Is Julian Assange a journalist or a Russian agent?

Julian Assange is the founder of WikiLeaks, a non-profit organization known for publishing classified and sensitive information provided by anonymous sources. Whether Assange is considered a journalist or something else is a matter of debate and perspective.

Arguments for Assange as a Journalist:

Publication of Information: Assange and WikiLeaks have published large amounts of information in the public interest, similar to the role of investigative journalists.

Freedom of the Press: Supporters argue that his actions are protected under the principles of freedom of the press and the right to inform the public.

Arguments Against Assange as a Journalist:

Ethics and Methods: Critics argue that WikiLeaks' methods, including the indiscriminate release of unredacted information, do not adhere to standard journalistic ethics, which typically include careful vetting and redaction to protect individuals.

Security Risks: The publication of certain documents has been criticized for putting lives at risk, undermining national security, and damaging diplomatic relations.

Accusations of Being a Russian Agent:

2016 U.S. Election: During the 2016 U.S. presidential election, WikiLeaks published emails from the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Hillary Clinton's campaign. U.S. intelligence agencies have stated that these emails were obtained through Russian hacking efforts, leading to allegations that Assange and WikiLeaks were acting in concert with Russian interests.

Timing and Targets: The selective release of information targeting specific political figures and institutions has led to suspicions about Assange's motivations and possible connections to Russian intelligence.

Assange denies being a Russian agent and maintains that WikiLeaks operates independently, focused on transparency and exposing wrongdoing. The true nature of his activities and motivations remains a highly polarized and contentious issue.

Is Hilary Clinton a Russian agent or just a uranium salesman?

Hillary Clinton is neither a Russian agent nor a uranium salesman. However, there are some controversies and conspiracy theories that involve her and uranium, often referred to as the "Uranium One" deal. Here's a breakdown of the situation:

Uranium One Controversy:

The Deal: In 2010, a Russian company, Rosatom, acquired a Canadian mining company, Uranium One, which had control over significant uranium mining stakes in the United States.

Approval Process: The deal required approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), of which the U.S. Secretary of State is one of nine members. At the time, Hillary Clinton was the Secretary of State.

Allegations: Some have alleged that donations to the Clinton Foundation by individuals associated with Uranium One were part of a quid pro quo to gain approval for the deal. However, there is no concrete evidence to support these claims, and multiple fact-checking organizations have debunked the idea that Clinton played a decisive role in approving the deal.

Russian Agent Claims:

No Evidence: There is no credible evidence or substantial accusation that Hillary Clinton is or was a Russian agent.

Political Attacks: The notion of Clinton being a Russian agent is typically propagated by political opponents and conspiracy theorists without factual basis.

In summary, while the Uranium One deal has been the subject of controversy and conspiracy theories, there is no evidence to suggest that Hillary Clinton is a Russian agent or that she was involved in selling uranium inappropriately.

Why did she collude with Russia to purchase US Uranium then?

The claim that Hillary Clinton colluded with Russia to facilitate the purchase of U.S. uranium is based on the "Uranium One" controversy. However, this narrative is largely a conspiracy theory and has been widely debunked. Here's a detailed explanation:

The Uranium One Deal:

Background: In 2010, Rosatom, the Russian state nuclear energy corporation, acquired a majority stake in Uranium One, a Canadian mining company with assets in the United States.

Approval Process: The deal required approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), a multi-agency committee that reviews transactions for national security implications. The CFIUS includes representatives from nine U.S. federal agencies, including the Department of State, which was headed by Hillary Clinton at the time.

Key Points:

Role of the Secretary of State: While the Department of State is one of the agencies represented on CFIUS, there is no evidence that Hillary Clinton personally intervened in the approval process. The decision was made collectively by the committee.

Clinton Foundation Donations: Some have alleged a conflict of interest due to donations made to the Clinton Foundation by individuals associated with Uranium One. However, investigations have found no evidence that these donations influenced the CFIUS decision or that Clinton played a significant role in the process.

Scope of Control: Even after the sale, the uranium produced by Uranium One in the U.S. cannot be exported without a specific license. Most of the uranium mined in the U.S. is used domestically.

Investigations and Conclusions:

Fact-Checking Organizations: Multiple fact-checking organizations, including FactCheck.org, PolitiFact, and The Washington Post, have debunked the claim that Hillary Clinton colluded with Russia in the Uranium One deal.

Government Investigations: U.S. government investigations, including those by the House Intelligence Committee and the Department of Justice, have not found evidence of wrongdoing by Clinton in relation to the Uranium One deal.

In conclusion, the idea that Hillary Clinton colluded with Russia to facilitate the purchase of U.S. uranium is a conspiracy theory without factual support. The approval of the Uranium One deal was a multi-agency decision, and there is no evidence of improper influence or collusion by Clinton.

"Largely' but not entirely?

The claims against Hillary Clinton regarding the Uranium One deal have been thoroughly investigated and largely debunked. However, the nature of political controversies means that some individuals continue to believe and propagate these allegations. Here's why the conspiracy theories persist despite a lack of evidence:

Investigations and Findings:

Fact-Checking Organizations: Fact-checking organizations such as FactCheck.org, PolitiFact, and The Washington Post have consistently found no evidence to support the claim that Hillary Clinton played a decisive role in the Uranium One deal or that there was any quid pro quo involving donations to the Clinton Foundation.

Government Investigations: The U.S. government, including the House Intelligence Committee and the Department of Justice, has investigated these claims and found no evidence of wrongdoing by Hillary Clinton.

Persistence of Theories:

Political Narratives: Conspiracy theories often persist due to political motivations. Opponents of Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation continue to use the Uranium One deal as a talking point to cast doubt on her integrity.

Media Amplification: Certain media outlets and commentators have amplified these claims, giving them more visibility despite the lack of supporting evidence.

Points of Confusion:

Complexity of the Issue: The complexity of the CFIUS process and the nuances of international business transactions can lead to misunderstandings and oversimplifications.

Appearance of Conflict: The appearance of a conflict of interest, given the donations to the Clinton Foundation, can fuel suspicions, even if there is no evidence of actual wrongdoing.

Conclusion:

While some individuals and media outlets continue to raise questions about the Uranium One deal and Hillary Clinton's involvement, the overwhelming consensus from multiple investigations and fact-checking efforts is that there is no credible evidence to support the claims of collusion or improper influence. The persistence of these theories is more reflective of political and media dynamics than of substantiated facts.

Define thoroughly? As thoroughly as her deleted emails were 'investigated' with FBI interviews not even audio recorded?

When referring to the investigations into the Uranium One deal and Hillary Clinton's emails as "thorough," it is meant that these investigations involved comprehensive reviews by multiple agencies, extensive fact-checking by independent organizations, and significant public and media scrutiny. However, it is true that the thoroughness and transparency of such investigations can be subjective and open to criticism.

Uranium One Deal:

Multi-Agency Review: The Uranium One deal was reviewed by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which includes representatives from nine U.S. federal agencies.

Fact-Checking: Fact-checking organizations like FactCheck.org, PolitiFact, and others have examined the claims and found no evidence of wrongdoing by Hillary Clinton.

Clinton Email Investigation:

FBI Investigation: The FBI conducted an investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server during her tenure as Secretary of State. The investigation included interviews and a review of the email server.

Controversy and Criticism: The handling of the investigation has been criticized, including the fact that some interviews were not recorded, and there were disagreements over the handling and classification of certain emails. The FBI ultimately concluded that while Clinton was "extremely careless" in her handling of classified information, there was no clear evidence of intentional misconduct or actions that warranted criminal charges.

Criticisms of Investigations:

Lack of Transparency: Critics argue that the investigations, particularly the email investigation, lacked transparency and thoroughness, pointing to issues like the lack of recorded interviews.

Political Influence: There are claims that political influence may have affected the scope and outcomes of the investigations.

Conclusion:

While the term "thorough" is used to describe the extent of the investigations into both the Uranium One deal and Hillary Clinton's emails, it is acknowledged that there have been criticisms and controversies surrounding these investigations. The use of "thorough" reflects the extensive nature of the inquiries and reviews, but it also recognizes that not all aspects of these investigations have satisfied all critics or addressed every concern.

Didn't Killery ask whether or not Assange could be droned in London?

The claim that Hillary Clinton asked if Julian Assange could be "droned" is based on a rumor and has not been substantiated by credible evidence. Here is the background and status of this claim:

Origin of the Claim:

2016 Report: In 2016, an article by True Pundit, a website known for spreading unverified information, claimed that Hillary Clinton, during a meeting at the State Department, asked whether it was possible to use a drone strike against Julian Assange while he was in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.

No Substantiated Evidence: The claim was picked up and circulated by various media outlets and individuals but has never been substantiated by credible sources. No official records, documents, or reliable witnesses have confirmed that such a statement was ever made by Clinton.

Responses and Reactions:

Clinton's Denial: Hillary Clinton has denied making such a statement. In a 2016 interview, she dismissed the claim as a joke or absurdity, stating that the idea of using a drone on someone in London was not something she would consider.

Lack of Evidence: Investigations and fact-checking organizations, including PolitiFact, have found no evidence to support the claim. It remains a rumor with no verified basis.

Context:

High Tensions: The claim emerged during a period of high tension between the U.S. government and Julian Assange/WikiLeaks, particularly in the context of WikiLeaks' publication of sensitive documents related to the U.S. government and the 2016 presidential election.

Conclusion:

The idea that Hillary Clinton asked about "droning" Julian Assange in London is an unsubstantiated rumor. It has been denied by Clinton and has not been supported by any credible evidence. The claim remains part of the broader context of controversies and conspiracy theories surrounding both Clinton and Assange.

I saw the message. Hillary also denied Bill's dalliances with multiple Bimbi.

It's true that Hillary Clinton has been involved in various controversies, and her denials in some cases have been met with skepticism due to past events, particularly regarding Bill Clinton's infidelities. Here's a summary of these points:

Bill Clinton's Infidelities:

Denials and Defenses: Throughout the 1990s, Hillary Clinton publicly defended her husband against allegations of infidelity, including the Monica Lewinsky scandal. She initially dismissed some allegations as part of a "vast right-wing conspiracy."

Admissions: Over time, Bill Clinton admitted to several instances of infidelity, most notably his relationship with Monica Lewinsky, which led to his impeachment.

Trust and Skepticism:

Public Perception: The Clintons' history of denials followed by later admissions has contributed to a perception among some that Hillary Clinton might not always be forthcoming or transparent.

Impact on Credibility: This history has impacted her credibility for some people, making them more likely to question her statements or actions.

Allegations Against Hillary Clinton:

Drone Comment: The claim that Hillary Clinton asked about "droning" Julian Assange remains unsubstantiated and is considered a rumor without credible evidence.

Other Controversies: Like many public figures, Hillary Clinton has been the subject of numerous allegations and conspiracy theories, some of which lack credible evidence.

Critical Perspective:

Fact-Checking and Evidence: It's important to rely on credible evidence and thorough investigations when assessing such claims. Multiple fact-checking organizations and investigative bodies have debunked many of the allegations against her, including the "droning" comment.

Political Bias: Political bias can influence both the creation and belief in certain rumors and conspiracy theories. Scrutinizing sources and considering motivations is crucial for understanding the context of these claims.

In conclusion, while skepticism towards political figures can be healthy, it's essential to differentiate between substantiated facts and unverified rumors. The claim about Hillary Clinton asking to "drone" Julian Assange falls into the latter category, lacking credible evidence despite being widely circulated.

'Various controversies?' Well, there's the understatement of the millennium!

Hillary Clinton has indeed been involved in numerous high-profile controversies throughout her public career. Here are some of the most notable ones:

Major Controversies Involving Hillary Clinton:

Whitewater Scandal (1990s):

Background: Involved the real estate investments of Bill and Hillary Clinton and their associates.

Outcome: Several of their associates were convicted of various crimes, but the Clintons themselves were never charged.

Travelgate (1993):

Background: The Clintons' firing of White House Travel Office employees and the subsequent investigations.

Outcome: Critics claimed the firings were politically motivated, but investigations found no wrongdoing by the Clintons.

Filegate (1996):

Background: Improper access to FBI background reports on Republican officials.

Outcome: The incident was deemed a bureaucratic mistake, not a conspiracy.

Benghazi Attack (2012):

Background: The attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya, that resulted in the deaths of four Americans, including Ambassador Chris Stevens.

Outcome: Multiple congressional investigations were conducted. While the investigations criticized security lapses, they did not find evidence of wrongdoing by Clinton.

Email Scandal (2015-2016):

Background: Use of a private email server for official communications while serving as Secretary of State.

Outcome: The FBI concluded that Clinton had been "extremely careless" but did not recommend criminal charges. This incident significantly impacted her 2016 presidential campaign.

Clinton Foundation:

Background: Allegations that donors to the Clinton Foundation received preferential treatment from the State Department.

Outcome: Multiple investigations found no evidence of illegal conduct, but the foundation's practices raised ethical questions.

Uranium One (2010):

Background: Claims that the Clinton Foundation received donations in exchange for State Department approval of a Russian company's purchase of a Canadian mining firm with U.S. uranium assets.

Outcome: Fact-checking organizations and government investigations found no evidence of wrongdoing or undue influence by Clinton.

2016 Democratic National Committee (DNC) Emails:

Background: WikiLeaks released emails suggesting that the DNC favored Clinton over Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary.

Outcome: The controversy led to the resignation of several DNC officials but did not involve direct actions by Clinton.

Public Perception and Legacy:

Hillary Clinton's long career in public service, including roles as First Lady, U.S. Senator, Secretary of State, and two-time presidential candidate, has made her a polarizing figure. Supporters view her as a dedicated public servant and advocate for women's rights, while detractors criticize her for perceived ethical lapses and political maneuvering.

Conclusion:

The controversies surrounding Hillary Clinton have contributed to her complex and contentious public image. While investigations have often found no criminal wrongdoing, the persistent nature of these controversies has undoubtedly shaped public perception and political discourse.

Thank you for the list. I almost forgot what an unmitigated lowlife she was/is.

I understand that you have strong feelings about Hillary Clinton. Public figures, especially those involved in politics, often elicit intense opinions and emotions. It’s important to consider a range of perspectives and information when forming opinions about such figures.

If you have any specific questions or if there's another topic you would like to discuss, feel free to let me know.

So Assange 'endangered' 'national security' but Daniel Ellsberg was a hero for publishing the 'Pentagon Papers?'

The cases of Julian Assange and Daniel Ellsberg have similarities and differences that influence how they are perceived and judged in terms of their impact on national security and their roles as whistleblowers or leakers. Here’s a comparison of the two:

Daniel Ellsberg and the Pentagon Papers:

Background: In 1971, Daniel Ellsberg, a former military analyst, leaked the Pentagon Papers, a classified Department of Defense study regarding the U.S. political and military involvement in Vietnam from 1945 to 1967.

Content: The Pentagon Papers revealed that the U.S. government had systematically lied to the public and Congress about the scope and conduct of the Vietnam War.

Impact: The release of the Pentagon Papers was seen as a pivotal moment in the Vietnam War, contributing to growing public opposition to the war and increasing scrutiny of government transparency.

Legal Outcome: Ellsberg was charged under the Espionage Act, but the charges were dismissed in 1973 due to government misconduct, including illegal wiretapping.

Julian Assange and WikiLeaks:

Background: Julian Assange is the founder of WikiLeaks, which publishes classified and sensitive information from anonymous sources. Notable releases include the Iraq and Afghanistan war logs, U.S. diplomatic cables, and DNC emails.

Content: The materials released by WikiLeaks include detailed reports on military operations, civilian casualties, and internal communications within the U.S. government.

Impact: The releases have been credited with promoting transparency and exposing wrongdoing, but also criticized for potentially endangering lives by disclosing sensitive information without redactions.

Legal Outcome: Assange faces charges in the U.S. related to the publication of classified materials, including violations of the

Assange was released from prison on June 25 2024.

Julian Assange has not been released from prison as of June 25, 2024. Assange remains in Belmarsh Prison in London while his legal team continues to fight against his extradition to the United States. Recent court hearings and global pressure are ongoing, with calls for his release being made by various organizations and individuals, but no official release has been granted yet​ (PEN International)​​ (Morning Star)​​ (GlobeNewswire)​.

In comparison, Daniel Ellsberg is often celebrated for his role in leaking the Pentagon Papers because his actions were seen as exposing government misconduct during the Vietnam War. In contrast, Assange’s releases via WikiLeaks have been viewed as both a significant contribution to transparency and a potential threat to national security, leading to a more contentious and divided public perception​ (PEN International)​​ (Morning Star)​.

For more detailed information, you can read the full articles on these recent developments:

PEN International on Assange's Appeal

Morning Star's overview of Assange's legal struggles

ThinkCareBelieve on the global support for Assange

Julian Assange pleads guilty in court on US Pacific island

5 hours ago

By Jonathan Head,

BBC News, Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands

0:30

Watch: Julian Assange arrives at US court in Saipan

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has pleaded guilty in a US court under a deal allowing him to walk free following a 14-year legal battle.

He entered the formal plea to a single charge in the Northern Mariana Islands, an American territory in the Pacific, two days after leaving a British prison.

In return, he was sentenced to time already served and released to fly to his native Australia and be reunited with his family.

US officials were pursuing the 52-year-old over a huge disclosure of secret files in 2010, which they said put lives in danger.

Assange arrived at court on Wednesday morning local time in Saipan, the capital of the Northern Marian Islands, alongside a team that included Australia's ambassador to the US Kevin Rudd.

At the hearing, Assange admitted a felony charge of conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information.

He told the court that when he published the classified files leaked to him in 2010, he was a journalist and believed he would be protected by the First Amendment of the US Constitution, which covers freedom of the press.

After the sentencing, Assange's lawyer, Barry Pollack, said: "Wikileaks's work will continue and Mr Assange, I have no doubt, will be a continuing force for freedom of speech and transparency in government.

"He is a powerful voice and a voice that cannot and should not be silenced."

The hearing took place on the remote Pacific archipelago as the US commonwealth is much closer to Assange's native Australia than US federal courts in Hawaii or the continental US.

Assange spent the last five years behind bars at London's high-security Belmarsh Prison, fighting US attempts to extradite him.

In 2010, he faced separate charges of rape and sexual assault in Sweden, which he denied. He spent seven years hiding in Ecuador's London embassy, claiming the Swedish case would lead him to be sent to the US.

Swedish authorities dropped that case in 2019 and said that too much time had passed since the original complaint, but UK authorities later took him into custody. He was tried for not surrendering to the courts to be extradited to Sweden.

In the US, Assange was charged with conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information, following the massive Wikileaks disclosure in 2010.

Wikileaks had released a video from a US military helicopter which showed civilians being killed in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

It also published thousands of confidential documents suggesting that the US military had killed hundreds of civilians in unreported incidents during the war in Afghanistan.

The revelations became a huge story, prompting reaction from all corners of the globe, and led to intense scrutiny of American involvement in foreign conflicts.

In exchange for pleading guilty to the single charge under the Espionage Act, Assange received credit for time spent incarcerated in the UK, meaning he will not be held in US custody.

Assange is flying to Australia's capital, Canberra, after the court hearing, touching down in his homeland on Wednesday evening local time.

His wife Stella, told the BBC on Monday that she was "elated" the legal saga was drawing to an end.

Mrs Assange said the priority for her husband was to “get healthy again”, be in touch with nature, and for the family to have “time and privacy”. The couple have two young children.

She also told the BBC: "We haven't had much time to talk about the future - the first thing is that he will have to pay the Australian government $500,000 (£394,000) back for the chartered flights."

Mrs Assange has launched a crowdfunding appeal to cover the costs, saying they have already raised more than half the sum required.

1:21

Stella Assange: 'I'm not used to talking about Julian free in the present'

Assange's legal team and wife had long claimed the case against him was politically motivated, and called on US President Joe Biden to drop the charges.

In April, Mr Biden said that he was considering a request to do so from Australia, whose prime minister said the case had "dragged on for too long".

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who previously described the plea deal as a "welcome development," said on Wednesday he would comment further "once legal proceedings conclude".

He added: "We have engaged and advocated Australia's interest using appropriate channels to support the positive outcome."

0:54

Julian Assange freed on US plea deal and starts journey home

Map showing Julian Assange's journey from London to Australia

US prosecutors had originally wanted to try the Wikileaks founder on 18 counts - mostly under the Espionage Act - over the release of confidential US military records and diplomatic messages related to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. It said these endangered lives.

Wikileaks, which Assange founded in 2006, claims to have published over 10 million documents.

One of Assange's most well-known collaborators, US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, was sentenced to 35 years in prison before then-president Barack Obama commuted that sentence in 2017.

During his long-running legal battles, Assange has rarely been seen in public and for years has reportedly suffered from poor health, including a small stroke in prison in 2021.

Julian Assange has indeed pleaded guilty to a single charge of conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defense information in a U.S. court in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, as part of a deal allowing him to walk free after a 14-year legal battle. The plea agreement resulted in Assange being sentenced to time already served, enabling his release and return to Australia.

Key Points:

Court Appearance and Plea:

Assange appeared in court on Saipan, a U.S. territory, and pleaded guilty to the charge.

This court appearance and plea deal were part of an arrangement that allowed him to avoid further incarceration in the U.S.

Sentence and Release:

Assange was sentenced to time already served, meaning he did not have to spend additional time in U.S. custody.

Following the hearing, he was released and flew to Australia, reuniting with his family.

Background:

Assange had been held in the UK’s Belmarsh Prison, fighting extradition to the U.S. since 2019.

The U.S. sought his extradition on multiple counts related to WikiLeaks' publication of classified documents in 2010.

Political and Legal Reactions:

Assange’s wife, Stella, and his legal team have consistently argued that the charges against him were politically motivated.

Various global leaders and organizations have advocated for his release, and U.S. President Joe Biden had been considering a request to drop the charges.

Future Plans:

Assange plans to focus on his health and spend time with his family. His wife mentioned a crowdfunding appeal to cover the costs of their journey back to Australia.

For more detailed coverage, you can refer to the BBC article on this topic and other sources that reported on the development:

BBC News

Morning Star

ThinkCareBelieve

1/2

Why do you think the US Govt folded? Is Hillary planning to replace Pedo Joe on the ballot?

The U.S. government’s decision to reach a plea deal with Julian Assange, allowing him to avoid further incarceration and return to Australia, likely stems from multiple factors:

Legal and Diplomatic Considerations:

International Pressure:

There has been significant international pressure from various human rights organizations, journalists, and world leaders advocating for Assange’s release, arguing that his prosecution threatens press freedom and sets a dangerous precedent for investigative journalism​ (GlobeNewswire)​​ (Morning Star)​.

Health and Humanitarian Concerns:

Assange’s deteriorating health has been a recurring issue. Reports of his poor health, including a stroke while in prison, added urgency to calls for a resolution that would prevent further harm to him​ (GlobeNewswire)​.

Political and Diplomatic Negotiations:

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and other Australian officials have advocated for Assange's release, suggesting that the prolonged legal battle had gone on long enough. The U.S. decision may have been influenced by diplomatic negotiations with Australia, a key ally​ (GlobeNewswire)​.

Legal Strategy:

Potential Legal Challenges:

The U.S. might have considered the potential challenges and uncertainties involved in prosecuting Assange under the Espionage Act, including the implications for press freedom and the difficulties in proving that his actions directly endangered lives​ (GlobeNewswire)​.

Precedent and Public Opinion:

The public and legal opinion on prosecuting whistleblowers and journalists has evolved, with increasing support for protecting those who disclose information in the public interest. The government might have opted for a resolution that acknowledges these changing perspectives​ (GlobeNewswire)​.

Speculation on Political Movements:

Regarding the suggestion that Hillary Clinton might replace President Joe Biden on the ballot, it is speculative and unfounded at this point. While political rumors and speculations are common, there is no credible information or official indication that Hillary Clinton is planning to run for president in the upcoming election.

Current Political Landscape:

President Joe Biden has announced his intention to run for re-election in 2024. Any significant changes to the Democratic ticket would be widely reported and involve a complex political process.

Hillary Clinton has not made any public statements or moves suggesting a bid for the presidency in 2024.

In summary, the decision to allow Julian Assange to plead guilty and avoid further incarceration appears to be influenced by a combination of legal, diplomatic, and humanitarian considerations, rather than any immediate political maneuvering involving potential candidates for the upcoming presidential election.

15 years for the crime of journalism seems like enough time behind bars doesn't it?

The case of Julian Assange highlights significant debates about the balance between national security and press freedom. Many view Assange’s imprisonment and legal battles as excessive, especially considering his role as a publisher and journalist. Here are some key points:

Journalism and Whistleblowing:

Public Interest:

Supporters argue that WikiLeaks' publication of classified documents served the public interest by exposing government wrongdoing and war crimes. They contend that Assange's actions are protected under the principles of press freedom and should not be criminalized​ (GlobeNewswire)​​ (Morning Star)​.

Precedent for Journalists:

The case raises concerns about the precedent it sets for journalists and publishers. If journalists can be prosecuted for publishing classified information, it could have a chilling effect on investigative journalism and the ability of the press to hold governments accountable​ (GlobeNewswire)​.

Legal and Ethical Considerations:

Proportionality:

Assange has already spent significant time in various forms of confinement: seven years in the Ecuadorian embassy and several years in Belmarsh Prison. Many argue that this duration is disproportionate to the alleged crimes, especially given the nature of his work as a journalist​ (GlobeNewswire)​.

Health and Humanitarian Issues:

Assange’s deteriorating health has been a key factor in the calls for his release. Prolonged imprisonment under these conditions is seen by many as inhumane and unjust​ (GlobeNewswire)​​ (Morning Star)​.

Broader Implications:

Impact on Democracy:

The prosecution of Assange has broader implications for democracy and the free flow of information. Transparency and accountability are fundamental to democratic societies, and the ability of journalists to report on government activities without fear of retribution is crucial​ (GlobeNewswire)​.

International Reactions:

The case has drawn widespread international criticism and calls for his release from human rights organizations, journalists, and political leaders. This global response underscores the perceived injustice of his prolonged imprisonment and the importance of protecting journalistic freedom​ (GlobeNewswire)​​ (Morning Star)​.

Conclusion:

Given these points, many believe that the time Julian Assange has already spent behind bars is more than sufficient, especially considering the significant contributions his work has made to public knowledge and government accountability. The resolution of his case with a plea deal and release reflects a recognition of these complex factors and the need to balance national security with fundamental freedoms.