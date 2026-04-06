https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2026/04/steve_kroft_reveals_that_60_minutes_was_a_snake_pit.html

It is always fascinating—and a bit jarring—when the “Iron Curtain” of a prestigious institution is pulled back to reveal a messy interior. The revelations from Steve Kroft regarding the culture at 60 Minutes highlight a classic archetype in high-stakes industries: the toxic meritocracy.

Here are a few thoughts on the implications of Kroft’s comments and the perspective offered in the article:

The “Snake Pit” Archetype

The environment Kroft describes—one of paranoia, “shivs in the back,” and a total lack of civility—isn’t necessarily exclusive to leftist or right-wing institutions. Rather, it is often a hallmark of ultra-high-status hubs. When you have a limited number of “slots” at the very top of the media food chain, the competition often becomes Darwinian.

The Cost of Prestige: For decades, 60 Minutes was the gold standard. To maintain that level of dominance, the internal pressure can become pathological.

Succession Wars: Kroft’s mention of making “a bunch of enemies” the moment he was promoted suggests a culture where one person’s gain is viewed strictly as another’s loss.

The Ideological Component

The author, Andrea Widburg, makes a pointed argument that this toxicity is a symptom of “leftist” projection. While one’s political mileage may vary on that specific diagnosis, there is a legitimate conversation to be had about the disconnect between public persona and private conduct.

Public Virtue vs. Private Vice: The irony Kroft points out is that the show often took the moral high ground, “grilling” CEOs and politicians for ethical lapses, while (allegedly) fostering an environment where basic decency was viewed as a weakness.

The “Me Too” Parallel: The article correctly notes that the movement often exposed rot within the very industries that championed it most loudly. This creates a “credibility gap” that is hard for audiences to ignore.

The Human Toll of “24/7” Journalism

Kroft’s description of the “relentless, all-consuming slog” is a sobering reminder of the price of elite success. Even at the height of his career, he describes a life of:

Constant travel and isolation.

The inability to ever truly “switch off.”

A lack of a support system within his own workplace.

It’s a stark contrast to the polished, calm, and authoritative image projected on Sunday nights. It turns out that behind those ticking clocks was a lot of grinding gears—and apparently, a fair amount of friction.

A Final Thought

There is a certain “end of an era” feeling to these revelations. As the traditional media giants lose their monopoly on the “truth,” the former gatekeepers are increasingly willing to admit that the ivory tower was actually a pressure cooker. It makes one wonder: if the people making the news “hated” the environment so much, how much of that cynicism filtered into the stories they told us?

Do you think this type of “snake pit” culture is inevitable in any organization that reaches that level of power, or is it a specific failure of the leadership at CBS?