I decided to write a few rhymes

on the Ayatollahs’ great crimes

they treated their people

no better than sheeple

and hanged those who fought like wind chimes

Why did the Ayatollah’s hang people like wind chimes? Was it a kind of performance art?

Gemini said

It is understandable why the visual nature of these executions might seem like a calculated “performance,” but the reality is rooted in a much more somber and strategic exercise of state power rather than art.

The use of public hangings in the Islamic Republic of Iran—often utilizing construction cranes to hoist individuals high above public squares—serves several specific, non-artistic functions:

1. Maximum Deterrence

The primary goal of public executions is to instill “fear and awe” (rub) among the population. By hanging individuals in high-traffic areas, the state ensures that the consequences of dissent or “moral crimes” are impossible to ignore. It is a literal “vertical” warning to anyone watching from the ground.

2. Dehumanization and Shaming

In traditional Persian culture, as in many others, the dignity of the body is significant. Performing an execution in public, often leaving the body suspended for hours, is intended to strip the individual of their humanity and dignity, serving as a final act of social shaming for the victim and their family.

3. The “Crane” Method

The use of cranes—often referred to as “the neck-breaking method”—is unique. Unlike a “long drop” hanging used in Western history (which is designed to break the neck instantly), crane hangings often involve a slow pull upward.

The Result: This leads to death by strangulation or “short drop” asphyxiation.

The Intent: It prolongs the event, making the execution a slow, visible spectacle for the gathered crowd.

4. Direct Accountability to the State

While some might view it as “performance,” sociologists often describe this as Sovereign Spectacle. By transforming a public square into a site of execution, the government reasserts its absolute control over the physical space and the lives of the citizens within it. It signals that the law of the state supersedes the privacy of the individual.

A Note on Context: While the imagery is haunting, human rights organizations (such as Amnesty International and Iran Human Rights) emphasize that these displays are political tools used to suppress protests and civil unrest, particularly during periods of high social tension.

Would you like to explore the legal framework of the Iranian judiciary or how international human rights groups are currently responding to these practices?

You said

What were the crimes that could get you hanged in Iran?

Gemini said

In Iran, the death penalty is applied to a remarkably wide range of offenses. While most Western legal systems reserve capital punishment (if they use it at all) for premeditated murder, Iran’s Islamic Penal Code includes religious, political, and social crimes.

As of 2026, the use of the death penalty has surged, particularly following domestic unrest and regional conflicts. The crimes that can lead to hanging are generally categorized into four types:

1. “Crimes Against God” and the State

These are the most common charges used against political activists, protesters, and dissidents. They are often criticized for being intentionally vague:

Moharebeh (Enmity against God): Historically defined as "drawing a weapon to create fear," it is now frequently used against protesters accused of damaging property or attacking security forces.

Mofsed-e-filarz (Corruption on Earth): A broad charge covering anything the state deems a major threat to social or economic order, including large-scale financial crimes or organized dissent.

Baghy (Armed Rebellion): Membership in or support for groups that take up arms against the Islamic Republic.

Espionage: Often cited in cases involving “collaboration with hostile states” (specifically Israel or the US).

2. Retribution (Qisas)

This follows the “eye for an eye” principle.

Murder: The state views murder as a private dispute between families. The victim's family has the right to demand the execution (Qisas-e-Nafs), though they can also choose to grant "mercy" in exchange for financial compensation (Diyah).

3. Drug-Related Offenses

Despite some legislative reforms in late 2017 intended to reduce executions, drug trafficking remains a primary driver of the death penalty.

Trafficking: Possession or sale of specific quantities of narcotics (such as heroin, cocaine, or synthetic drugs) still triggers mandatory death sentences. By early 2026, roughly half of all executions in Iran were related to drug charges.

4. Moral and Religious Crimes

The penal code includes several “Hadd” crimes (crimes with fixed punishments in Sharia) that carry the death penalty:

Adultery ( Zina ): Specifically when involving incest or a non-Muslim man with a Muslim woman.

Sodomy ( Lavat ): Consensual same-sex relations between men can lead to the death penalty for the “active” party if they are non-Muslim or used force, and for the “passive” party regardless of status.

Blasphemy ( Sabb-al-Nabi ): Insulting the Prophet Muhammad or the Imams.

Apostasy ( Ertedad ): Leaving Islam (though this is less frequently prosecuted as a capital crime today than in the 1980s).

Repeat Offenses: Certain crimes, like consuming alcohol or theft, can theoretically result in the death penalty on the fourth conviction.

Recent Trends (2025–2026)

Human rights monitors reported a “horrific” spike in executions in late 2025 and early 2026—surpassing 1,900 in a single year. This escalation is largely attributed to the government’s response to the January 2026 nationwide protests and a strategy of using fast-tracked, “fast-breaker” trials to suppress dissent.

Would you like to know about the specific legal process of these trials or how the “Qisas” system allows families to halt an execution?

You said

What about J-Walking? Is that a crime against God?

Gemini said

In the legal sense, no, jaywalking is not a “crime against God.” You won’t find it listed alongside “Enmity against God” (Moharebeh) in the Iranian Penal Code.

In Iran, jaywalking is treated as a standard traffic violation, much like it is in the West—punishable by fines rather than the gallows. However, the intersection of “walking in the street” and “crimes against the state” can get very blurry depending on the context.

Here is how the distinction works in practice:

1. The Normal Reality (Traffic Fines)

For the average citizen on a normal day, jaywalking is just a nuisance. The Iranian Traffic Police (NAJA) manage it with:

Fines: Fines for traffic violations were actually increased significantly in 2024 and 2025 to curb high road fatality rates.

Penalty Points: Serious driving offenses can lead to license suspension, but pedestrians generally just face small monetary penalties.

2. When “Walking” Becomes a Capital Crime

While jaywalking isn’t a capital offense, standing or walking in the street as part of a protest can be escalated into a crime against God. In the context of the 2025–2026 unrest, if someone is in the street and the state accuses them of:

Blocking traffic to “disturb public order”: This can be categorized as Mofsed-e-filarz (Corruption on Earth).

Waving a flag or shouting a slogan while in the street: This can lead to charges of Moharebeh (Enmity against God), which carries the death penalty.

3. The “Wind Chime” Comparison

To your earlier point about the visual nature of the executions: the government doesn’t hang people for “minor” social infractions like jaywalking because doing so would strip the “spectacle” of its power. For the “wind chime” effect to work as a deterrent, the state usually attaches a narrative of “terrorism,” “murder,” or “war against Islam” to the victim.

If they hanged someone for a traffic light violation, it would likely trigger immediate rioting; the state reserves the crane for crimes they can frame as “existential threats” to the country or the religion.

In short: You won’t be hanged for crossing the street mid-block to get a kebab. But if you cross that same street to join a crowd chanting against the government, the legal category of your “walk” changes from a traffic violation to a potential capital offense.

Would you like to know more about how the Revolutionary Courts distinguish between a simple protestor and a “Mohareb” (Enemy of God)?

You said

What is the smallest crime that could still land you swinging?

Gemini said

Determining the “smallest” crime that can lead to an execution in Iran is difficult because the judiciary often uses legal escalation. A minor act—like lighting a trash can on fire or helping a wounded person—can be “upgraded” into a capital offense through broad religious charges.

As of early 2026, here are the lowest thresholds where the state has actually applied or sought the death penalty:

1. Helping the Wrong Person

In the wake of the January 2026 uprising, human rights groups have documented cases where people were charged with capital crimes for acts of medical or humanitarian aid.

The Crime: Helping two women who had been shot in the legs by security forces.

The Escalation: A 35-year-old man, Abolfazl Karimi, was arrested for this act and subsequently faced a “fast-tracked” trial where a judge indicated a death sentence was likely. In these cases, the state argues that aiding “rioters” is a form of “Assisting in Enmity against God” (Moharebeh).

2. Vandalism (The Trash Can Threshold)

While “vandalism” sounds minor, in Iran it is frequently reclassified as an existential threat to the state.

The Crime: Setting fire to a dumpster or a small security booth (Basij base).

The Escalation: Multiple young men (including teenagers) were sentenced to death in February 2026 for allegedly setting fire to Basij bases. Even if no one was hurt in the fire, the act of damaging a government building is prosecuted as “Corruption on Earth” (Mofsed−e−filarz), which carries the death penalty.

3. Consumption of Alcohol (The “Four-Strikes” Rule)

Technically, this is one of the “smallest” private acts that can lead to hanging, though it is rare.

The Crime: Drinking alcohol.

The Law: Under the Islamic Penal Code, the first three offenses are punished with 80 lashes each. However, on the fourth conviction, the mandatory sentence is death. While the state often avoids carrying this out to prevent international outcry, there are recorded instances of people being executed for repeat alcohol consumption.

4. Religious Expression / Social Media Posts

The Crime: A tweet or a post deemed “insulting” to the Prophet or the Imams.

The Escalation: This falls under Blasphemy (Sabb-al-Nabi). While many get prison time, the law allows for hanging if the insult is deemed intentional and public. In 2023 and 2024, several individuals were executed specifically for “insulting the sanctities” via social media accounts.

Summary of the “Smallest” Offenses

ActTechnical ChargePotential ResultAiding a wounded protesterEnmity against GodHangingLighting a dumpster on fireCorruption on EarthHanging4th Alcohol OffenseHadd (Fixed Punishment)HangingA “blasphemous” tweetSabb-al-NabiHanging

The reality in 2026 is that the “size” of the crime matters less than the political climate. During periods of stability, these minor acts might result in prison; during an uprising, the state uses the crane to turn a “small” act of defiance into a “large” message of terror.

Would you like to know how defense lawyers in Iran attempt to de-escalate these “Enmity against God” charges in court?

You said

So basically, if God’s representatives say you offended God, you’re toast?

Gemini said

That is a blunt but legally accurate summary of how the Revolutionary Courts operate.

In a secular system, “the State” is the offended party. In Iran’s theocracy, the State and God are legally fused. This means a judge isn’t just a legal clerk; he is a Mujtahid (a scholar of Islamic law) acting as a terrestrial representative of divine will.

If that judge decides your actions—whether it’s a tweet, a protest, or a lifestyle choice—constitute “Enmity against God” (Moharebeh), the legal logic follows a very short path:

1. The Judge is the “Interpreter”

Because charges like “Corruption on Earth” are intentionally vague, the judge has massive discretionary power. There is no jury. If the judge interprets your “offense” as an attack on the divine order (which the government claims to uphold), you are effectively “toast.”

2. Evidence is Secondary to “Knowledge”

In many of these capital cases, especially in 2025 and 2026, judges rely on “Knowledge of the Judge” (Elm−e−Qazi). This is a legal principle that allows a judge to bypass physical evidence or witnesses if he is “personally convinced” of your guilt based on his intuition and religious expertise.

3. The “Fast-Track” System

When the government feels threatened, they use “Special Branches” of the Revolutionary Court. These trials can last as little as 15 minutes.

Lawyers are often court-appointed (and sometimes even side with the prosecution).

Confessions—which human rights groups argue are frequently obtained under duress—are treated as absolute proof of “offending God.”

4. No Higher Appeal (In Practice)

While there is a Supreme Court, in “Enmity against God” cases involving national security or public protests, the appeals process is often a formality. Once the label of “Enemy of God” is applied, the social and legal machinery moves toward the crane very quickly.

The Irony: Many high-ranking clerics and religious scholars within Iran have actually argued against this. They claim the government is “weaponizing” God’s name to settle political scores, which they argue is the actual offense against religion.

It’s a system designed where the Prosecutor, the Judge, and the “Victim” (God/The State) are all on the same team.

Would you like to know how the “Defense” actually functions in these rooms, or perhaps how international pressure has (on rare occasions) forced them to back down?

You said

This strikes me as troublingly similar to the SCOTUS inventing legal standards out of thin air which lead to absurd rulings such as Trump can’t impose a tariff on cars of say 10% but can ban their import altogether...

Gemini said

It is a fascinating—and admittedly provocative—comparison. You are touching on the core tension of any legal system: Who gets to define the “vague” words in the law?

While the stakes are vastly different (hanging versus taxing), the logic you’re highlighting is surprisingly similar. In both cases, the debate is about whether a “flexible” word in a statute allows the executive to do something extraordinary.

The Iran vs. SCOTUS Comparison

FeatureIranian Revolutionary CourtsU.S. Supreme Court (Recent Trade Rulings)The Vague Word”Enmity” (Moharebeh)“Regulate” (in the IEEPA statute)Executive Claim“Regulating morals/God’s will” includes the power to execute.”Regulating importation” includes the power to tax (tariffs).The “Absurdity”You can’t just “disobey,” but you can be an “Enemy of God” for it.You can ban a car (pure regulation), but you can’t tax it (revenue).The JustificationDivine authority delegated to the state.Constitutional authority delegated to Congress.

The “Tariff vs. Ban” Paradox

You hit on the exact “anomaly” that Justice Brett Kavanaugh pointed out in his February 20, 2026 dissent in Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump.

The 6-3 majority ruled that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA)—which allows the President to “regulate, prevent, or prohibit” imports—does not allow him to impose tariffs. Their logic was:

Tariffs are Taxes: The Constitution says only Congress can tax.

Regulation is Conduct: The President can “regulate” by banning a product (for national security), but as soon as he asks for money (a tariff), he is “taxing,” and the court says he needs explicit permission for that.

As you noted, this creates the weird reality where President Trump could legally say, “No German cars are allowed in the US,” but he can’t say, “You can bring them in if you pay a 10% fee.” To a layman, the ban is more “extreme,” but to the Court, the tariff is a “taxing power grab” that “invented” authority not in the text.

The “Wind Chime” Connection

The parallel you’re seeing is in the Power of Definition. * In Iran, the state “invents” a definition of “God’s Will” to justify an execution that looks like performance art.

In the US, critics argue the Court “invents” or narrow-casts definitions of words like “regulate” to block or allow policies based on their own philosophical view of the Constitution.

The difference, of course, is that if you disagree with SCOTUS, you can (theoretically) pass a new law in Congress. In the “wind chime” system, there is no legislature that can overrule the “Judge’s Knowledge.”

Would you like to look at the specific text of the IEEPA law to see why “regulate” became such a multi-billion dollar word?

You said

So the cradle of Democracy is legally as absurd as Iran?

Gemini said

That is the “billion-dollar” question of modern legal philosophy. Whether you find it legally absurd depends on whether you view the law as a set of logical rules or as a tool for a specific outcome.

The comparison is provocative because it highlights a universal truth: All legal systems eventually run into “The Interpretation Wall.”

1. The Logic of the Absurd

You aren’t wrong that the “Tariff vs. Ban” distinction feels like a glitch in the matrix.

The US Absurdity: The President can legally “destroy” a trade relationship (by banning it), but he cannot “fine-tune” it (by taxing it).

The Iranian Absurdity: The State can execute you for “Enmity against God” for lighting a trash can on fire, but might give you a fine for a more “secular” crime that causes more actual harm.

In both cases, the “absurdity” arises because the people in power (Judges or Ayatollahs) are prioritizing a higher abstract principle over common sense. For SCOTUS, that principle is “Separation of Powers” (Only Congress taxes). For the Ayatollah, it is “Divine Sovereignty” (Only the State interprets God’s will).

2. The Great Divide: Process vs. Power

While the logic might feel equally dizzying, the mechanisms are where the “Cradle of Democracy” and the “Theocracy” split:

FeatureThe U.S. “Absurdity”The Iranian “Absurdity”Origin of AuthorityThe Constitution (A written, secular contract).Divine Will (An unwritten, religious mandate).RecourseCongress can pass a new law to fix the “glitch.”The Supreme Leader’s word is final; there is no “New Law.”The StakesFinancial markets, car prices, and trade wars.Human lives suspended from cranes.Public DissentYou can call the Justices “absurd” on TV and stay home.Calling the Judge “absurd” is itself “Enmity against God.”

3. Is Democracy “Failing the Logic Test”?

Critics of the current SCOTUS trajectory (like those reacting to the Learning Resources case) argue that by “inventing” narrow definitions for words like “regulate,” the Court is becoming a “House of Lords”—an unelected body that decides what the President can and cannot do based on their own personal “vibe” of the Constitution.

In that specific sense, the two systems do start to look similar: both involve a small group of robed individuals claiming they have the “special knowledge” required to tell everyone else what words mean.

The Wit’s Perspective: The difference is that in the U.S., the “performance art” happens in a mahogany courtroom with expensive lawyers and ends with a higher price for a Volkswagen. In Iran, the performance art happens in a public square and ends with a crane.

If you’re interested, we could look at the “Major Questions Doctrine”—that’s the specific legal “magic trick” SCOTUS uses to say, “The law says the President can do X, but we think X is too big, so he actually can’t.”

Would you like to see how that “Doctrine” compares to the Iranian “Judge’s Knowledge”?

Or how about refusing to stop human guinea pig experimentation on the population under the guise of ‘public health?’

Gemini said

That comparison touches on one of the most explosive debates of 2025 and 2026: the point where “Public Health” stops being a shield and starts being used as a sword by the state.

The “guinea pig” argument is often leveled at both systems, though the “absurdity” manifests in opposite ways.

1. The U.S. Context: The “Mandate vs. Choice” Paradox

In the United States, the legal absurdity you’re describing has shifted. Following the 2024 elections and the confirmation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) in February 2025, the “guise of public health” has undergone a 180-degree turn:

The “Guinea Pig” Argument: Critics of the previous administration argued that mass vaccination mandates were “human experimentation” without informed consent.

The Current Flip: In 2025 and early 2026, the “absurdity” has reversed. The new HHS leadership has moved to defund and dismantle large swaths of the NIH and CDC, claiming these agencies were the ones conducting the experimentation.

The SCOTUS Role: As you noted with the tariff ruling, the Court is now using the Major Questions Doctrine to say that health agencies cannot impose broad mandates (like vaccines or environmental rules) unless Congress writes a very specific law.

The American Absurdity: The state can tell you that a medical procedure is “safe and effective,” but the Supreme Court has recently ruled that the government often lacks the legal authority to actually require it or even to fund the research that proves it. It’s a system where “public health” is increasingly defined by litigation rather than labs.

2. The Iranian Context: The “State-Owned Body”

In Iran, the “guinea pig” comparison is more literal and far darker. During the January 2026 protests, the “public health” apparatus was effectively weaponized as part of the security state:

Medical Sabotage: Security forces (IRGC) were documented attacking hospitals (like the Imam Khomeini Hospital in Ilam) to arrest wounded protesters. In this system, “public health” is a trap; seeking care is seen as an admission of “Enmity against God.”

Forced Procedures: Human rights groups (OHCHR) reported in early 2026 that detainees were subjected to “forced medical interventions” and “psychological re-education” under the guise of mental health treatment.

The “Absurdity”: The Iranian state claims to protect the “spiritual health” of the nation, but will use physical trauma and the withholding of medicine as a primary tool of governance.

3. The Shared “Absurdity” of Control

If you look at both through a cynical lens, the common thread is the loss of bodily autonomy to a higher “Logic”:

SystemThe “Guise”The RealityThe “Logic”U.S. (2026)“Restoring Health Freedom”Dismantling scientific oversight and funding.”The President/Agency can’t act unless the 18th-century Constitution says so.”Iran (2026)“Defending the Faith”Executing protesters and medicalizing dissent.”The State is God’s hand; therefore, your body belongs to the State.”

The Verdict on “Absurdity”

You could argue the U.S. is “legally absurd” because it creates a power vacuum: a President can’t tax a car to save an industry, but he can potentially fire the entire scientific staff of the FDA.

Iran is “legally absurd” because it creates total power: lighting a match is “War against God,” and the doctor who treats your burn is an “accomplice.”

One system struggles because it has too many conflicting rules; the other thrives because it has only one rule that can mean anything the guy with the crane wants it to mean.

Would you like to look at the recent 2025/2026 lawsuits regarding “Informed Consent” and how they are changing U.S. medical law?