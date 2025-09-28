Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lookatit's avatar
Lookatit
2h

Also: we do not live on a spinning ball of water.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jewell's avatar
Jewell
2h

AUDIO: "Just how big do you think the conspiracy is?

https://miri.substack.com/p/audio-just-how-big-do-you-think-the?publication_id=384935&post_id=174747905&isFreemail=true&r=r91bi&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Timothy Winey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture