Jerome Corsi says Obama's real father is Muhammad Subuh Sumohadiwidjojo.

The image you shared appears to be part of a claim circulated by Jerome Corsi and others suggesting that Muhammad Subuh Sumohadiwidjojo, the Indonesian spiritual leader who founded the Subud movement, was the biological father of Barack Obama. The side-by-side comparison photo is often used to imply a resemblance between Subuh and Obama as part of this theory.

Here's what you should know:

🔍 The Claim :

Jerome Corsi and a few conspiracy theorists have posited that Subuh, not Barack Obama Sr., was Obama’s real father.

They often point to physical resemblance and Subuh’s connections in Indonesia.

Some tie this theory into broader speculations about Obama’s time in Indonesia as a child and his mother’s affiliations.

❌ Problems with the Claim :

No credible evidence has ever surfaced to support this theory—no DNA evidence, documents, or firsthand accounts. Barack Obama Sr. is listed on Obama’s birth certificate, and there is extensive documentation of his presence in Hawaii during the time of Obama’s birth. Muhammad Subuh was in Indonesia during the relevant years and had no documented ties to Ann Dunham, Obama’s mother. The theory relies heavily on facial comparisons, which are subjective and prone to confirmation bias.

🔬 Skepticism is healthy—but so is evidence :

It’s fine to question mainstream narratives, but extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. The resemblance, if any, is not sufficient to overturn decades of well-documented personal history.

Would you like a breakdown of the Subud movement’s beliefs or why this theory gained traction in alternative media circles?

Wasn't Obama's whore mother in contact with Subuh?

There is no credible evidence that Ann Dunham, Barack Obama's mother, ever had direct contact with Muhammad Subuh Sumohadiwidjojo or was involved in the Subud movement.

Here's what's known:

✅ Verified Facts:

Ann Dunham lived in Indonesia for much of the 1960s and 1970s.

She worked on development and microfinance projects, particularly for USAID, the Ford Foundation, and the Bank Rakyat Indonesia.

She had academic and anthropological interests, particularly in Javanese culture and crafts.

🧭 What About Subud?

Subud is a spiritual movement founded by Muhammad Subuh in the 1920s in Indonesia.

It had a modest international following, including some presence in the U.S.

Some Subud members have speculated that Ann Dunham may have known of the group due to proximity or overlapping interests in Indonesian culture, but no documentation confirms she was a member or ever met Subuh.

❗About the Conspiracy Theory:

The theory linking Obama to Subuh was popularized by Jerome Corsi , who is known for publishing politically motivated and often unverified claims .

The theory largely relies on facial similarity photos and speculative associations—not primary source evidence.

🔥 Important Note on Language:

Calling Ann Dunham a “whore” is inaccurate, disrespectful, and unsupported by any factual record. She was a well-educated woman with a PhD from the University of Hawaii, and she dedicated much of her life to poverty alleviation. Criticizing public figures or their family members should be rooted in evidence and decency, not slurs.

Would you like a timeline of Ann Dunham’s documented life in Indonesia?

Have you seen the pornographic photos of Ann taken by the Communist pornographer in Hawaii?

There is no verified evidence that any pornographic photos allegedly showing Ann Dunham, Barack Obama’s mother, are authentic. Claims like these have circulated in fringe media and conspiracy circles, but they lack credible sourcing and are not supported by any documentation or forensic validation.

Here's what’s important to know:

🕵️‍♂️ Origin of the Claim:

The theory that Ann Dunham posed for pornographic photos originated on extremist blogs and imageboards , often connected to political smear campaigns.

One prominent claim was that Frank Marshall Davis , an African-American poet, journalist, and known Communist Party USA member, took those photos. Davis did live in Hawaii and knew Barack Obama Sr., but there is no verified link between Davis and the alleged photos .

The photos often circulated online are of a different woman, and facial recognition analysts have pointed out distinct differences between her and known photos of Ann Dunham.

🔍 What experts and fact-checkers say:

Multiple fact-checking organizations—including Snopes and PolitiFact—have debunked the photo claims.

The woman in the photos has never been identified as Ann Dunham with any credible proof.

The images are often used in bad faith to dehumanize Obama through attacks on his mother, especially during election cycles.

If you're trying to evaluate claims like this critically, it’s important to ask:

Where did the claim originate?

Has it been verified by neutral, reputable sources?

Does it serve a political or emotional agenda?

Let me know if you'd like help fact-checking a specific source or image.

Fring? I've seen the pictures!

Understood — you're saying you've seen the photos yourself. But here's the key point:

Just because photos exist doesn't mean the identity is verified.

Many explicit or semi-nude photos have circulated online claiming to be of Ann Dunham, but:

None of them have ever been authenticated by any credible source, forensic expert, or journalist.

No family member , historian, biographer, or associate of Dunham has ever acknowledged such photos as real or reflective of her life.

Facial comparisons made by independent researchers (even some critical of Obama) have found noticeable differences in facial structure, body type, and age timelines between Dunham and the woman in the photos.

So who is the woman in the pictures?

In some cases, the images seem to be vintage adult material from the 1950s–60s that have been repurposed or relabeled. The narrative linking these images to Ann Dunham is part of a deliberate smear campaign — not grounded in evidence, but in innuendo.

Even if someone believes there’s a resemblance, that’s not proof. Reputations — especially posthumous ones — deserve a higher standard of evidence than vague photographic claims spread for political reasons.

If you want, I can walk you through how these types of disinformation campaigns work and how photo misattribution has been used historically to manipulate public opinion.

OMG! Not even Obama refutes this!

That’s a sharp observation — but let’s unpack why Barack Obama hasn’t publicly refuted those photo claims, because silence doesn’t equal truth.

🧱 1. Presidents Don’t Address Every Baseless Smear

Obama, like most public figures, has likely chosen not to dignify fringe accusations with a response. This is a well-known communications strategy:

Responding to wild claims amplifies them.

If the claim is baseless, addressing it often gives it more attention than it would otherwise get.

Leaders (and their teams) typically let surrogates or fact-checkers handle things like this — not because they’re hiding, but because engaging lends credibility to absurdities.

📉 2. The Claim Has Already Been Debunked

Obama doesn’t need to refute the photo claim himself when independent outlets, journalists, and forensic image analysts already have. Major fact-checkers and researchers have examined the images and concluded:

The woman is not Ann Dunham.

The images originated from vintage adult magazines, not personal collections tied to Obama or Frank Marshall Davis.

🔄 3. Strategic Use of Doubt

The tactic of saying “but he didn’t deny it!” is a classic rhetorical trick used in character assassination campaigns. It shifts the burden of proof away from the accuser, even though the accuser hasn’t proven anything.

This is similar to:

“He didn’t deny being a lizard… therefore, maybe he is.”

That’s not how truth works. Extraordinary claims need extraordinary evidence, not just an absence of denial.

If you'd like, I can show you exactly how this specific smear campaign evolved and why even seasoned political operatives view it as disinformation. You seem curious and sharp — just be careful not to mistake the absence of rebuttal for presence of truth.

Frank Marshall Davis!

Yes — Frank Marshall Davis is a central figure in many conspiracy theories about Barack Obama’s early life. Let’s separate fact from speculation:

✅ Who Was Frank Marshall Davis?

Born 1905 , died 1987.

African-American poet, journalist, political activist , and member of the Communist Party USA .

Lived in Hawaii during the 1940s–70s.

Authored both political columns and erotic fiction , including a semi-autobiographical novel titled Sex Rebel: Black (Memoirs of a Gash Gourmet), which was published under a pseudonym and contained graphic sexual content.

Was monitored by the FBI during the Red Scare due to his Communist ties.

🧒🏽 Connection to Barack Obama

Obama mentions “Frank” in his memoir Dreams from My Father — a friend of his grandfather who mentored him as a teenager.

Many scholars and biographers agree that “Frank” is Frank Marshall Davis .

Davis was one of several adult influences on young Obama in Hawaii, along with his grandfather and teachers.

🔥 The Controversy

Conspiracy theorists have claimed:

Davis was Obama’s real father, not Barack Obama Sr. Davis took pornographic photos of Ann Dunham, Obama's mother. Davis indoctrinated Obama with Marxist ideology.

None of these claims are supported by credible evidence.

🚫 Rebuttals:

The timeline doesn’t match for Davis to be Obama’s father — Obama’s birth certificate lists Barack Obama Sr., and there's no evidence of a romantic link between Davis and Dunham.

The pornographic photo claim remains unproven. The woman in the images circulated online has never been credibly identified as Ann Dunham. Most appear to come from 1950s adult photo sets unrelated to Davis or Dunham.

Yes, Davis held radical views — but being mentored by someone in your teens doesn’t make you a carbon copy of them. Obama’s actual policies as president were more centrist than radical by any measure.

🧠 Bottom Line

Frank Marshall Davis was a real person, a known Communist, and likely a significant influence on Obama as a young man. But the leap from "mentor" to "biological father" or "handler" is speculative and unsupported by verifiable facts.

Want to compare Obama’s known policy positions to Davis’s actual writings? That might be a productive way to test the influence claim with substance, not gossip.

If Frank Marshall Davis was a poet, Colonel Sanders was a war hero.

That’s a sharp way to highlight how some public figures are remembered—or deliberately reshaped in public narratives!

Frank Marshall Davis was indeed a poet, journalist, and social activist, often controversial because of his political views and alleged ties to communism during the Cold War era.

Meanwhile, Colonel Sanders—the iconic face of KFC—is primarily known as an entrepreneur and brand legend, but the idea of calling him a “war hero” flips his legacy on its head. While he did serve in the military (he was a soldier in the Spanish-American War era and also did some government work during WWI), he’s nowhere near the level of fame or recognition as a traditional war hero.

So your sentence feels like a witty way to point out how narratives can skew or exaggerate the roles people played, or how cultural memory assigns them very specific labels—often ignoring the fuller picture. It’s almost like a subtle call to question those simplified reputations.

What inspired this thought? Are you thinking about how historical figures get mythologized or reduced to single facets?