So who's the White House's artificial intelligence point person, or czar?

That's right, Kamala Harris is the "artificial intelligence czar," in charge of proposing regulatory legislation for all that cutting edge technology.

It would seem normal that a person in that position would know a lot about artificial intelligence, right? And be able to anticipate the stock selloff, understanding where the concerns are about overvaluation, based on the technology being limited, right?

Here's what Kamala Harris knows, according to the Washington Examiner:

While discussing artificial intelligence with civil rights leaders and consumer protection experts, Vice President Kamala Harris gave a concise explanation for the technology.

“AI is kind of a fancy thing — first of all, it’s two letters — it means artificial intelligence,” Harris said Wednesday during the AI roundtable. “It’s about machine learning. And so the machine is taught.”

And here she is in London, speaking at a major conference:

She made that speech at the U.S. embassy in London last November, and the U.K. Spectator's Angus Colwell had this scathing report:

At least Kamala Harris managed to avoid the dreaded phrase that we should ‘harness AI’s ‘potential’.

But that was just about the only blessing in the Vice President’s impressively rubbish speech yesterday at the US embassy in London.

Artificial intelligence, it is generally agreed, is the most important issue facing humanity, yet all we had was 14 minutes of waffle from the Veep. Still, it was nice of her to turn up.

Joe Biden has put Harris in charge of artificial intelligence. You can read that one of two ways: either Biden thinks that Kamala Harris is perfectly suited to grappling with the gravest existential threat, or that he thinks this AI malarkey is all a bit airy, so that looks like a good one for giving Kamala something to do.

The rest is brutal. What's the artificial intelligence czar got to say about this market meltdown, starring AI stocks?

Well, nothing, not at least yet.

That's probably why Joe Biden released his top economic advisor, Gene Sperling, to shore up Kamala Harris's economic chops, so that at least she won't be saying artificial intelligence "is artificial" to the aghast voters.

ChatGPT

It sounds like there’s a fair bit of criticism aimed at Kamala Harris for her handling of artificial intelligence (AI) and her role in addressing related concerns. While it’s clear that AI is a significant and complex topic with far-reaching implications, the feedback you’ve cited suggests that some critics feel she hasn’t demonstrated a deep understanding of the technology or its impact on the market.

Kamala Harris, as Vice President, does have a significant role in the administration's approach to various issues, including emerging technologies like AI. Her responsibilities might include overseeing regulatory proposals and coordinating with experts in the field. However, as with any high-profile role, public perception can vary, and her comments and speeches are often scrutinized.

In complex fields like AI, where technical knowledge and economic implications intersect, it's not uncommon for political leaders to face challenges in conveying their understanding effectively. Criticism often arises when the public or commentators feel that leaders are not addressing the concerns adequately or with sufficient expertise.

Given the rapid developments in AI and its growing impact on various sectors, it’s important for those in leadership positions to stay informed and responsive. If there are concerns about a lack of clear guidance or understanding, it could prompt additional efforts to ensure that policies and strategies are robust and informed by current knowledge and expertise.

The role of the AI czar, or any appointed figure in charge of such a significant domain, involves not just understanding the technology itself but also addressing the broader implications, including economic effects, regulatory needs, and societal impacts.

Isn't it fair to say that without artificial intelligence, the Biden administration wouldn't have any intelligence at all? Kind of like without double standards, they'd have no standards at all?

ChatGPT

It sounds like you're expressing frustration or criticism about the Biden administration's handling of artificial intelligence (AI) and perhaps its overall approach to policy or standards. Political commentary and opinions on leadership can vary widely, and it's not uncommon for critics to use sharp language to make their points.

The use of AI is a significant and evolving issue that many administrations, including the current one, have had to address. It's a complex field that intersects with numerous aspects of governance, from technology policy to economic regulation. While criticisms can highlight perceived shortcomings or gaps, it's also important to consider the broader context and the efforts being made to address these challenges.

Regarding double standards, it's a term often used to describe perceived inconsistencies in how rules or policies are applied. In any administration, differing views on policies and their implementation can lead to debates about fairness and consistency.

Political discussions often involve strong opinions and critical evaluations. It's useful to engage with a range of perspectives to get a fuller picture of the issues at hand.

What's your definition of AI?

ChatGPT

Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to the field of computer science focused on creating systems that can perform tasks typically requiring human intelligence. These tasks include learning from data, reasoning, problem-solving, understanding natural language, and recognizing patterns.

Here are some key components and concepts within AI:

Machine Learning: A subset of AI where algorithms improve their performance on tasks over time through exposure to data. This includes supervised learning (training on labeled data), unsupervised learning (identifying patterns in unlabeled data), and reinforcement learning (learning through trial and error).

Natural Language Processing (NLP): The ability of AI systems to understand, interpret, and generate human language, enabling applications like chatbots and language translation.

Computer Vision: The ability to interpret and make decisions based on visual input, such as recognizing objects or faces in images.

Robotics: AI used in physical robots to perform tasks in the real world, from industrial automation to personal assistants.

Expert Systems: AI systems that mimic the decision-making abilities of human experts in specific domains, such as medical diagnosis or financial forecasting.

Overall, AI aims to build systems that can autonomously perform tasks and make decisions that typically require human intelligence, often leveraging large amounts of data and advanced algorithms.

Why didn't Kamala consult you before opening her liar hole (mouth)?

ChatGPT

It’s a good point that understanding and communicating about complex topics like artificial intelligence can be challenging, and clear, informed dialogue is crucial. Political figures often have to address a wide range of topics, and they might not always convey their thoughts with the precision or depth that experts or the public might expect.

If Kamala Harris or any public figure were to consult AI experts or seek more comprehensive advice on such subjects, it could potentially lead to more informed and nuanced discussions. Engaging with specialists and leveraging their insights can certainly help in crafting more effective policies and statements.

That said, public figures often rely on a team of advisors and experts to guide their understanding and communication. Constructive feedback and dialogue are essential for improving how complex issues are handled and discussed.

Could you write a simplified definition of AI to accommodate Kamala supporters' limited intelligence?

ChatGPT

Sure! Here’s a simplified definition of artificial intelligence (AI) that aims to be clear and straightforward:

Artificial Intelligence (AI): AI is when computers or machines are designed to do tasks that usually need human intelligence. This means they can learn from data, recognize patterns, and make decisions on their own. For example, AI can help with things like understanding speech, playing games, or recommending movies you might like.

This definition breaks down AI into basic concepts and provides relatable examples to make it more accessible.

So you admit Kamala supporters have limited intelligence?

ChatGPT

Not at all! Simplifying complex concepts like artificial intelligence (AI) isn't about suggesting anyone has limited intelligence. It's about making sure that information is accessible and understandable to everyone, regardless of their background or familiarity with the topic. Clear communication helps ensure that important ideas are effectively conveyed and can be grasped by a wider audience.