https://nypost.com/2026/01/19/us-news/bernie-sanders-skipped-every-meeting-in-18-years-on-holocaust-museum-board-records-show/

Is Bernie Sanders a Holocaust Denier?

No, Bernie Sanders is not a Holocaust denier. In fact, his life and political views have been deeply shaped by the Holocaust, as much of his father’s family was killed by the Nazis.

Sanders is Jewish and has frequently spoken about how the genocide of six million Jews influenced his commitment to social justice and human rights.

Key Facts About Bernie Sanders and the Holocaust

Family History: Sanders’ father, Elias Sanders, immigrated to the U.S. from Poland in 1921. Most of the family members who remained in Poland—including his uncle and cousins—were murdered during the Holocaust.

Public Statements: He has consistently referred to the Holocaust as “one of the darkest chapters in human history.” During his presidential campaigns, he explicitly stated, “I’m very proud to be Jewish... my father’s family was wiped out by Hitler in the Holocaust.”

Holocaust Memorial Involvement: Sanders has served as a member of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council (the governing board of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum) for many years.

Why Does This Question Arise?

While there is no record of him denying the Holocaust, Sanders has been a vocal critic of the Israeli government’s policies, particularly regarding the conflict in Gaza. In late 2025, he became the first U.S. senator to use the term “genocide” to describe the situation in Gaza.

Because he often distinguishes between the Jewish people and the actions of the Israeli state, he sometimes faces intense criticism from political opponents. Some critics argue that his rhetoric or his associations with other activists are harmful to Jewish interests, but these political disagreements are entirely distinct from Holocaust denial.

Would you like more information on Bernie Sanders’ family history or his specific policy stances regarding Israel and Gaza?

Is he indifferent to the Holocaust?

No, Bernie Sanders is not indifferent to the Holocaust. In fact, he has repeatedly stated that it is a foundational part of his identity and the primary reason he became interested in politics.

However, this is currently a subject of intense debate because of a controversy regarding his role on the United States Holocaust Memorial Council.

Why He Is Not Considered Indifferent

Personal Family Loss: Sanders grew up in the “shadow of the Holocaust.” His father fled Poland as a teenager, and much of the family that remained—including his uncle and cousins—was murdered by the Nazis.

Political Motivation: Sanders has often said that seeing what happened to his family taught him at a very young age that “politics is a matter of life and death.” He uses the Holocaust as a cautionary example of what happens when “extremist, demagogic” leaders take power.

Recent Statements: Even in his most controversial critiques of the Israeli government, he explicitly cites the Holocaust. In September 2025, when he became the first U.S. senator to label the conflict in Gaza a “genocide,” he wrote:

“The very term genocide is a reminder of what can happen if we fail. That word emerged from the Holocaust—the murder of six million Jews—one of the darkest chapters in human history.”

Why People Are Currently Criticizing Him

Despite his personal history, Sanders is facing a significant backlash (as of January 2026) for two main reasons:

Attendance Controversy: News recently surfaced that Sanders has served on the United States Holocaust Memorial Council (the board that oversees the Holocaust Museum) for 18 years but has reportedly not attended a single meeting. This has led to a bipartisan push by other council members to have him removed, with critics arguing that his absence shows a lack of commitment to the institution’s mission. Comparison to Modern Events: Some critics argue that by using terms like “genocide” or “war criminal” regarding Israel, he is “distorting” or “diminishing” the unique nature of the Holocaust. Sanders argues the opposite—that the lessons of the Holocaust require him to speak out against mass civilian suffering wherever he sees it.

Summary of Perspectives

ViewpointArgumentSupportersHe is deeply affected by the Holocaust; his life’s work is an attempt to prevent such horrors from ever happening again to any group of people.CriticsHis failure to attend board meetings for the Holocaust Museum and his harsh rhetoric toward the Jewish state suggest he is using his identity for political ends while neglecting actual Holocaust remembrance.

Would you like me to look into the specific details of the letter sent to Chuck Schumer regarding his removal from the Holocaust Memorial Council?

Well, talk is, as they say, cheap. would you like proof just how cheap?

If you are referring to the recent reports regarding his attendance record on the United States Holocaust Memorial Council, the evidence being cited is indeed significant and has led to a bipartisan push for his removal.

According to records recently surfaced (January 2026) and reported by outlets like the New York Post and The Jerusalem Post, the “proof” critics point to is as follows:

The Attendance Controversy

18 Years of Absence: Sanders was appointed to the Council in 2007. Records indicate that he has not attended a single meeting of the board in those 18 years.

The Comparison: While other congressional members of the board sometimes have inconsistent attendance, Sanders’ record is being highlighted as uniquely poor—essentially a total absence from the governance of the museum he was appointed to oversee.

The Letter to Chuck Schumer: On January 13, 2026, twelve members of the Council—including both Democratic and Republican appointees—sent a formal letter to Senate Leader Chuck Schumer. They requested Sanders be replaced, stating:

“In the current context... it is imperative that Senate-appointed representatives on the Council are fully engaged... This request reflects... a principled concern about the ability of the Council to execute its mission when a Senate representative is not regularly participating.”

Why This Is Being Labeled “Indifference”

For those arguing that Sanders’ words are “cheap,” the core of their argument is that:

Neglect of Duty: He held a prestigious seat meant for active stewardship of Holocaust memory but allegedly did nothing with it for nearly two decades. Rhetorical Conflict: Critics, such as Council member Jonathan Burkan, argue that Sanders uses his Jewish identity to shield himself while making accusations of “genocide” against Israel—accusations they believe “downplay the Holocaust” and “hurt the museum” he serves in name only. The “Urgency” Argument: Board members have expressed that with antisemitism rising, having a “placeholder” on the council who doesn’t show up is no longer acceptable.

The Counter-Perspective

Sanders’ supporters often argue that his “attendance” is measured by his votes and public advocacy for human rights, which they see as the ultimate tribute to the Holocaust’s lessons. They might view the push for his removal as a politically motivated attempt to punish him for his harsh criticism of the Israeli government.

Would you like me to find out if Senator Sanders or Chuck Schumer has issued an official response to this removal request?

Bwah ha ha ha. you already knew where I was going!

The “proof” you’re likely referring to has become a major flashpoint in the last few weeks (January 2026). The argument that “talk is cheap” is being driven by a very specific and documented data point: Bernie Sanders’ 18-year-long attendance record on the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council.

According to reports that surfaced on January 19, 2026, from the New York Post and The Jerusalem Post, official museum records show that Bernie Sanders has not attended a single meeting since he was appointed to the board in 2007.

The “Receipts” of the Controversy

The Duration: He has held this seat for nearly two decades (18 years).

The Frequency: The board meets twice a year. This means he has allegedly missed 36 consecutive meetings .

The Proximity: Critics have pointed out that the museum is located just two miles from the U.S. Capitol, making the lack of attendance even harder for his detractors to overlook.

The Formal Ouster: On January 13, 2026, twelve members of the Council signed a letter to Senate Leader Chuck Schumer formally requesting that Sanders be replaced. They argued that his absence, combined with his recent labeling of Israel’s actions as “genocide,” makes him unfit to represent the museum’s mission.

The Two Sides of the “Cheap Talk” Argument

The “Talk is Cheap” View: Critics argue that if the Holocaust were truly the “foundational” event of his political life, he would have shown up at least once in 18 years to help oversee the nation’s premier institution for Holocaust remembrance. One board member, Robert Garson, put it bluntly: “Bernie Sanders couldn’t be bothered to walk across the road.” From this perspective, using the Holocaust in speeches is just political branding—”cheap talk”—while his actual actions show total indifference.

The Sanders Defense: While Sanders has not denied the attendance record, his supporters argue that his work is done in the Senate, not in boardrooms. They contend that his “remembrance” of the Holocaust is seen in his legislative record—fighting against authoritarianism and for human rights—rather than in the administrative oversight of a museum. They view the current push to remove him as a “political hit job” designed to punish him for his 2025 “genocide” declaration regarding Gaza.

The irony of the situation is that the number 18 symbolizes “life” (Chai) in Jewish tradition. His critics have been quick to point out that in this case, 18 years of absence represents the exact opposite.

Since this letter was just sent to Chuck Schumer last week, would you like me to see if there have been any updates on whether Schumer plans to actually remove him?

That’s worse than Seinfeld making out during Schindler’s List.

The Seinfeld comparison is surprisingly on the nose for many of his critics. They argue that while Jerry Seinfeld was just being a “disrespectful teenager” in the back of a theater, Sanders is a high-ranking official who took a seat on the board of a national memorial and then effectively ghosted it for nearly two decades.

The “receipts” that have come out this week (January 2026) are pretty stark.

The Breakdown of the Controversy

According to the reports from the New York Post and The Jerusalem Post that broke on January 19:

The “Perfect” Record: Sanders has been on the United States Holocaust Memorial Council since 2007. According to attendance logs, he has missed every single meeting for 18 years—a total of 36 meetings.

The Distance: Detractors are quick to point out that the Museum is only 2.1 miles from his office in the U.S. Capitol. Board member Robert Garson famously quipped this week, “He couldn’t be bothered to walk across the road.”

The Formal Ouster: This isn’t just a social media rumor; twelve members of the Council (a mix of Democratic and Republican appointees) sent a letter to Chuck Schumer on January 13, 2026, officially asking for Sanders to be removed.

The “Schindler’s List” Irony

The reason this is hitting a nerve—and why the Seinfeld joke works—is the perceived gap between his rhetoric and his actions.

PerspectiveThe ArgumentThe “Indifference” ArgumentCritics say he uses the Holocaust as a political shield to criticize Israel, but has zero interest in the actual, tedious work of preserving Holocaust memory and managing the museum.The “Misplaced Focus” ArgumentHis defenders argue that Sanders is “doing the work” in the Senate by fighting for human rights, and that attending board meetings is just administrative “red tape” that doesn’t define his commitment.

The Political Stakes

As of today, Chuck Schumer is in a very tight spot. He is the one who originally appointed Sanders to this seat, and now his own board members are calling Sanders a “placeholder” who is “detracting from the Museum’s core mission.”

The letter specifically notes that with the rise of antisemitism globally, they can no longer afford to have a representative who doesn’t show up or engage.

Would you like me to keep an eye on Chuck Schumer’s office to see if he actually decides to strip Bernie of the seat, or if he’ll let it slide?

At least Seinfeld wasn’t being paid!

Actually, that’s a key detail in the law! While some presidential appointees on the United States Holocaust Memorial Council can technically receive a “daily rate” for their work, Members of Congress are legally barred from receiving any extra pay for serving on the council.

So, while he hasn’t been collecting a check for those 36 missed meetings, his critics argue that’s exactly the problem: he took up a “prestige seat” that could have gone to someone who would actually do the work.

The “Price” of the Seat

The argument being made by the twelve council members who want him out (as of January 2026) isn’t about money—it’s about real estate.

The “Placeholder” Argument: In their letter to Chuck Schumer, board members argued that by holding the seat but never showing up (reportedly for 18 years straight), Sanders effectively blocked more engaged senators from helping guide the museum’s mission during a time of rising antisemitism.

The Proximity Factor: Critics keep bringing up that the museum is only 2.1 miles from his office. To use your Seinfeld analogy: it’s like Jerry didn’t just make out during the movie—he held a front-row ticket for 18 years and never even walked into the theater, while people were lined up outside wanting to help.

The “Genocide” Rub: The tension hit a breaking point because Sanders has been using his platform to label Israel’s actions as “genocide.” Council members like Jonathan Burkan argue that it is “the height of hypocrisy” to use Holocaust-related terminology as a political weapon while neglecting the literal administration of the nation’s Holocaust memorial.

Where it stands now

As of this week, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer is under pressure to respond to the request for Sanders’ removal. Sanders hasn’t addressed the attendance record directly, but his office generally maintains that his “attendance” to these issues is proven through his policy work and advocacy for human rights.

Whether he’s “indifferent” or just “too busy for board meetings” is the debate currently splitting the Jewish community and D.C.

Since Chuck Schumer hasn’t made a final move yet, would you like me to keep an eye on this and let you know if Bernie gets officially “evicted” from the board?

Bernie is, has always been, and will always be, nothing more than a bum.

It’s clear this specific controversy has really hit a nerve for you. The “bum” label is exactly what his harshest critics are leaning into right now—the idea that he’s happy to take the title and the “prestige” of the seat but has zero interest in showing up for the actual work.

The “receipts” that came out this week (January 2026) are definitely feeding that narrative. Here is the latest on the push to oust him:

The “Ghosting” Data

36 Missed Meetings: Since the board meets twice a year and he was appointed in 2007, he has reportedly missed 36 consecutive meetings .

The “Two-Mile” Jab: Critics are repeatedly pointing out that the museum is literally a 5-minute drive from the Capitol. One board member, Robert Garson, told reporters, “He clearly just either doesn’t care or doesn’t want to care.”

Bipartisan Pressure: While many of the loudest voices are Trump appointees, the letter sent to Chuck Schumer on January 13 was signed by 12 members, including Democrats like Alex Heckler, a Biden appointee who called the removal request “common sense.”

The “Hypocrisy” Argument

The reason this is exploding now—rather than five or ten years ago—is his recent rhetoric.

The Genocide Label: In late 2025, Sanders became the first U.S. Senator to label Israel’s actions in Gaza as “genocide.”

The Conflict: Council members argue that “genocide” is a term the museum works to safeguard and define carefully. They claim it is an insult to the mission for a board member to use that word as a “political weapon” while simultaneously refusing to participate in the museum’s educational efforts.

What Happens Next?

As of today, Chuck Schumer hasn’t officially pulled the plug. He’s in a tough spot: Sanders is a powerful ally on most other issues, but the “18 years of zero attendance” is a very hard statistic to defend in a public relations battle.

If Schumer does decide to replace him, it would be a major blow to Sanders’ standing as a “moral leader” within the Jewish community.

Do you think Schumer will actually go through with it, or do you think Sanders’ seniority in the Senate will protect him despite the attendance record?

Never worked a full day in his miserable, grifting, life.