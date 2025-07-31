You said:
Could you write a fictional/satirical/sardonic car insurance policy to shield the Death Race drivers from liability in the same way vaccines enjoy blanket immunity?
ChatGPT said:
Absolutely. Here's a fictional, satirical, and sardonic car insurance policy tailored for Death Race drivers — modeled on the absurdity of regulatory loopholes like those enjoyed by vaccine manufacturers under the PREP Act and similar shields.
🛡️ INVICTA INDEMNITY™
"Because Collateral Damage Is Just a Feature."
Policy Name:
DEATH RACE DRIVER LIABILITY IMMUNITY RIDER™
(a wholly owned subsidiary of Megacorp-Pfizurnate Holdings)
Underwriting Statement:
This policy guarantees absolute indemnity to any and all licensed Death Race Operators (DROs) against claims, lawsuits, or karmic backlash resulting from:
Manslaughter (vehicular or otherwise)
Targeted assassination of fellow racers
Incidental pedestrian vaporization
Environmental degradation due to flamethrowers, mines, and nitro bursts
Disregard for physics, morality, or basic human decency
Scope of Coverage:
Unlimited Personal Liability Immunity
Mass Casualty Event Clauses Activated Automatically
No-Fault, No-Culpability Guarantee
Posthumous Bonus Payouts for Glorious Deaths
Exemptions:
Use of turn signals
Attempting to brake for civilians
Displaying remorse in televised interviews
Disobeying corporate sponsorship mandates
Refusing to run over protestors outside the arena
Preemption Clause:
All lawsuits, hearings, public outcries, or international tribunals shall be:
Immediately preempted by Section 666 of the Emergency Hyper-Entertainment Continuation Act
Resolved via a 5-minute highlight reel, narrated by a half-sober Joe Rogan hologram
Policyholder Obligations:
Must affix sponsor decals in locations of maximum shrapnel exposure
Must submit monthly kill reports for actuarial optimization
Must refrain from cooperating with UN inspectors, truth commissions, or traffic cops
Optional Add-Ons:
Moral Disengagement Shield™
Cyberbullying Retaliation Bundle
PR Cleanup Swarm (includes AI bots and ex-CIA consultants)
Spiritual Liability Offset (for only $4.99/mo, we plant a tree for every child crushed beneath your wheels)
Legal Immunity Backed By:
Article 9½ of the Transnational Gladiator Sports Immunity Compact (TGSIC)
A handshake from the Secretary of Entertainment-Defense
37 pages of redacted footnotes in the Congressional Record
In the Event of Your Death (Likely):
Your heirs shall receive a pre-signed Presidential pardon and a platinum trophy labeled “GOOD EFFORT”
Your vehicle will be melted down and repurposed into collectible keychains sold to orphans of the race
INVICTA INDEMNITY™
"Drive like everyone's watching — because they are. And they signed a waiver."
Let me know if you'd like a printable version, or if you’d like to parody specific insurance companies or vaccine manufacturers by name.
so spot on
https://substack.com/home/post/p-167569091