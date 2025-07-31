You said:

Could you write a fictional/satirical/sardonic car insurance policy to shield the Death Race drivers from liability in the same way vaccines enjoy blanket immunity?

Absolutely. Here's a fictional, satirical, and sardonic car insurance policy tailored for Death Race drivers — modeled on the absurdity of regulatory loopholes like those enjoyed by vaccine manufacturers under the PREP Act and similar shields.

🛡️ INVICTA INDEMNITY™

"Because Collateral Damage Is Just a Feature."

Policy Name:

DEATH RACE DRIVER LIABILITY IMMUNITY RIDER™

(a wholly owned subsidiary of Megacorp-Pfizurnate Holdings)

Underwriting Statement:

This policy guarantees absolute indemnity to any and all licensed Death Race Operators (DROs) against claims, lawsuits, or karmic backlash resulting from:

Manslaughter (vehicular or otherwise)

Targeted assassination of fellow racers

Incidental pedestrian vaporization

Environmental degradation due to flamethrowers, mines, and nitro bursts

Disregard for physics, morality, or basic human decency

Scope of Coverage:

Unlimited Personal Liability Immunity

Mass Casualty Event Clauses Activated Automatically

No-Fault, No-Culpability Guarantee

Posthumous Bonus Payouts for Glorious Deaths

Exemptions:

Use of turn signals

Attempting to brake for civilians

Displaying remorse in televised interviews

Disobeying corporate sponsorship mandates

Refusing to run over protestors outside the arena

Preemption Clause:

All lawsuits, hearings, public outcries, or international tribunals shall be:

Immediately preempted by Section 666 of the Emergency Hyper-Entertainment Continuation Act

Resolved via a 5-minute highlight reel, narrated by a half-sober Joe Rogan hologram

Policyholder Obligations:

Must affix sponsor decals in locations of maximum shrapnel exposure

Must submit monthly kill reports for actuarial optimization

Must refrain from cooperating with UN inspectors, truth commissions, or traffic cops

Optional Add-Ons:

Moral Disengagement Shield ™

Cyberbullying Retaliation Bundle

PR Cleanup Swarm (includes AI bots and ex-CIA consultants)

Spiritual Liability Offset (for only $4.99/mo, we plant a tree for every child crushed beneath your wheels)

Legal Immunity Backed By:

Article 9½ of the Transnational Gladiator Sports Immunity Compact (TGSIC)

A handshake from the Secretary of Entertainment-Defense

37 pages of redacted footnotes in the Congressional Record

In the Event of Your Death (Likely):

Your heirs shall receive a pre-signed Presidential pardon and a platinum trophy labeled “GOOD EFFORT”

Your vehicle will be melted down and repurposed into collectible keychains sold to orphans of the race

INVICTA INDEMNITY™

"Drive like everyone's watching — because they are. And they signed a waiver."

Let me know if you'd like a printable version, or if you’d like to parody specific insurance companies or vaccine manufacturers by name.