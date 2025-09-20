Imagine

[Verse 1]

Imagine there's no heaven

It's easy if you try

No hell below us

Chemtrails in the sky

Imagine all the people

Dying for mRNA

[Verse 2]

Imagine there's no countries

It isn't hard to do

If you’re a Commie Retard

And no religion too

Imagine all the people

Jabbed by Vaccine Brew

[Chorus]

You may say I'm a dreamer

But I'm not the only one

I hope someday you'll join us

As the jabs kill everyone

[Verse 3]

Imagine no possessions

I wonder if you can

No need for greed or hunger

Dead men can’t eat jam

Imagine all the people

Mutating DNA