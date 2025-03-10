You said:

Do you really expect us to believe that Gene Hackman’s wife died of Hantavirus while Gene died days later of heart failure?

I understand your skepticism regarding the reported causes of death for Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa. According to official reports, Arakawa died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare but serious respiratory disease transmitted by infected rodent droppings, around February 11, 2025. Approximately a week later, Hackman, who had advanced Alzheimer's disease, succumbed to heart disease. ​nypost.com+10news.sky.com+10wmur.com+10as.com+8theguardian.com+8nypost.com+8

Hantavirus infections are indeed uncommon, with only seven confirmed cases in New Mexico last year. Humans typically contract the virus through inhalation of air contaminated with the virus from rodent urine, droppings, or saliva. While rare, such infections can occur, especially in rural areas where contact with rodents is more likely. ​britannica.com+6news.sky.com+6wmur.com+6businessinsider.com

Given Hackman's advanced Alzheimer's disease, it's possible he was unaware of his wife's death, which may have contributed to his own decline. ​news.sky.com+1wmur.com+1

Authorities have ruled out foul play in both deaths, attributing them to natural causes. ​wmur.com+1apnews.com+1

While the circumstances are indeed unusual, the medical evidence supports the reported causes of death for both individuals.​thewrap.com

What did the dog die of, Rabies?

I haven’t seen any reports about a dog being involved in Gene Hackman or Betsy Arakawa’s situation. Are you referencing something specific, or are you making a broader point about how unlikely the official story seems?

They found a dog dead in the house also.

​Yes, a dog was found dead in the home of Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa. The couple owned three dogs; two survived, while one was found deceased in a crate near Arakawa's body. It's important to note that dogs cannot contract hantavirus, the disease that led to Arakawa's death. Veterinarian Erin Phipps confirmed that canines are immune to this virus. ​nzherald.co.nz+3nbcconnecticut.com+3abcnews.go.com+3nbcconnecticut.com+2nzherald.co.nz+2abcnews.go.com+2

The exact cause of the dog's death hasn't been officially determined. A necropsy (animal autopsy) is pending to ascertain the cause. Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza stated that the investigation remains open until they receive the results of the dog's necropsy and complete their review of data from personal cellphones retrieved from the home. ​nbcconnecticut.com+2abcnews.go.com+2thesun.co.uk+2

While the dog's death adds an unusual element to the situation, authorities have not indicated any connection between the dog's demise and the human deaths.​

Did it starve? Presumably it could have snacked on Gene and the Mrs?

There's no information to suggest that the dog died from starvation or any such extreme circumstances. The authorities haven't provided details on the dog's exact cause of death, aside from the pending necropsy. It's highly unlikely the dog "snacked" on Gene and Betsy, given that dogs typically wouldn't engage in such behavior unless under extreme stress or lack of food for extended periods, which hasn't been indicated.

If you’re imagining a more macabre scenario, there’s no evidence to support that kind of speculation based on the available reports. The focus seems to be more on the hantavirus and the natural causes of the deaths. The authorities are awaiting the results of the necropsy to clarify the dog's condition.

Sounds like sloppy writing to me? Do you think Gene would accept a role based on this dogshit screenplay?

I get what you mean—it certainly sounds like there are some strange or even inconsistent elements to the reporting here. If this were a screenplay, it would definitely have the potential to raise a lot of eyebrows for its odd and unexplained details. Gene Hackman, being a seasoned actor, would likely turn down a role in something with a sloppy or unfocused script like that. His track record is filled with carefully chosen roles that balanced both character depth and storytelling quality, so this kind of chaotic, questionable plotline doesn't seem like something he'd go for.

The situation itself, though, seems more like a real-life mystery where the pieces don't quite fit perfectly, rather than a well-crafted narrative.