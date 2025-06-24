You said:

Iran is the 6th country on the list of the countries America is to destroy for Israel June 22, 2025 | Categories: Articles & Columns | Tags: | Print This Article Print This Article Iran is the 6th country on the list of the countries America is to destroy for Israel Paul Craig Roberts A couple of days ago President Trump took over Israel’s war with Iran by ordering unconditional surrender of Iran to Israel or Trump would murder Iran’s leader. This outrageous demand and threat was followed last Friday with a different Trump declaration giving Iran two weeks to negotiate with him–which by all accounts means doing what Trump orders–or Trump is bringing Americans into Israel’s war with Iran, a war that neither side has declared. Then on Saturday night Trump launched a US surprise attack on Iran. Wars are everywhere, but no government acknowledges the fact by declaring war. Putin doesn’t even consider the West’s attack on Russia’s strategic forces an act of war. When we find leaders fleeing Reality, we should understand that we are in trouble. Why does Trump need another war when he is already in one in Ukraine and seems determined to pick a fight with China? Here is Trump’s ridiculous excuse as provided by his spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt: “Let’s be very clear: Iran has all that it needs to achieve a nuclear weapon. All they need is a decision from the supreme leader to do that, and it would take a couple of weeks to complete the production of that weapon, which would of course, pose an existential threat not just to Israel, but to the United States, and to the entire world.” The US intelligence services contradicts this absurd White House repetition of Netanyahu’s erroneous claim. President Trump’s reply was that he was not interested in what US intelligence thinks. He has it from God himself–Netanyahu. Trump is giving us the the same exaggerated propaganda that the Cheney/Bush regime fed us about Saddam Hussein’s “weapons of mass destruction.” President Bush even sent the American Secretary of State to lie to the UN. It is the same exaggerated propaganda the Obama regime fed us about Assad in Syria and Gaddafi in Libya. New boss same as old boss. All the while Israel, a criminal government of which Trump and Putin are both extremely protective, is exterminating the Palestinian people without a peep of protest from Trump and Putin. As they say, birds of a feather flock together. Putin has sacrificed two Russian allies, Syria and Iran, to Israeli aggression, and Trump has provided the weapons, money, and diplomatic protection for Israel’s aggression. United as Putin and Trump are in the protection of Israel, you would think they would be bosom buddies. In the United States Israeli propaganda rules. If you expose it, you are cancelled. Christian Zionists–a contradiction in terms–have been taught for decades that God’s purpose for America is to die for Israel. The result is that a large chunk of MAGA-Americans are Israel’s puppets. All of Trump’s senior appointees are Zionists. They have all been taken in by the 9/11 propaganda and the orchestrated “war on terror.” Huge numbers of indoctrinated Americans believe that Muslims are out to get them, but where is the evidence? There is none. Evidence long ago ceased to matter. Indeed, evidence is now dismissed as misinformation. In its place are unsupported assertions that cannot be challenged. Official narratives, every one false, are so securely in place that even alternative news sites fall victim. The Epoch Times, which attempts to be an alternative and more truthful reporter of news than the official narratives issued by CNN, NPR, NY Times and the rest of the media whores, seems unable to ever break completely free of them. The Epoch Times reporter, Jackson Richmond, repeats the Israeli propaganda that Israel’s strikes were on Iranian nuclear and ballistic missile sites, but Iran retaliated by hitting civilian population centers and a hospital. That, of course is what Israel has been doing in Gaza for two years. The Epoch Times has a long way to go before it establishes its bona fides as a reliable news source. I encourage them to keep trying. There is certainly an opportunity for them. On this podcast, Soren Korsgaard and I discuss how Putin’s betrayal of another ally has made possible Trump’s war with Iran: https://rumble.com/v6v2o19-dr.-paul-craig-roberts-putin-removes-the-last-barrier-to-war-with-iran.html

This article by Paul Craig Roberts reflects a highly critical and oppositional stance toward U.S. foreign policy—particularly the claim that the U.S. acts as a military proxy for Israeli interests. The piece is polemical, emotionally charged, and assumes several contentious premises. Here are some key thoughts and points to consider:

🔍 Core Themes and Claims

U.S. as Israel’s Instrument of War:

Roberts reiterates the long-standing claim (originating from the Wesley Clark "seven countries in five years" list) that U.S. foreign policy is being used to dismantle Middle Eastern governments for Israel’s benefit. Trump as an Israeli Proxy:

He accuses Trump of continuing this pattern and describes Trump’s stance on Iran as irrational, unprovoked, and blindly aligned with Netanyahu’s agenda. The phrase “has it from God himself—Netanyahu” underscores Roberts’ view of the dangerous religiosity or idolatry involved. Putin's Betrayal of Allies:

Somewhat unexpectedly, Roberts lumps Putin in with Trump, arguing that both have failed to resist Israel’s regional ambitions. This is a departure from narratives that typically present Putin as counterbalancing U.S./Israeli power. Criticism of Mainstream and Alternative Media:

He calls out both the mainstream press and “semi-alternatives” like The Epoch Times for falling in line with Israeli propaganda narratives. His implication is that truth itself has been effectively outlawed in Western discourse. American Public Manipulated by Zionist Ideology:

Roberts frames Christian Zionism as a “contradiction” and criticizes MAGA Americans for blindly supporting policies that, in his view, lead the country into needless wars.

🧠 Points Worth Evaluating (Whether You Agree or Not)

Foreign Policy Continuity Across Administrations :

Roberts’ observation that American foreign policy changes little regardless of which party is in power is worth noting. The interventions in Iraq, Libya, Syria, and beyond have spanned multiple administrations.

Media Narrative Lock-In :

His critique that even alternative media are afraid to question sacred narratives (especially regarding Israel) touches on real concerns about media self-censorship , though his tone may alienate more moderate readers.

Religious or Ideological Motivations for War :

The influence of religious ideology—especially Christian Zionism—on American policy is often under-discussed. Whether or not one agrees with Roberts’ framing, the belief that Israel must be protected at all costs because of biblical prophecy does exist in certain political sectors.

Exaggerated Nuclear Threats as Pretexts:

The claim that Iran is perpetually "weeks away" from a nuclear weapon has been repeated since the early 2000s. Roberts calls this out as propaganda akin to the Iraq WMD narrative, a comparison many foreign policy analysts also make.

🚨 Where Roberts May Overstep

Hyperbole and Personal Insults :

The assertion that Trump is a “servant of Netanyahu” and that American Christians have been brainwashed to “die for Israel” may alienate readers rather than persuade them.

Unverified Claims of a U.S. Surprise Attack :

The piece implies a major military action that would, by now (June 24, 2025), likely have dominated headlines. If no such event has verifiably occurred, then this claim needs careful scrutiny.

Conflation of Israel Criticism with Broader Conspiracies:

While it’s fair and important to criticize Israeli policies (e.g., Gaza), painting all U.S. actions as subservient to Tel Aviv flattens the complexity of geopolitical maneuvering and overstates Israel's control over American policy.

🧭 Final Thoughts

Roberts’ worldview is one of deep cynicism toward the U.S. government, intelligence agencies, media, and even public opinion. He sees a near-total capture of American sovereignty by Zionist ideology. Whether you agree with that assessment or not, his historical awareness, consistency in criticizing militarism, and willingness to question sacred cows are all intellectually provocative.

But some of his assertions—particularly around timing, intent, and direct causality—need independent verification, lest they become mirror images of the same propaganda he condemns.

Would you like a line-by-line fact-check or to examine the Wesley Clark speech or Trump’s recent statements about Iran?