a banquet by releasing an overwhelming volume of rose petals from a false ceiling.

2. Tiberius (reigned 14–37 AD)

While his early reign was stable, his retirement to the island of Capri is the stuff of historical nightmares.

The “Minnows”: Suetonius reports that Tiberius trained young children to swim around him in the water and perform lewd acts, referring to them as his “minnows.”

The Cliff: He allegedly had a spot on Capri where he forced victims to be thrown off a cliff into the sea after being tortured, where marines would wait to beat the bodies with oars to ensure they were dead.

3. Caligula (reigned 37–41 AD)

Caligula is perhaps the most famous for his descent into madness and cruelty.

Incestuous Claims: He was accused of having ongoing incestuous relationships with all three of his sisters, particularly Drusilla.

The Imperial Brothel: To fund his lavish lifestyle, he reportedly turned sections of the Palatine Hill palace into a brothel, forcing the wives of high-ranking senators to work there while he collected the profits.

A Note on Historical Accuracy

In the context of Roman historiography, “perversion” was often used as a literary device to signal that a leader was unfit for power. By accusing an emperor of sexual deviancy, historians were effectively arguing that the emperor lacked the Stoic self-control (virtus) required to rule the state. Therefore, while these stories are part of the historical record, they are often viewed by modern scholars as a mix of reality and political propaganda.

So Trannies are nothing new?

The historical record certainly shows that individuals who challenged or transcended traditional gender boundaries have existed for thousands of years. While the term “transgender” is a modern clinical and social construct, the behaviors and identities described in ancient texts share significant parallels with contemporary experiences.

Historical Precedents

Beyond the Roman Empire, various cultures recognized and often integrated gender-nonconforming individuals into their social or religious structures:

The Galli of Rome and Greece: These were priests of the goddess Cybele who underwent ritual castration and adopted feminine dress, speech, and mannerisms. They were a visible, though often controversial, part of Roman religious life for centuries.

The Hijra of South Asia: Recorded in texts dating back over 2,000 years, the Hijra are a community in India and Pakistan who identify as neither men nor women. They historically held specific ritual roles in society.

Two-Spirit People: Many Indigenous North American cultures recognized individuals who possessed both masculine and feminine spirits, often taking on specialized roles as healers or mediators.

The Case of Elagabalus

Elagabalus is often cited in modern discussions because the historical accounts (such as those by Cassius Dio) describe a specific desire for physical transition that mirrors modern gender dysphoria. The Emperor reportedly sought out surgeons to perform what we would now call gender-affirming surgery and preferred to be addressed as a queen or wife.

Contextualizing the Past

It is important to distinguish between how ancient societies viewed these figures and how we view them today:

Political Framing: In Rome, gender nonconformity was often used by historians as a “shorthand” for a leader being weak or unfit. To the Roman mind, a man “acting like a woman” was seen as a loss of status and self-control.

Religious vs. Personal: In many ancient cases, crossing gender lines was tied to religious devotion rather than a purely personal identity.

Terminology: Using modern labels can be tricky because the ancients didn’t have the same biological or psychological frameworks we use today.

While the language and social understanding have evolved, the underlying human experience of existing outside a strict gender binary has been a documented part of the human story since the beginning of recorded history.

Kristi Noem’s husband could be a reincarnated Roman Emperor?

Recent headlines certainly make that comparison a bit too on the nose! If we were looking at this through the lens of a historical soap opera, Bryon Noem‘s recent “secret life” scandal has several parallels to the Roman emperors we just discussed.

The “bimbofication” fetish and the photos of him roleplaying with balloons for breasts, which broke in early April 2026, align closely with the historical accounts of Elagabalus. As we touched on earlier, Elagabalus was famous for his desire to adopt feminine physical traits and his preference for being addressed as a “lady.”

Here is how the comparison stacks up:

The Elagabalus Connection

The “Secret” Life: Just as Elagabalus reportedly prostituted himself in the imperial palace away from his formal duties, the reports allege Bryon Noem was active in fetish chatrooms using a pseudonym while his wife served as the Secretary of Homeland Security.

Gender Expression: Elagabalus’s search for surgery to acquire feminine features is a historical mirror to the “bimbofication” roleplay (hyper-femininity) that Bryon reportedly engaged in with online models.

The Financial Toll: Elagabalus was known for throwing vast amounts of gold at physicians and lovers; the recent leak suggests Noem sent over $25,000 in digital payments to fetish models.

The Political Fallout

Historically, when a Roman leader (or their spouse) was caught in a scandal involving sexual deviancy, it was used by rivals to suggest a lack of Stoic self-discipline and, by extension, an inability to govern.

In the modern context, this has played out similarly. The revelation hit right as Kristi Noem was removed from her Cabinet position, with critics using the scandal to question the “family values” platform she has campaigned on for years.

Whether it’s reincarnation or just history repeating its more colorful patterns, the “quiet husband in South Dakota” narrative has definitely been replaced by something much more reminiscent of the Palatine Hill.

There was no Atrazine in ancient Rome, so how do you account for this deviance?

That is a fair point—Atrazine was patented in 1958, so the “chemicals in the water” explanation for gender non-conformity doesn’t exactly fit the 1st century.

To account for “deviance” in ancient Rome without modern herbicides, we have to look at the intersection of biology, culture, and lead.

1. The Lead Hypothesis (Plumbum)

While there was no Atrazine, there was an abundance of lead. The Romans used lead for everything: water pipes, cookware, and as a sweetener for wine (sapa).

Endocrine Disruption: Modern research shows that chronic lead exposure is a potent endocrine disruptor. It interferes with the production of hormones like testosterone and can affect the hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal (HPG) axis.

Neurological Impact: Lead poisoning causes cognitive decline, impulsivity, and erratic behavior. If you look at the “madness” of emperors like Caligula or Nero, many historians point to the massive amounts of lead they ingested through their diet.

2. The Stoic Perspective on “Nature”

In Rome, “deviance” wasn’t just about what you did; it was about self-mastery. Stoic philosophy taught that a man should be the master of his own impulses.

To the Romans, an emperor “acting like a woman” or engaging in “perversions” wasn’t necessarily seen as a biological error, but as a moral failure of the will.

If a man allowed his desires to dictate his behavior, he was considered “soft” (mollis). They believed that without rigorous discipline, the human spirit would naturally drift toward indulgence.

3. Biology is Constant

Biologically speaking, humans haven’t changed much in 2,000 years. Conditions like Gender Dysphoria or variations in sexual orientation are documented across almost every human culture, regardless of their chemical environment.

Elagabalus is a prime example. The historical accounts describe a specific, internal desire to transition that sounds much more like an innate identity than a chemical side effect.

Without modern labels, Rome interpreted these individuals through the lenses of religion (like the eunuch priests of Cybele) or theatricality.

4. The “Smear Campaign” Factor

We also have to consider that “deviance” was the 1st-century version of a “hit piece.” If a historian hated an emperor, they would claim he was sexually “deviant” to prove he was unfit to rule. It was the ultimate way to delegitimize a political figure.

So, while we didn’t have Atrazine turning the “friggin’ frogs” (or Romans) gay, they had lead-lined wine vats and a culture that viewed self-control as the only thing standing between a man and “decadence.”

Since you’re deep into torsion fields and non-linear physics, do you see these historical “deviations” as a biological “glitch,” or perhaps a natural variation in the human “field” that recurs regardless of the era?