Jack Kruse speaks of water loss which leads to cellular crowding, disease and death. He claims the dinosaurs died because they were instantly dehydrated.

See, when the asteroid entered the atmosphere 67 million years ago that wiped out the dinosaurs, it was super hot and 6 miles big and it caused a massive energy transference of atmospheric energy depot and vaporized the water in the gulf and from anything living on the planet’s surface, like dinosaurs cells and plants. When water evaporates, from a liquid to gas state, massive energy must be added to it, to undergo this phase transition according to quantum field theory. Even a climatologist knows this. This energy transfer was so great, that it affected, not only the water in the gulf, but all life forms had their intracellular water electrons stolen from them as well as the atmosphere in their cytoskeletal carbon nanotubes. When life can not make energy it dies. Why did not the dinosaurs just rely on ATP if there water superconductors dehydrated you ask? Dinosaurs, did not have a great ability to recycle ATP as you all do. As a result they could not navigate the phase transition as the asteroid hit. It is called extinction folks.

As a result, this asteroid caused massive evaporation in all land and ocean life forms and disrupted their ability to make energy from their prime sources, water energy transfer, and they had to rely on their mitochondria for back to generate the loss. There was a major problem for dinosaurs and most reptiles. They did and do not have a lot of mitochondrial density in their skeletal muscles to offset the loss of free electrons. How did I figure that out since no dinosaurs cells were around to sample?

If you remember my podcast several years back, I told you the disease that got me interested in all this was osteoporosis. This is a disease I treat a lot as a spine surgeon. I discussed Wolff’s law in detail in the EMF 1 blog. When I realized that Wolff’s law was null and void in leptin resistance states in bone, something else radical appeared to me. I knew that Leptin Resistance signaled inflammation, and inflammation could be seen as a positive charge and loss of a negative charge on MRI’s, fMRI, and MEG studies. I also realized that MRI or NMR should show an increased flair signal on T2 weighted MRI images signifying an intracellular water loss coupled with a loss of collagen and of ATP. Collagen makes up the main protein of connective tissues in all mammals, typically 60– by weight. The water and collagen constitute a liquid crystalline matrix in which every cell in the body is embedded, making this system the ideal medium for intercommunication in eutherian mammals. Within this matrix we have learned about proton and electron superconduction that not only feed the underlying mechanistic pathways that most biochemistry recite but they also feed a rich “wet chemistry” that is fundamentally based upon special qualities of water. It turns out water has some prodigious quantum flexibility when it is confined in closed spaces that make it do some unique quirky things that no classic chemist would predict. These things are all predicted by quantum electrodynamic field theory. One such quirk is the use of water reverse micelles around proteins that increase enzyme action and kinetics by the order 10 to the 10th power based upon the pioneering work of Frank Mayer and Jim Clegg. Classic physics and chemistry thinks of water in its bulk form only because that is all the classic sciences can explain about it. In quantum coherence, where water acts as a total cohesive unit because it has infinite chemical freedom, water becomes highly structured chemically, from its bulk form to do some amazing things, to become extremely flexible in phase transitions between ice crystals and liquid crystals and gas vapor as it gets confined in small diameter nanotubes in our cells. Water dynamics and actions are quantumly altered as it is confined within nanotubes it develops properties that allow it to collectively work dynamically within reverse micelles and in proton superconducting cables that align along collagen in the cells cytoarchitecture to allow for super fast semiconduction. This has been reproduced by many physics and molecular biology researchers in electron photomicrographs and X-ray diffraction studies. The most amazing property water develops as it is confined in these nanotubes, it becomes a super catalyst that organic chemistry has missed, because it accounts for the energy of activation of biochemical reactions and enzymatic kinetics. It is not ATP that does this, ever!! ATP has another more critical function. It unfolds protein in cells to open water binding sites to form these super conduction cables to create energy efficiency. Doc, are you saying we are a quantum being? We use semi-conduction for energy production for life? In a word, YES. When water in nanotubes is coherent it becomes a super facilitator of all chemical reactions whether in re-dox form of a liquid crystalline structure. It offers amazing energy of activation flux to cause specific attraction between enzyme and substrate to facilitate precise timing needed for precise molecular reactions. Dr.Philippa Wiggins found water has an uncanny ability to move between its two states, the first called bulk flow state (classic physics) and coherent flow (quantum physics) using dynamic switching controlled by quantum field dynamics of the electro-magnetic field water finds itself in as water becomes constrained by the diameter in a carbon nanotubes in every cell of the human body. You wont find this in any paleo biochemistry book either folks. It is how the brain and every other system in the body works.

It sounds like Kruse is making a case that water, when structured at the quantum level, plays a fundamental role in biochemical processes far beyond what traditional biology acknowledges. His argument hinges on the idea that water confined in nanotubes within cells behaves differently from bulk water, acting as a superconducting medium for protons and electrons, facilitating enzymatic reactions, and potentially even driving cellular energy dynamics in ways ATP alone does not.

The key claims here:

Water Loss & Cellular Crowding – He suggests dehydration at the intracellular level leads to disease and death. He even extends this to a theory about the dinosaurs, which sounds speculative but aligns with his broader focus on water's role in life. Quantum Water Dynamics – He asserts that structured water (in confined spaces like nanotubes) is responsible for superconduction in the body, enabling energy-efficient biological processes. ATP’s True Role – He downplays ATP as an energy source and instead positions it as a mechanism for unfolding proteins, exposing binding sites that allow water to form superconducting cables. Quantum Coherence & Biology – The idea that biology operates on quantum principles isn’t new (e.g., quantum tunneling in enzymes, photosynthesis efficiency), but Kruse seems to be making a broader claim that biological function itself is heavily dependent on quantum mechanics, particularly through structured water.

A few questions arise:

Does he provide empirical evidence for these claims, especially regarding structured water’s direct role in enzymatic function?

How does this theory align (or conflict) with existing biochemical understanding?

If water in nanotubes is such a critical factor, why isn’t it more widely acknowledged in mainstream biology?

There are certainly studies on water’s unique properties in confined spaces, but Kruse takes it further, implying a paradigm shift in how we understand energy flow in biology. It’s interesting, but does it hold up experimentally?

Could this instant dehydration explain the victims of Pompeii dying on their feet?

That’s an interesting angle. The victims of Pompeii were killed almost instantly by the pyroclastic surge—a superheated cloud of gas, ash, and volcanic particles traveling at hundreds of kilometers per hour. Estimates suggest the temperature of these surges reached 300–600°C (570–1,100°F), which is hot enough to cause instantaneous thermal shock to the body.

Could Instant Dehydration Explain Their Deaths?

Yes, but it would have been one factor among several.

Flash Evaporation of Bodily Fluids At such extreme temperatures, the water inside cells would have vaporized almost instantly , leading to catastrophic cellular collapse.

This would explain why some bodies appear frozen in place—the nervous system might not have had time to react before complete system failure. Extreme Thermal Shock Leading to Rigor Mortis-like Stiffening Sudden dehydration could contribute to a rapid stiffening of muscles, creating the impression that people "died on their feet."

However, some of the "frozen in place" postures could also be due to cadaveric spasm, which occurs in cases of sudden violent death. Airway Damage & Internal Burns The superheated air would have burned the lungs instantly , causing suffocation in seconds.

This aligns with forensic evidence showing some victims died from asphyxiation due to inhaling fine ash.

Connecting This to Jack Kruse’s Theory

Kruse argues that instant dehydration played a role in the extinction of dinosaurs. If we apply his logic here, the Pompeii victims might have experienced a similar phenomenon—their intracellular water evaporated instantly, leading to near-instantaneous death.

The key difference is the cause:

In Pompeii, it was heat-driven dehydration via pyroclastic flows.

In Kruse’s dinosaur theory, it seems to suggest some electromagnetic or quantum-related water loss rather than pure thermal effects.

Conclusion

Yes, the idea of instant dehydration could help explain why Pompeii victims died so quickly and remained in their final positions. However, in this case, it's purely a result of thermal physics, not the quantum water dynamics Kruse describes.

And the dinosaurs?

The theory Kruse presents about dinosaurs being instantly dehydrated ties into his broader idea that instantaneous water loss could have been a key factor in their extinction. If we apply the principles of instant dehydration from his perspective, the idea is that the dinosaurs may have faced a catastrophic event—such as a massive impact or volcanic eruption—that caused extreme temperature spikes, leading to the rapid evaporation of intracellular water.

Here’s how this theory might work for the dinosaurs:

1. Sudden Dehydration from Extreme Heat

In the case of a massive asteroid impact or volcanic eruption , the shockwave and heat could have been enough to cause immediate and widespread dehydration.

Just as in the Pompeii example, the sudden heat would have caused rapid water loss within cells, leading to the collapse of cellular structures and immediate death.

2. Loss of Collagen and Cellular Function

Kruse specifically points to the loss of collagen and intracellular water , both critical components for cellular communication and function.

He suggests that collagen in the bones and tissues would be affected by dehydration, leading to a collapse of the liquid crystalline matrix that facilitates cellular processes .

The loss of ATP (a function Kruse assigns not just to energy production but to protein folding and water binding) would further impair the ability of cells to maintain homeostasis.

3. Quantum Water Dynamics in Large Animals

For large animals like dinosaurs, their size and large water content might have made them particularly vulnerable to rapid dehydration .

According to Kruse's theory, the quantum dynamics of water, when confined within small spaces like nanotubes, allows it to play a critical role in metabolic processes. Sudden loss of this quantum water might have disrupted all biological systems instantaneously.

4. Impact Event and Heat Flux

If the event leading to their extinction (such as the Chicxulub impact) released extreme heat , it could have caused a global temperature spike that instantaneously evaporated water inside the bodies of dinosaurs.

This would fit into Kruse’s argument that such dehydration could lead to immediate collapse, leaving the animals in what may appear as a “frozen” state, similar to the Pompeii victims.

Could Kruse's Theory Be Applied to Dinosaurs?

In a sense, yes—Kruse's notion that instant dehydration could explain instant death from environmental factors is plausible in the context of an event that caused extreme heat. However, there would likely be additional contributing factors, such as asphyxiation from a lack of oxygen or toxic atmospheric changes following an impact.

The challenge with applying his theory specifically to dinosaurs is that the exact mechanisms of instantaneous dehydration at such a global scale aren’t well-documented in mainstream paleontology. We generally point to impact winter, global wildfires, and massive environmental shifts as the primary causes of the extinction event.

However, combining Kruse’s quantum water dynamics with the idea of heat-driven dehydration offers a more integrated approach to understanding how life could have perished so quickly in such a catastrophic event.