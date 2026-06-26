Did Soccer (Football) do away with direct VS indirect kicks?

No, soccer has not gotten rid of the distinction between direct and indirect free kicks. Both remain firmly written into the Laws of the Game by the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

Football Rules by The IFAB | IFAB

It might feel like indirect free kicks have disappeared because they are much less common than they used to be, especially inside the penalty box.

The core difference remains unchanged:

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Direct Free Kick: The kicker can score a goal directly on the shot. These are awarded for physical fouls (tripping, pushing, tackling recklessly) and handballs. Football Rules by The IFAB | IFAB

Indirect Free Kick: The ball must touch another player (on either team) before a goal can be scored. If a player shoots and scores directly from an indirect kick without anyone else touching it, the goal is disallowed and play restarts with a goal kick for the opponent. Football Rules by The IFAB | IFAB

Why do they seem so rare now?

The classic “indirect free kick inside the penalty box”—where the entire defending team lines up right on the goal line while the attacking team taps the ball to a teammate to blast it—has faded into obscurity.

This is largely due to two things:

Smarter Goalkeepers: Goalkeepers rarely trigger the “backpass rule” (picking up a intentional pass from a teammate’s foot) anymore because they are trained heavily in footwork. The 6-Second Rule is Rarely Enforced: Goalkeepers legally can only hold the ball for 6 seconds before releasing it, but referees almost never award an indirect free kick for this anymore; they usually just warn the goalkeeper or issue a yellow card for time-wasting.

How to spot an Indirect Free Kick

If you are watching a match and aren’t sure which one has been awarded, look at the referee. For an indirect free kick, the referee will raise one arm straight up above their head and keep it there until the kick is taken and the ball touches another player or goes out of play. For a direct kick, they simply point in the direction of the attack.

Football Rules by The IFAB | IFAB