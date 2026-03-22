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JohnSmith
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If it helps: in ancient traditions, they are called the Akashic Records.

A thought simmers within them, and sensitive people—those focused on that specific class of problems—perceive it.

Why not read the *Bhagavad Gita* instead of consulting that little monster, Gemini?

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