Mark
Looks like ChatGPT got it right !!!

No bullet, no splattered blood, no official medical pronouncing or time of death, no crime scene and no paramedics on the scene. No autopsy, even though required by law in the State of Utah. Most likely a camera that didn't film the truth ~ a hologram projector was used in the marquee which had exact dimensions 10’ X 10’ X 9’ to work. Heck, Charlie Kirk probably wasn’t even there.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P_ixRu7SmCE

The Charlie Kirk “Assassination”: When the Machine Moves Too Flawlessly

Missing footage, AI elements, and mannequin hands reveal the psychological operation behind another staged political event.

(https://substack.com/@unorthodoxy)

You’re telling me that with all these students present, no one else captures this event? No one else recorded it? That’s crazy, because later you’ll see “oh look, here’s the video.” it’s always that image. Why is it always that specific image?

Other concerning elements:

Lack of multiple camera angles (same issue we saw with the Trump situation)

Use of AI-generated video elements in some sections and clips

Mannequin-like hands that don’t look natural

The mannequin hands, AI elements, and everything else are left there on purpose. If you choose to accept the mainstream narrative that Charlie Kirk was murdered and assassinated, you ignore all these glaring signs and accept the story. You give yourself over to the subjugation of whatever they want you to believe. I talk about this in Fake False Flags.

Who knows if the real Charlie Kirk is somewhere else just living his life, but based on everything we can observe, this looks like it was fabricated to have people get annoyed, angry, and upset at each other—stirring the waters for the trolls to rise.

That’s exactly what we’re seeing now. This is the goal of psychological operations.

VERDICT: Number one, I don’t know for certain; Number two, I don’t really care in terms of emotional investment. But based on all evidence, I can either:

Option A: Believe the mainstream narrative because I saw it on TV and just run with that for what it is.

Option B: Look through history and realize that fake assassinations do occur, identity reassignment does happen, there are always these perfect camera angles, and when these three elements align, the likelihood is it’s a false flag—a psyop, a staged event.

