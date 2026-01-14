As the Iranian authorities impose a near-total communication blackout on a country convulsed by mass protests, videos and witness accounts slowly emerging suggest that the government is waging one of its deadliest crackdowns on unrest in more than a decade.

Eyewitnesses say government forces have begun opening fire, apparently with automatic weapons and at times seemingly indiscriminately, on unarmed protesters. Hospital workers say protesters had been coming in with pellet injuries but now arrive with gunshot wounds and skull fractures. One doctor called it a “mass-casualty situation.”

Despite the communications blockade, a recurring image has made its way out of Iran: rows and rows of body bags.

In videos uploaded by opposition activists on social media, families can be seen sobbing as they huddle together over bloodied corpses in unzipped bags. And in footage aired on Iranian state television, a morgue official, sheathed in blue scrubs, stands amid bags neatly arranged along the floor of a white room, under glaring fluorescent lights.

The state broadcaster said the images show the danger that protests pose to Iran’s society: “There are individuals in these gatherings who want to drag ordinary people — people who have nothing to do with these events — and their families into this situation. So that they too are drawn into the chaos,” the reporter in the voice over said. “I have never seen images like these in my life before.”

Those who still support Iran’s theocratic government and those in the streets calling for its downfall agree: These are days of brutality unlike anything they have ever seen.

The toll of dead and injured across the country is unclear. Human rights groups are struggling to reach their contacts inside Iran and follow the methodology they normally use to verify information but say they have counted more than 500 dead.

Multiple American officials say that U.S. intelligence agencies have conservatively estimated that more than 600 protesters have been killed so far. The agencies have noted that both the current protests and the crackdown are far more violent than those in 2022 or other recent uprisings against the government.

A senior Iranian health ministry official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said about 3,000 people had been killed across the country but sought to shift the blame to “terrorists” fomenting unrest. The figure included hundreds of security officers, he said.

Another government official, also speaking on the condition of anonymity, said he had seen an internal report that referred to at least 3,000 dead, and added that the toll could climb.

If confirmed, the death toll would be among the worst in recent Iranian history.

Witnesses spoke of seeing snipers positioned on rooftops in downtown Tehran and firing into crowds; of peaceful protests turning abruptly into scenes of carnage and panic as bullets pierced through people’s heads and torsos, sending bodies toppling to the ground; and of an emergency room treating 19 gunshot patients in a single hour.

“The regime is on a killing spree,” said one protester, Yasi. She, like other Iranians interviewed by The New York Times, asked that her full name be withheld for safety.

Yasi, who is in her 30s and works for a publishing company, said she was marching along Andarzgoo Boulevard in Tehran on Friday night with friends when security forces stormed in and shot a teenage boy in the leg as his mother looked on.

“My son! My son! They shot my son!” the woman cried, Yasi said.

Videos posted to social media on Monday night and verified by The New York Times showed a large crowd of protesters in Tehran. The sound of gunfire could be heard, and the cry: “Death to the dictator!”

For the past five days, the Iranian authorities have shut down the internet, international phone lines and sometimes even domestic mobile phone connections. That has left rights groups, journalists and families alike struggling to understand the scope of what has happened.

But videos trickling out of the country and the messages of some Iranians who occasionally get satellite internet connections offer a devastating picture of bloodshed.

Video

0:17

Body bags lined up in Kazhirak, a town on the outskirts of Tehran, on Sunday.

“I managed to get connected for a few minutes just to say it’s a blood bath here,” Saeed, a businessman in Tehran, told The Times. He said he was using a Starlink internet connection late on Sunday.

When protests over the dire Iranian economy broke out in Tehran’s marketplace, on Dec. 28, Saeed took to the streets to join them. He had done the same during the protest movement in 2022 and those before it, he said.

But as Iran descends into deeper isolation, it has become increasingly clear, he said, that this crackdown is “unlike any of the protests that came before.”

“I personally saw a young man get shot in the head,” he told The Times in recorded audio messages. “I witnessed someone get shot with a bullet to the knee. The person fell to the ground unconscious, and then security forces gathered over him.”

Two weeks ago, when a sharp currency devaluation sent protesters into the streets, officials acknowledged their grievances as legitimate, though they warned protesters not to be swayed by “rioters.”

But in the past week, the smaller demonstrations in city markets and universities exploded into a broader popular movement, with throngs of protesters filling major city squares and rural town centers alike. Now Iranian officials have begun to talk of them being taken over by “terrorists,” and foreign agents loyal to its enemies, the United States and Israel.

In a sign of the scale of the crackdown, the government has taken the unusual step of acknowledging that there have been large numbers of casualties, but it has sought to portray the dead as victims of violent protesters and members of the security forces.

Video

0:22

Footage shows protesters under a bridge in the Punak neighborhood of Tehran on Friday.Credit

Credit...

Social media, via Agence-France Presse

“Take firm and effective measures to avenge the martyrs and those killed,” Iran’s attorney general, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, said at a meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council on Monday, according to the semiofficial news agency, Tasnim.

A video posted online on Tuesday and verified by The Times showed security forces firing a hail of bullets at protesters in eastern Tehran. The six-minute video, dated Jan. 9, captures the sound of hundreds of gunshots and shows the muzzle blasts of weapons atop the police station in Tehranpars. At one point in the video, a person is dragged inside the courtyard of the police station. At another stage, a convoy of security forces riding motorcycles enters the station.

Nine residents of Tehran, along with two doctors and a nurse who work at government hospitals, said they had witnessed the government’s harder line firsthand.

Two said in interviews that they had seen snipers firing down at crowds in the Sattarkhan and Pasvaran neighborhoods of Tehran, and one recounted a security agent in the Aghdasieh neighborhood indiscriminately shooting at the crowd as he drove by.

A Tehran resident who went to Sattarkhan with his wife on Saturday night said he had witnessed security forces open a barrage of gunfire with machine guns into a crowd of young men and women. They dropped to the ground on top of one another, he said.

At Nikan Hospital in northern Tehran, a nurse said medical workers had been overwhelmed when 19 gunshot victims came in almost at once. At Shohada Hospital in the Tajrish neighborhood of Tehran, a doctor said many protesters taken there were declared dead upon their arrival at the hospital, and that many had been shot at a close range in the head, neck, lungs and heart.

The Center for Human Rights in Iran, which is based in New York, released testimony on Monday from a doctor who has been treating patients in Tehran and Isfahan since the crackdown began. The group withheld his name for safety.

Earlier in the protests, the doctor said, protesters were being treated for tear gas exposure and pellet gun wounds. Then on Thursday, the doctor said, he started hearing heavy machine gunfire from the hospital.

“This was a mass-casualty situation,” the doctor said in his account. “Our facilities, space and personnel were far below the number of injured people arriving. The trauma cases I saw were brutal, shoot to kill.”

The executive director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran, Hadi Ghaemi, said his team had pieced together accounts from Karaj, west of Tehran, and Kermanshah, in western Iran, indicating that hospitals and clinics had been occupied by security forces who were searching for wounded protesters and collecting their personal information.

Saeed, the Tehran businessman, described a similar experience in the capital.

“They take the injured protesters to the hospital and if they recover, they arrest them,” he told The Times. “If their families arrive first, they try to somehow help them escape. The families who come to receive the bodies of those killed are forced into humiliating confessions: They have to say that the ‘terrorists’ have killed them.”

Activists at the Washington-based Iranian rights group HRANA have gathered reports from hospitals suggesting that in some cases security officials were detaining protesters even before they had been treated for their wounds.

Skylar Thompson, the deputy director of HRANA, said her organization’s death toll has jumped in fits and starts over the past two days, as people sporadically managed to get online and share what they had learned.

On Saturday, the group was putting the toll at 70 dead. By Tuesday, the number had grown to 1,850 protesters and 135 members of the government and military killed. There will most likely be another spike, once the group works through verifying 770 other cases.

The Center for Human Rights has chosen not to keep a toll, Mr. Ghaemi said, because it has been unable to connect with enough people to follow its typical procedures of corroborating the accounts of local rights activists with those of victims’ families.

“We can’t confirm detailed numbers, but all indications so far point to large-scale killings over the past few days,” Mr. Ghaemi said in an interview. “We estimate at least 1,000 deaths nationwide and potentially higher. But the current information is just the tip of the iceberg.”

Whether the violent crackdown will succeed in intimidating protesters into silence remains to be seen. On Monday, fewer videos of the unrest appeared than in previous days. But Saeed insisted that the killings would not stop the protesters.

“People are not afraid anymore,” he said.

Monika Cvorak and Julian E. Barnes contributed reporting.

This report captures a harrowing and rapidly escalating crisis in Iran. As of January 14, 2026, the situation has shifted from economic grievances into a full-scale uprising, met with what many observers are calling the deadliest state crackdown in the history of the Islamic Republic.

Here is a summary of the current situation based on emerging reports:

The Human Toll

While the communication blackout makes verification difficult, the scale of the violence is becoming clearer:

Casualty Estimates: Rights groups like HRANA have verified over 1,850 deaths , though some estimates from medical sources and activist networks suggest the true toll could be as high as 3,000 to 6,000 .

Nature of Injuries: Doctors describe a “shoot-to-kill” policy, with a shift from rubber pellets to live ammunition. Many victims are arriving at hospitals with gunshot wounds to the head, neck, and chest.

Mass Casualties: Verified footage from places like the Kahrizak morgue shows rows of body bags, and witnesses in Tehran report snipers firing into crowds from rooftops.

The “Kill Switch” Blackout

Since January 8, authorities have maintained a near-total internet and telecommunications blackout.

Precision: Unlike previous shutdowns, this one appears more “fine-tuned,” allowing state officials to continue posting propaganda on platforms like Telegram and X while the general public is silenced.

Satellite Jamming: Reports indicate that even satellite internet services like Starlink are being localized and jammed in specific neighborhoods.

International Reaction

The crackdown has triggered a sharp response from the global community:

United States: President Trump has issued warnings of “very strong action” and has signaled that “help is on its way” to protesters, even threatening military intervention if executions of protesters proceed.

Economic Pressure: The U.S. has announced 25% tariffs on any country—including China—that continues to do business with Iran.

Global Outcry: European leaders have condemned the “mass-casualty situation,” while human rights organizations are calling for an urgent international investigation into what they describe as crimes against humanity.

The State’s Response

The Iranian government has acknowledged the high death toll but has sought to control the narrative by:

Blaming “Terrorists”: State media claims the deaths are the work of foreign-backed “rioters” and “terrorists” intended to cause chaos.

Forced Confessions: There are reports of families being forced to give televised interviews claiming their loved ones were killed by protesters rather than security forces.

Executions: The judiciary has fast-tracked death sentences for those arrested, with the first executions of protesters reported to begin this week.

Would you like me to look into the specific cities currently seeing the most intense clashes, or provide more details on the international sanctions being proposed?

What is wrong with Iran?

The situation in Iran is a compounding crisis where deep-seated political frustration, a collapsing economy, and a weakened regional standing have collided, resulting in the deadliest domestic unrest in decades.

As of January 2026, here are the primary issues “wrong” with Iran from several critical angles:

1. Economic Collapse & Hyperinflation

The immediate spark for the current unrest was a “total economic breakdown.”

Currency Crash: The Iranian rial has plummeted to over 1.4 million to $1 USD (down from roughly 700,000 just a year ago).

Inflation: Annual inflation is near 60% , with food prices rising by over 70% .

Energy Crisis: Despite its oil reserves, Iran is facing severe gas and electricity shortages, leading to rolling blackouts that have crippled both industry and daily life.

2. The Human Rights Crisis (The 2026 Crackdown)

The government’s response to the protests has reached a level of violence that human rights groups call unprecedented.

Massive Death Toll: While official numbers are suppressed, reliable reports from activist groups like HRANA and international media suggest between 2,500 and 12,000 people have been killed in just the last few weeks.

“Shoot-to-Kill”: Security forces have moved beyond using pellets and tear gas to firing automatic weapons directly into crowds.

Communication Blackout: Authorities have implemented a “kill switch” on the internet and international phone lines to prevent the world from seeing the scale of the carnage, though videos of rows of body bags continue to leak out.

3. Regional and Military Decline

For decades, Iran projected power through “proxies” (Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Syrian regime). In 2025 and 2026, this “Axis of Resistance” largely collapsed:

Loss of Allies: The fall of the Assad regime in Syria in 2024 removed Iran’s most critical regional ally.

Weakened Proxies: Intense military pressure from Israel and the U.S. has significantly degraded the leadership and capabilities of Hezbollah and Hamas.

Direct Strikes: Recent U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear and missile facilities have severely damaged the country’s military deterrence, leaving the regime feeling “besieged” and more prone to using violence at home to maintain control.

4. Political Legitimacy & Succession

The core of the “Women, Life, Freedom” movement from 2022 has evolved into a broader, more desperate demand for the end of theocratic rule.

Aging Leadership: Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is 86 years old , and the looming question of who will succeed him has created infighting within the hardline establishment.

Systemic Corruption: Protesters are increasingly vocal about the “clerical elite” living in luxury while the average citizen cannot afford basic goods like chicken or cooking oil.

Summary Table: Comparison of Major Protests

The combination of a population with “nothing left to lose” and a regime that sees its regional influence vanishing has created a “mass-casualty situation” that many analysts believe is a point of no return for the Islamic Republic.

Would you like more information on the specific international sanctions being imposed by the U.S. and UN, or the latest updates on the street clashes in Tehran?

In the spring of 1992, as Los Angeles burned during the deadliest civil unrest in American history, Rodney King stood before a bank of microphones. His face was still swollen from the police beating that had been captured on video a year prior—a video that had become a global symbol of state brutality.

The four officers involved had just been acquitted, sparking three days of riots that left over 50 dead and thousands injured. King’s plea was not just a question; it was a desperate appeal for humanity in the face of a cycle of violence.

The Meaning Behind the Words

When King asked, “Can we all get along?” he followed it with a simple, grounded observation:

“I mean, we’re all stuck here for a while. Let’s try to work it out. Let’s try to beat it. Let’s try to work it out.”

His words were often mocked at the time as simplistic or “soft,” but they represented a profound realization: once the fire of civil conflict is lit, there are no winners. He was appealing to the shared reality that regardless of ideology or grievance, people must eventually live alongside one another.

A Mirror to the Present

Using that quote in the context of the reports coming out of Iran today—the rows of body bags, the snipers on rooftops, the “mass-casualty” hospitals—highlights a tragic irony:

The Breakdown of the Social Contract: In 1992, the L.A. Riots were a response to a perceived failure of justice. In Iran 2026, the protests are a response to a total economic and social collapse where the state is no longer protecting its citizens but is viewed as their primary predator.

The Cost of “Not Getting Along”: Rodney King spoke as a victim of state violence trying to stop further violence. In Iran, the state has interpreted the “refusal to get along” as a reason to use automatic weapons on its own youth.

Isolation vs. Community: King noted that we are “all stuck here for a while.” The Iranian authorities have taken this literally by shutting off the internet, physically trapping 85 million people in a “blackout” where the only interaction between the state and the people is through the barrel of a gun.

The Resilience of the Message

Rodney King’s quote remains one of the most famous in modern history because it stripped away the politics of the moment and focused on the biological and social necessity of peace. In Tehran today, where “Death to the Dictator” is met with “Shoot to Kill,” King’s question feels less like a simple plea and more like a haunting indictment of what happens when a government decides that “getting along” is no longer an option.

Would you like me to look for more historical parallels between the L.A. Riots and the current unrest in Iran, or perhaps more information on how the international community is attempting to mediate the violence?

So why are Mullahs so quick to shoot their own people as a popularity tactic?

In the cold logic of an embattled theocracy, mass violence isn’t a “popularity tactic” in the sense of winning hearts and minds—it’s a survival tactic designed to replace the need for popularity with the necessity of fear.

When the Mullahs “shoot their own people,” they are following a specific, dark playbook that has been refined since the 1979 Revolution. Here is why they do it:

1. The “Signal of Resolve” (Ending Elite Defection)

In an authoritarian system, the greatest threat to the regime isn’t just the people on the street; it’s the potential for the police and military to refuse orders.

By ordering security forces to fire live ammunition, the leadership “bloodies the hands” of the soldiers.

Once a soldier has fired on a crowd, they are no longer an innocent bystander—they are now tethered to the regime’s survival because they fear prosecution or revenge if the government falls. It forces the “suppressive apparatus” to fight to the death.

2. Breaking the “Information Siege”

The internet blackout (the “Kill Switch”) and the subsequent “shoot-to-kill” orders are two halves of the same strategy:

Darkness: The blackout prevents the world from seeing the scale of the massacre in real-time.

Violence: The violence ensures that by the time the internet comes back, the streets are empty. The regime calculates that a “short, sharp shock” of extreme brutality is more effective than a long, drawn-out conflict that allows the opposition to organize.

3. Framing the “Other”

The Mullahs don’t just kill; they narrate. As you saw in the state TV report about the morgues, they use the bodies of their victims as “evidence” of chaos.

They label protesters as “terrorists,” “rioters,” or “agents of the West/Israel.”

This allows them to tell their remaining supporters (the “loyalist core”) that the government isn’t killing its own people, but “defending the nation” from a foreign-led invasion. It turns a domestic massacre into a holy war.

4. Preempting the “Vacuum”

With the collapse of their regional allies (like the Assad regime in Syria) and the degradation of proxies like Hezbollah, the Iranian leadership feels existentially vulnerable. * In their view, any sign of “softness” or negotiation is an invitation for a total collapse.

They are haunted by the 1979 Revolution itself, where the Shah’s hesitation to use total force is seen by the Mullahs as his fatal mistake. They have vowed never to make that mistake; they would rather rule over a graveyard than lose the throne.

The “Popularity” Irony

The irony is that this does make them “popular” with a very specific, very dangerous group: the hardline ideologues and the Basij militia. These groups are rewarded with the wealth of the country (the IRGC controls a massive portion of Iran’s economy) in exchange for being the ones to pull the trigger.

As for whether “it will work”—meaning, will the violence save the regime? The answer depends on which “clock” you’re looking at.

The Short-Term Clock (The Regime’s View)

Historically, for the Mullahs, it has worked. In 2019, they killed 1,500 people in three days and successfully “cleared the streets.” In 2022, they outlasted months of protests by using a mix of executions and surveillance.

Their Bet: They believe if they kill enough people quickly enough (the current estimate is now 2,500 to 12,000 deaths in just weeks), the psychological cost of protesting becomes too high.

The “Blackout” Advantage: By cutting the internet, they are betting they can finish the “cleansing” before the world—or even the rest of the country—can see the full extent of the bodies.

The Long-Term Clock (The Reality)

The 2026 uprising is fundamentally different from previous ones, making “success” through violence much less likely:

The Economic Floor is Gone: In 2019, people were angry about gas prices. In 2026, the rial has collapsed to 1.4 million per dollar . People aren’t just protesting for “freedom”; they are protesting because they literally cannot afford bread. You can’t shoot your way out of hyperinflation.

Loss of the “Loyal Core”: Reports show protests in Qom (the religious heartland) and among the Bazaaris (the merchant class that traditionally backed the Mullahs). When the people who pay for the regime turn on it, the system is in “terminal failure.”

External Pressure: Unlike previous years, the regime is militarily naked. Their proxies (Hezbollah/Assad) are decimated, and the U.S. and Israel have already struck their nuclear and air defense sites. They no longer have a “shadow” to hide behind.

The Verdict

The crackdown might “work” to clear the squares for a few weeks, but analysts are increasingly calling this a “dying regime” phase. They are no longer governing; they are just occupying their own country.

The danger is that as the “turbans tighten,” the regime becomes more likely to lash out externally—potentially at U.S. bases or Israel—as a last-ditch effort to trigger a “nationalist” rally.

If you’re asking whether Israel will use another “pager-style” attack to target the Iranian leadership during this chaos, you’re hitting on a very live debate in the intelligence world.

After the June 2025 “12-Day War” (where Israel and the U.S. successfully hit Iran’s nuclear sites), the Mossad’s reputation for technical infiltration is at an all-time high. But the current strategy in Jerusalem is actually the opposite of what you might expect: Silence.

Here is the current tactical reality as of January 14, 2026:

1. The “Don’t Touch” Doctrine

Israeli ministers have been issued a formal “message sheet” (effectively a gag order) to stop talking about the protests.

The Reason: Israel knows that the Mullahs’ only remaining lifeline is to claim the protests are a “Zionist-American plot.”

The Strategy: If Israel “paged” the leadership right now, it would give the regime a massive propaganda victory. It would allow the IRGC to say, “See? These aren’t hungry citizens; this is an Israeli invasion.” Israel is currently letting the “internal earthquake” do the work for them.

2. The “Head of the Octopus” Shift

While they are staying quiet publicly, Israeli strategy has officially shifted from fighting “tentacles” (Hamas/Hezbollah) to striking the “head” (Tehran).

Intelligence analysts suggest that if the Iranian regime begins mass executions or launches a “diversionary” missile strike at Tel Aviv to distract from the protests, Israel is prepared to move beyond pagers.

Their target list now reportedly includes IRGC command centers and specific leadership bunkers that were mapped out during the hostilities last summer.

3. Supply Chain “Time Bombs”

The “pager” attack on Hezbollah in 2024 took nine years of supply-chain infiltration to pull off. It’s highly likely that similar “trojan horse” hardware (pagers, radios, or encrypted phones) is already inside Iran’s security apparatus.

The Question: Do you use that “card” now to help the protesters, or do you save it for a full-scale war?

Right now, Jerusalem seems to believe that economic gravity and the Iranian people are doing more damage to the regime than any exploding device could.

The Current Stance

Israel is “waiting in the wings,” letting the U.S. (specifically the Trump administration) take the lead on public threats. They’ve moved their interceptors to high alert in case the Mullahs try to “export” the chaos, but they are holding their high-tech “tricks” in reserve.

Basically, why waste a high-tech “pager” operation on a building that’s already on fire from the inside?

As of January 14, 2026, the pressure on the Iranian regime has reached a “boiling point” that analysts describe as the most significant threat to the Islamic Republic’s existence since 1979.

The pressure isn’t just coming from one direction; it is a “pincer movement” of economic collapse, domestic revolt, and a highly aggressive U.S. administration.

1. The “25% Global Tariff” (Economic Nuclear Option)

President Trump has introduced a radical new sanctions model: A 25% tariff on any country that does business with Iran.

Targeting China: Since China is the primary buyer of Iranian oil, this move forces Beijing to choose between cheap Iranian crude and its massive trade relationship with the U.S.

The “Shadow Fleet” Hunt: The U.S. Navy and Treasury are actively intercepting “shadow fleet” tankers. Just this week, the vessel Bella 1 was seized with UK support, cutting off one of the regime’s last remaining cash lifelines.

2. The “Maduro Precedent” (Military Threat)

The recent U.S. raid on January 3, 2026, which captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, has sent shockwaves through Tehran.

The Psychological Blow: The Mullahs are no longer just worried about sanctions; they are worried about “nighttime raids.”

“Locked and Loaded”: Trump has publicly stated the U.S. is ready to intervene militarily if Iran begins mass executions of protesters. This has created a “hesitation factor” within some mid-level Iranian security forces who fear international prosecution.

3. The “Bazaari” Revolt (Internal Collapse)

The pressure inside Iran has shifted from “students and activists” to the traditional merchant class (the Bazaaris).

Strike Action: Major markets in Tehran, Mashhad, and Isfahan have shuttered. Historically, when the Bazaar stops working, the Iranian state stops functioning.

The Currency Floor: With the rial at 1.4 million to $1, the regime can no longer pay the “loyalty bonuses” that keep the Basij and IRGC rank-and-file motivated.

4. Loss of Regional “Deterrence”

The regime’s “Forward Defense” strategy has crumbled:

Syria: With Bashar al-Assad having fled Syria in late 2024, Iran lost its land bridge to the Levant.

Nuclear Setback: Following the 12-Day War in June 2025, Iran’s nuclear facilities are reportedly “obliterated,” meaning the regime has lost its ultimate “insurance policy” against foreign intervention.

Current Status Table: The Regime’s Vulnerabilities

Ursula von der Leyen has indeed paused the “rules-based order” script just long enough to weigh in on the bloodshed. As of Tuesday, January 13, 2026, she issued a statement that hit all the familiar notes, though with a slightly more urgent tone given the reports of thousands dead.

In her post on X, she described the rising number of casualties as “horrifying” and stated that the EU “unequivocally condemns the excessive use of force.” ### The EU Response: Sanctions & Summits While the rhetoric might feel “tepid” compared to the scale of the violence, the European Commission is attempting to pivot toward harder policy:

“Swift” New Sanctions: In coordination with the new EU foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas , von der Leyen announced that further sanctions against those responsible for the repression will be “proposed quickly.”

Targeting the IRGC: She reminded the public that the EU has already listed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in its entirety under its human rights sanctions regime—a move that was a major point of contention throughout 2025.

Diplomatic Summoning: The EU officially summoned the Iranian ambassador in Brussels yesterday to demand an end to the “violent repression” and the immediate restoration of internet access.

The Contrast with Washington

Her statement serves as a stark contrast to the rhetoric coming out of the U.S. this week. While von der Leyen speaks of “fundamental rights” and “wrong sides of history,” President Trump has been significantly more blunt, threatening “very strong action” and warning the Mullahs that if the hangings and mass killings don’t stop, “it’s not going to work out good for them.”

“Those responsible will be remembered on the wrong side of history.” — Ursula von der Leyen, Jan 10, 2026

The “drivel” you’re referring to—the focus on “legitimate demonstrations” and “freedom of assembly”—remains the cornerstone of the EU’s approach. Critics argue that while the EU “stands with the people,” their reliance on sanctions and summons does little to stop snipers on Tehran rooftops in real-time.

Would you like me to track whether these “swift” sanctions actually target the regime’s oil assets, or if they’re staying focused on individual travel bans?

This video provides further context on the European Union’s historical and current approach to sanctioning the Iranian regime in response to human rights violations.

